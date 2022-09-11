Prairie View760013
Abilene Christian7001421

First Quarter

PV_Howard 26 pass from Connley (Reyes kick), 12:18

AC_Castles 15 pass from McIvor (Zepeda kick), 02:09

Second Quarter

PV_FG Reyes 46, 11:17

PV_FG Reyes 47, 00:00

Fourth Quarter

AC_Caldwell 8 pass from McIvor (Zepeda kick), 11:27

AC_McIvor 2 run (Zepeda kick), 05:05

PVAC
First downs2019
Rushes-yards36-9330-110
Passing240225
Comp-Att-Int20-37-120-34-3
Return Yards347
Punts-Avg.5-41.85-42.6
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalty-Yards8-645-42
Time of Possession32:3927:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Prairie View, Be. Goodwater III 8-39, Tr. Connley 14-37, Ah. Antoine 10-25, Co. Wisham 2-6, De. Lewis 1-(minus 1), Team 1-(minus 13). Abilene Christian, Je. Dobbins 15-61, Ro. Banks 7-16, Ma. McIvor 6-13, Da. Johnson 1-13, Ma. Medlock 1-7.

PASSING_Prairie View, Tr. Connley 20-37-1-240. Abilene Christian, Ma. McIvor 20-34-3-225.

RECEIVING_Prairie View, Ja. Howard 4-75, Xa. Johnson 5-61, Ty. Holden 4-44, Be. Goodwater III 2-27, Ah. Antoine 2-11, Co. Wisham 1-9, Do. White 1-8, Kh. Simmons 1-5. Abilene Christian, Tr. Golightly 3-63, Ke. Catalon 4-43, Ko. Clark 2-35, No. Caldwell 4-21, Za. Scruggs 1-19, Je. Castles 2-16, Co. Cooper 2-16, Bl. Taylor 1-16, Ma. Medlock 1-(minus 4).

