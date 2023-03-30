No.PlayerBTBornHtWt

Catchers

15Adams, RileyRR06-26-19966-4249
43Pineda, IsraelRR04-03-20005-11188
20Ruiz, KeibertBR07-20-19986-0225

Infielders

5Abrams, CJLR10-03-20006-2185
39Alu, JakeLR04-06-19975-10175
9Candelario, JeimerBR11-24-19936-1216
6Chavis, MichaelRR08-11-19955-10190
3Downs, JeterRR07-27-19985-11195
2García, LuisLR05-16-20006-2212
8Kieboom, CarterRR09-03-19976-2200
22Smith, DominicLL06-15-19956-0239
14Vargas, IldemaroBR07-16-19916-0180

Outfielders

17Call, AlexRR09-27-19945-11188
70De La Rosa, JeremyLL01-16-20025-11160
23Dickerson, CoreyLR05-22-19896-1200
36Garrett, StoneRR11-22-19956-2195
45Meneses, JoeyRR05-06-19926-3190
16Robles, VictorRR05-19-19976-0195
28Thomas, LaneRR08-23-19956-0191

Pitchers

77Abbott, CoryRR09-20-19956-1210
60Adon, JoanRR08-12-19986-2246
64y-Arano, VíctorRR02-07-19956-2228
50Banda, AnthonyLL08-10-19936-2220
24y-Cavalli, CadeRR08-14-19986-4240
46Corbin, PatrickLL07-19-19896-4222
56Cronin, MattLL09-20-19976-2195
58Edwards Jr., CarlRR09-03-19916-3170
30Espino, PaoloRR01-10-19875-10211
47Ferrer, JoseLL03-03-20006-1215
67Finnegan, KyleRR09-04-19916-2197
1Gore, MacKenzieLL02-24-19996-2197
40Gray, JosiahRR12-21-19976-1199
75Harris, HobieRR06-23-19936-3200
73Harvey, HunterRR12-09-19946-2225
74Irvin, JakeRR02-18-19976-6225
26Kuhl, ChadRR09-10-19926-3205
21y-Rainey, TannerRR12-25-19926-2244
61Ramírez, ErasmoRR05-02-19906-0217
79Rutledge, JacksonRR04-01-19996-8250
37y-Strasburg, StephenRR07-20-19886-5239
71Thompson, MasonRR02-20-19986-6236
68Ward, ThaddeusRR01-16-19976-3192
51Weems, JordanLR11-07-19926-3175
32Williams, TrevorRR04-25-19926-3235

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL

