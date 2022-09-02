|Lamar
First Quarter
AC_Smith 11 run (Zepeda kick), 10:24
LAM_Dummett 59 pass from Chandler (Esqueda kick), 09:07
LAM_Rhea 75 pass from Chandler (Esqueda kick), 01:04
Second Quarter
AC_Catalon 30 pass from McIvor (Zepeda kick), 12:49
AC_Catalon 37 run (Zepeda kick), 01:54
Fourth Quarter
AC_Clark 6 pass from McIvor (Zepeda kick), 10:49
|LAM
|AC
|First downs
|7
|25
|Rushes-yards
|23-68
|44-186
|Passing
|204
|258
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-24-0
|22-39-0
|Return Yards
|24
|24
|Punts-Avg.
|6-40.0
|3-44.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalty-Yards
|7-53
|8-63
|Time of Possession
|19:40
|40:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Lamar, Kh. Griffin 8-39, Mi. Chandler 5-16, Da. Harris 8-13, Ma. Bowden 1-3, Da. Williams 1-(minus 3). Abilene Christian, Ro. Banks 18-69, An. Smith 10-65, Ke. Catalon 1-37, Re. Moore 0-15, Je. Dobbins 2-3, Pe. Mansell 2-1, Ma. McIvor 8-(minus 1), Team 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Lamar, Mi. Chandler 8-24-0-204. Abilene Christian, Ma. McIvor 22-38-0-258, Pe. Mansell 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Lamar, Se. Rhea 3-113, Ja. Dummett 1-59, Je. Davis 1-16, Ma. Bowden 2-11, Kh. Griffin 1-5. Abilene Christian, Ke. Catalon 7-119, Ko. Clark 6-71, Tr. Golightly 3-43, An. Smith 2-11, Ro. Banks 1-7, Bl. Taylor 1-6, Da. Johnson 1-3, Co. Cooper 1-(minus 2).
