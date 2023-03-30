No.PlayerBTBornHtWt

Catchers

40Contreras, WillsonRR05-13-19926-1225
48Herrera, IvánRR06-01-20005-11220
7Knizner, AndrewRR02-03-19956-1225

Infielders

28Arenado, NolanRR04-16-19916-2215
11DeJong, PaulRR08-02-19936-0205
33Donovan, BrendanLR01-16-19976-1195
19Edman, TommyBR05-09-19955-10180
35Fermín, JoséRR03-29-19995-11200
46Goldschmidt, PaulRR09-10-19876-3220
16Gorman, NolanLR05-10-20006-1210
55Motter, TaylorRR09-18-19896-1195

Outfielders

41Burleson, AlecLL11-25-19986-2212
3Carlson, DylanBL10-23-19986-2205
36Gómez, MoisésRR08-27-19985-11200
21Nootbaar, LarsLR09-08-19976-3210
27O'Neill, TylerRR06-22-19955-11200
18Walker, JordanRR05-22-20026-6220
13Yepez, JuanRR02-19-19986-1200

Pitchers

92Cabrera, GénesisLL10-10-19966-2180
22Flaherty, JackRR10-15-19956-4225
65Gallegos, GiovannyRR08-14-19916-2215
56Helsley, RyanRR07-18-19946-2230
12Hicks, JordanRR09-06-19966-2220
43Hudson, DakotaRR09-15-19946-5215
52Liberatore, MatthewLL11-06-19996-5200
32Matz, StevenRL05-29-19916-2201
39Mikolas, MilesRR08-23-19886-4230
47Montgomery, JordanLL12-27-19926-6228
70Naughton, PackyRL04-16-19966-2195
53Pallante, AndreRR09-18-19986-0203
58x-Rodríguez, WilkingRR03-02-19906-1180
59Romero, JoJoLL09-09-19965-11200
30Stratton, ChrisRR08-22-19906-2205
66Thomas, ConnorLL05-29-19985-11173
57Thompson, ZackLL10-28-19976-2225
34VerHagen, DrewRR10-22-19906-6230
50x-Wainwright, AdamRR08-30-19816-7230
61Walsh, JakeRR07-20-19956-1192
44Woodford, JakeRR10-28-19966-4215
60Zuñiga, GuillermoRR10-10-19986-5230

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL

