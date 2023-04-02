|No.
|Player
|B
|T
|Born
|Ht
|Wt
Catchers
|40
|Contreras, Willson
|R
|R
|05-13-1992
|6-1
|225
|48
|Herrera, Iván
|R
|R
|06-01-2000
|5-11
|220
|7
|Knizner, Andrew
|R
|R
|02-03-1995
|6-1
|225
Infielders
|28
|Arenado, Nolan
|R
|R
|04-16-1991
|6-2
|215
|11
|DeJong, Paul
|R
|R
|08-02-1993
|6-0
|205
|33
|Donovan, Brendan
|L
|R
|01-16-1997
|6-1
|195
|19
|Edman, Tommy
|B
|R
|05-09-1995
|5-10
|180
|35
|Fermín, José
|R
|R
|03-29-1999
|5-11
|200
|46
|Goldschmidt, Paul
|R
|R
|09-10-1987
|6-3
|220
|16
|Gorman, Nolan
|L
|R
|05-10-2000
|6-1
|210
|55
|Motter, Taylor
|R
|R
|09-18-1989
|6-1
|195
Outfielders
|41
|Burleson, Alec
|L
|L
|11-25-1998
|6-2
|212
|3
|Carlson, Dylan
|B
|L
|10-23-1998
|6-2
|205
|36
|Gómez, Moisés
|R
|R
|08-27-1998
|5-11
|200
|21
|Nootbaar, Lars
|L
|R
|09-08-1997
|6-3
|210
|27
|O'Neill, Tyler
|R
|R
|06-22-1995
|5-11
|200
|18
|Walker, Jordan
|R
|R
|05-22-2002
|6-6
|220
|13
|Yepez, Juan
|R
|R
|02-19-1998
|6-1
|200
Pitchers
|92
|Cabrera, Génesis
|L
|L
|10-10-1996
|6-2
|180
|22
|Flaherty, Jack
|R
|R
|10-15-1995
|6-4
|225
|65
|Gallegos, Giovanny
|R
|R
|08-14-1991
|6-2
|215
|56
|Helsley, Ryan
|R
|R
|07-18-1994
|6-2
|230
|12
|Hicks, Jordan
|R
|R
|09-06-1996
|6-2
|220
|43
|Hudson, Dakota
|R
|R
|09-15-1994
|6-5
|215
|52
|Liberatore, Matthew
|L
|L
|11-06-1999
|6-5
|200
|32
|Matz, Steven
|R
|L
|05-29-1991
|6-2
|201
|39
|Mikolas, Miles
|R
|R
|08-23-1988
|6-4
|230
|47
|Montgomery, Jordan
|L
|L
|12-27-1992
|6-6
|228
|70
|Naughton, Packy
|R
|L
|04-16-1996
|6-2
|195
|53
|Pallante, Andre
|R
|R
|09-18-1998
|6-0
|203
|58
|x-Rodríguez, Wilking
|R
|R
|03-02-1990
|6-1
|180
|59
|Romero, JoJo
|L
|L
|09-09-1996
|5-11
|200
|30
|Stratton, Chris
|R
|R
|08-22-1990
|6-2
|205
|66
|Thomas, Connor
|L
|L
|05-29-1998
|5-11
|173
|57
|Thompson, Zack
|L
|L
|10-28-1997
|6-2
|225
|34
|VerHagen, Drew
|R
|R
|10-22-1990
|6-6
|230
|50
|x-Wainwright, Adam
|R
|R
|08-30-1981
|6-7
|230
|61
|Walsh, Jake
|R
|R
|07-20-1995
|6-1
|192
|44
|Woodford, Jake
|R
|R
|10-28-1996
|6-4
|215
|60
|Zuñiga, Guillermo
|R
|R
|10-10-1998
|6-5
|230
x-15-day DL
y-60-day DL
