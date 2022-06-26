|(x-played prior to 1901; y-active)
|Player
|Total
|1. Pete Rose
|4,256
|2. Ty Cobb
|4,191
|3. Hank Aaron
|3,771
|4. Stan Musial
|3,630
|5. Tris Speaker
|3,515
|6. Derek Jeter
|3,465
|7. x-Honus Wagner
|3,430
|8. Carl Yastrzemski
|3,419
|9. y-Albert Pujols
|3,323
|10. Paul Molitor
|3,319
|11. Eddie Collins
|3,314
|12. Willie Mays
|3,283
|13. Eddie Murray
|3,255
|14. x-Nap Lajoie
|3,252
|15. Cal Ripken Jr.
|3,184
|16. Adrian Beltre
|3,184
|17. George Brett
|3,154
|18. Paul Waner
|3,152
|19. Robin Yount
|3,142
|20. Tony Gwynn
|3,141
|21. Alex Rodriguez
|3,115
|22. Dave Winfield
|3,110
|23. Ichiro Suzuki
|3,089
|24. Craig Biggio
|3,060
|25. Rickey Henderson
|3,055
|26. y-Miguel Cabrera
|3,054
|27. Rod Carew
|3,053
|28. Lou Brock
|3,023
|29. Rafael Palmeiro
|3,020
|30. Wade Boggs
|3,010
|31. Al Kaline
|3,007
|32. Roberto Clemente
|3,000
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.