All Times EDT
(Won 2, Lost 1, Tied 1)

Wednesday, Jan. 25 — Serbia 2, United States 1

Saturday, Jan. 28 — United States 0, Colombia 0

a-Friday, March 24 — United States 7, Grenada 1

a-Monday, March 27 — United States 1, El Salvador 0

Wednesday, April 19 — vs. Mexico at Glendale, Ariz., 10 p.m.

a-Thursday, June 15 — vs. Mexico, Canada/Honduras or Costa Rica/Panama at Las Vegas

a-Sunday, June 18 — vs. Mexico, Canada/Honduras or Costa Rica/Panama Las Vegas

June 26 to July 16 — CONCACAF Gold Cup

a-Friday, Sept. 8 — TBA

a-Tuesday, Sept. 12 — TBA

a-Friday, Oct. 13 — TBA

a-Tuesday, Oct. 17 — TBA

Friday, Nov. 17 — CONCACAF Nations League or exhibition TBA

Tuesday, Nov. 21 — CONCACAF Nations League or exhibition TBA

a-CONCACAF Nations League

