|All Times EDT
|(Won 2, Lost 1, Tied 1)
Wednesday, Jan. 25 — Serbia 2, United States 1
Saturday, Jan. 28 — United States 0, Colombia 0
a-Friday, March 24 — United States 7, Grenada 1
a-Monday, March 27 — United States 1, El Salvador 0
Wednesday, April 19 — vs. Mexico at Glendale, Ariz., 10 p.m.
a-Thursday, June 15 — vs. Mexico, Canada/Honduras or Costa Rica/Panama at Las Vegas
a-Sunday, June 18 — vs. Mexico, Canada/Honduras or Costa Rica/Panama Las Vegas
June 26 to July 16 — CONCACAF Gold Cup
a-Friday, Sept. 8 — TBA
a-Tuesday, Sept. 12 — TBA
a-Friday, Oct. 13 — TBA
a-Tuesday, Oct. 17 — TBA
Friday, Nov. 17 — CONCACAF Nations League or exhibition TBA
Tuesday, Nov. 21 — CONCACAF Nations League or exhibition TBA
a-CONCACAF Nations League
