First Quarter

AC_Smith 11 run (Zepeda kick), 10:24

LAM_Dummett 59 pass from Chandler (Esqueda kick), 09:07

LAM_Rhea 75 pass from Chandler (Esqueda kick), 01:04

Second Quarter

AC_Catalon 30 pass from McIvor (Zepeda kick), 12:49

AC_Catalon 37 run (Zepeda kick), 01:54

Fourth Quarter

AC_Clark 6 pass from McIvor (Zepeda kick), 10:49

LAMAC
First downs725
Rushes-yards23-6844-186
Passing204258
Comp-Att-Int8-24-022-39-0
Return Yards2424
Punts-Avg.6-40.03-44.3
Fumbles-Lost1-11-0
Penalty-Yards7-538-63
Time of Possession19:4040:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Lamar, Kh. Griffin 8-39, Mi. Chandler 5-16, Da. Harris 8-13, Ma. Bowden 1-3, Da. Williams 1-(minus 3). Abilene Christian, Ro. Banks 18-69, An. Smith 10-65, Ke. Catalon 1-37, Re. Moore 0-15, Je. Dobbins 2-3, Pe. Mansell 2-1, Ma. McIvor 8-(minus 1), Team 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Lamar, Mi. Chandler 8-24-0-204. Abilene Christian, Ma. McIvor 22-38-0-258, Pe. Mansell 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Lamar, Se. Rhea 3-113, Ja. Dummett 1-59, Je. Davis 1-16, Ma. Bowden 2-11, Kh. Griffin 1-5. Abilene Christian, Ke. Catalon 7-119, Ko. Clark 6-71, Tr. Golightly 3-43, An. Smith 2-11, Ro. Banks 1-7, Bl. Taylor 1-6, Da. Johnson 1-3, Co. Cooper 1-(minus 2).

