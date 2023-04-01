No.PlayerBTBornHtWt

Catchers

18Garver, MitchRR01-15-19916-1220
28Heim, JonahBR06-27-19956-4220
55Huff, SamRR01-14-19986-5240

Infielders

74Acuña, LuisangelRR03-12-20025-10155
6Jung, JoshRR02-12-19986-2215
30Lowe, NathanielLR07-07-19956-4220
13Miller, BradLR10-18-19896-2195
71Ornelas, JonathanRR05-26-20006-1178
5Seager, CoreyLR04-27-19946-4215
2Semien, MarcusRR09-17-19906-0195

Outfielders

20Duran, EzequielRR05-22-19995-11185
53García, AdolisRR03-02-19936-1205
4Grossman, RobbieBL09-16-19896-0209
67Harris, DustinLR07-08-19996-2185
16Jankowski, TravisLR06-15-19916-2190
47Smith, Josh H.LR08-07-19975-10172
3Taveras, LeodyBR09-08-19986-2195
8Thompson, BubbaRR06-09-19986-1180

Pitchers

68Barlow, JoeRR09-28-19956-2210
46Burke, BrockLL08-04-19966-4210
48deGrom, JacobLR06-19-19886-4180
33Dunning, DaneRR12-20-19946-4225
17Eovaldi, NathanRR02-13-19906-2217
22Gray, JonRR11-05-19916-4225
44Heaney, AndrewLL06-05-19916-2200
52Hearn, TaylorLL08-30-19946-6230
72Hernández, JonathanRR07-06-19966-3190
36x-Howard, SpencerRR07-28-19966-3210
21Kennedy, IanRR12-19-19846-0210
78Kent, ZakRR02-24-19986-3208
32King, JohnLL09-14-19946-2215
25Leclerc, JoséRR12-19-19936-0195
59y-Martin, BrettLL04-28-19956-4200
23y-Odorizzi, JakeRR03-27-19906-2190
49y-Otto, GlennRR03-11-19966-3240
54Pérez, MartínLL04-04-19916-0200
50Ragans, ColeLL12-12-19976-4190
57Rodríguez, YerryRR10-15-19976-2198
66x-Sborz, JoshRR12-17-19936-3215
51Smith, WillRL07-10-19896-5255
70Vanasco, RickyRR10-13-19986-3180
76White, OwenRR08-09-19996-3170
60Winn, ColeRR11-25-19996-2190

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL

