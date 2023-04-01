|No.
|Player
|B
|T
|Born
|Ht
|Wt
Catchers
|14
|Bethancourt, Christian
|R
|R
|09-02-1991
|6-3
|205
|21
|Mejía, Francisco
|B
|R
|10-27-1995
|5-8
|188
|50
|Pinto, René
|R
|R
|11-02-1996
|5-10
|195
Infielders
|62
|Aranda, Jonathan
|L
|R
|05-23-1998
|6-0
|210
|37
|Basabe, Osleivis
|R
|R
|09-13-2000
|6-1
|165
|7
|Bruján, Vidal
|B
|R
|02-09-1998
|5-10
|180
|2
|Díaz, Yandy
|R
|R
|08-08-1991
|6-2
|215
|5
|Franco, Wander
|B
|R
|03-01-2001
|5-10
|189
|28
|Jones, Greg
|B
|R
|03-07-1998
|6-2
|175
|8
|Lowe, Brandon
|L
|R
|07-06-1994
|5-10
|185
|25
|Mead, Curtis
|R
|R
|10-26-2000
|6-2
|171
|17
|Paredes, Isaac
|R
|R
|02-18-1999
|5-11
|213
|43
|Ramírez, Harold
|R
|R
|09-06-1994
|5-10
|232
|6
|Walls, Taylor
|B
|R
|07-10-1996
|5-10
|185
Outfielders
|56
|Arozarena, Randy
|R
|R
|02-28-1995
|5-11
|185
|15
|Lowe, Josh
|L
|R
|02-02-1998
|6-4
|205
|13
|Margot, Manuel
|R
|R
|09-28-1994
|5-11
|180
|55
|Raley, Luke
|L
|R
|09-19-1994
|6-4
|235
|22
|Siri, Jose
|R
|R
|07-22-1995
|6-2
|175
Pitchers
|47
|Adam, Jason
|R
|R
|08-04-1991
|6-3
|229
|64
|x-Armstrong, Shawn
|R
|R
|09-11-1990
|6-2
|225
|11
|x-Baz, Shane
|R
|R
|06-17-1999
|6-2
|190
|68
|Beeks, Jalen
|L
|L
|07-10-1993
|5-11
|215
|45
|Bradley, Taj
|R
|R
|03-20-2001
|6-2
|190
|72
|Chirinos, Yonny
|R
|R
|12-26-1993
|6-2
|225
|60
|Cleavinger, Garrett
|R
|L
|04-23-1994
|6-1
|220
|24
|Eflin, Zach
|R
|R
|04-08-1994
|6-6
|220
|29
|Fairbanks, Pete
|R
|R
|12-16-1993
|6-6
|225
|58
|Faucher, Calvin
|R
|R
|09-22-1995
|6-1
|190
|19
|Fleming, Josh
|L
|L
|05-18-1996
|6-2
|220
|20
|x-Glasnow, Tyler
|L
|R
|08-23-1993
|6-8
|225
|44
|Kelley, Trevor
|R
|R
|10-20-1993
|6-2
|210
|49
|Kelly, Kevin
|R
|R
|11-28-1997
|6-2
|200
|36
|y-Kittredge, Andrew
|R
|R
|03-17-1990
|6-1
|230
|18
|McClanahan, Shane
|L
|L
|04-28-1997
|6-1
|200
|1
|Patiño, Luis
|R
|R
|10-26-1999
|6-1
|192
|38
|Poche, Colin
|L
|L
|01-17-1994
|6-3
|225
|57
|Rasmussen, Drew
|R
|R
|07-27-1995
|6-1
|211
|59
|Springs, Jeffrey
|L
|L
|09-20-1992
|6-3
|218
|81
|Thompson, Ryan
|R
|R
|06-26-1992
|6-5
|210
|41
|White, Colby
|R
|R
|07-04-1998
|6-0
|190
x-15-day DL
y-60-day DL
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.