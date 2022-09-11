|Prairie View
|7
|6
|0
|0
|—
|13
|Abilene Christian
|7
|0
|0
|14
|—
|21
First Quarter
PV_Howard 26 pass from Connley (Reyes kick), 12:18
AC_Castles 15 pass from McIvor (Zepeda kick), 02:09
Second Quarter
PV_FG Reyes 46, 11:17
PV_FG Reyes 47, 00:00
Fourth Quarter
AC_Caldwell 8 pass from McIvor (Zepeda kick), 11:27
AC_McIvor 2 run (Zepeda kick), 05:05
|PV
|AC
|First downs
|20
|19
|Rushes-yards
|36-93
|30-110
|Passing
|240
|225
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-37-1
|20-34-3
|Return Yards
|3
|47
|Punts-Avg.
|5-41.8
|5-42.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|8-64
|5-42
|Time of Possession
|32:39
|27:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Prairie View, Be. Goodwater III 8-39, Tr. Connley 14-37, Ah. Antoine 10-25, Co. Wisham 2-6, De. Lewis 1-(minus 1), Team 1-(minus 13). Abilene Christian, Je. Dobbins 15-61, Ro. Banks 7-16, Ma. McIvor 6-13, Da. Johnson 1-13, Ma. Medlock 1-7.
PASSING_Prairie View, Tr. Connley 20-37-1-240. Abilene Christian, Ma. McIvor 20-34-3-225.
RECEIVING_Prairie View, Ja. Howard 4-75, Xa. Johnson 5-61, Ty. Holden 4-44, Be. Goodwater III 2-27, Ah. Antoine 2-11, Co. Wisham 1-9, Do. White 1-8, Kh. Simmons 1-5. Abilene Christian, Tr. Golightly 3-63, Ke. Catalon 4-43, Ko. Clark 2-35, No. Caldwell 4-21, Za. Scruggs 1-19, Je. Castles 2-16, Co. Cooper 2-16, Bl. Taylor 1-16, Ma. Medlock 1-(minus 4).
