(x-played prior to 1901; y-active)
PlayerTotal
1. Pete Rose4,256
2. Ty Cobb4,191
3. Hank Aaron3,771
4. Stan Musial3,630
5. Tris Speaker3,515
6. Derek Jeter3,465
7. x-Honus Wagner3,430
8. Carl Yastrzemski3,419
9. Albert Pujols3,384
10. Paul Molitor3,319
11. Eddie Collins3,314
12. Willie Mays3,283
13. Eddie Murray3,255
14. x-Nap Lajoie3,252
15. Cal Ripken Jr.3,184
16. Adrian Beltre3,166
17. George Brett3,154
18. Paul Waner3,152
19. Robin Yount3,142
20. Tony Gwynn3,141
21. Alex Rodriguez3,115
22. Dave Winfield3,110
23. y-Miguel Cabrera3,090
24. Ichiro Suzuki3,089
25. Craig Biggio3,060
26. Rickey Henderson3,055
27. Rod Carew3,053
28. Lou Brock3,023
29. Rafael Palmeiro3,020
30. Wade Boggs3,010
31. Al Kaline3,007
32. Roberto Clemente3,000

