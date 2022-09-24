(x-active)
Through 2022
PlayerNo.
1. Barry Bonds762
2. Hank Aaron755
3. Babe Ruth714
4. x-Albert Pujols700
4. Alex Rodriguez696
6. Willie Mays660
7. Ken Griffey Jr.630
8. Jim Thome612
9. Sammy Sosa609
10. Frank Robinson586
11. Mark McGwire583
12. Harmon Killebrew573
13. Rafael Palmeiro569
14. Reggie Jackson563
15. Manny Ramirez555
16. Mike Schmidt548
17. David Ortiz541
18. Mickey Mantle536
19. Jimmie Foxx534
20. Willie McCovey521
20. Frank Thomas521
20. Ted Williams521
23. Ernie Banks512
23. Eddie Mathews512
25. Mel Ott511
26. Gary Sheffield509
27. x-Miguel Cabrera506
28. Eddie Murray504

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you