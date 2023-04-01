No.PlayerBTBornHtWt

Catchers

14Bethancourt, ChristianRR09-02-19916-3205
21Mejía, FranciscoBR10-27-19955-8188
50Pinto, RenéRR11-02-19965-10195

Infielders

62Aranda, JonathanLR05-23-19986-0210
37Basabe, OsleivisRR09-13-20006-1165
7Bruján, VidalBR02-09-19985-10180
2Díaz, YandyRR08-08-19916-2215
5Franco, WanderBR03-01-20015-10189
28Jones, GregBR03-07-19986-2175
8Lowe, BrandonLR07-06-19945-10185
25Mead, CurtisRR10-26-20006-2171
17Paredes, IsaacRR02-18-19995-11213
43Ramírez, HaroldRR09-06-19945-10232
6Walls, TaylorBR07-10-19965-10185

Outfielders

56Arozarena, RandyRR02-28-19955-11185
15Lowe, JoshLR02-02-19986-4205
13Margot, ManuelRR09-28-19945-11180
55Raley, LukeLR09-19-19946-4235
22Siri, JoseRR07-22-19956-2175

Pitchers

47Adam, JasonRR08-04-19916-3229
64x-Armstrong, ShawnRR09-11-19906-2225
11x-Baz, ShaneRR06-17-19996-2190
68Beeks, JalenLL07-10-19935-11215
45Bradley, TajRR03-20-20016-2190
72Chirinos, YonnyRR12-26-19936-2225
60Cleavinger, GarrettRL04-23-19946-1220
24Eflin, ZachRR04-08-19946-6220
29Fairbanks, PeteRR12-16-19936-6225
58Faucher, CalvinRR09-22-19956-1190
19Fleming, JoshLL05-18-19966-2220
20x-Glasnow, TylerLR08-23-19936-8225
44Kelley, TrevorRR10-20-19936-2210
49Kelly, KevinRR11-28-19976-2200
36y-Kittredge, AndrewRR03-17-19906-1230
18McClanahan, ShaneLL04-28-19976-1200
1Patiño, LuisRR10-26-19996-1192
38Poche, ColinLL01-17-19946-3225
57Rasmussen, DrewRR07-27-19956-1211
59Springs, JeffreyLL09-20-19926-3218
81Thompson, RyanRR06-26-19926-5210
41White, ColbyRR07-04-19986-0190

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL

