Texas of the Permian Basin30069
Abilene Christian0270734

First Quarter

TX PER_FG Ca.Roberts 35, 00:52

Second Quarter

AC_FG Zepeda 30, 12:37

AC_White 40 run (Zepeda kick), 04:07

AC_Clark 16 pass from Earle (Zepeda kick), 01:00

AC_Paup 22 interception return (Zepeda kick), 00:52

AC_FG Zepeda 26, 00:03

Fourth Quarter

TX PER_Davis 13 run (pass failed), 10:47

AC_Smith 4 run (Zepeda kick), 07:32

TX PERAC
First downs2020
Rushes-yards37-11034-226
Passing152163
Comp-Att-Int18-34-220-27-0
Return Yards1676
Punts-Avg.6-35.84-42.0
Fumbles-Lost3-20-0
Penalty-Yards6-449-96
Time of Possession29:5930:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Texas of the Permian Basin, Ja. Davis 10-57, Na. Tilford 11-38, Ko. Robinson 1-23, Ke. Young Jr. 3-13, Su. Sapien 4-5, Cl. Roberts 8-(minus 26). Abilene Christian, Ty. White 12-103, An. Smith 11-73, St. Earle 5-25, Qu. Walton 3-24, Ko. Clark 1-4, Pe. Mansell 1-1, Da. Johnson 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Texas of the Permian Basin, Cl. Roberts 11-23-2-102, Su. Sapien 7-11-0-50. Abilene Christian, St. Earle 17-24-0-143, Pe. Mansell 3-3-0-20.

RECEIVING_Texas of the Permian Basin, MJ. Link 5-53, Ko. Robinson 4-24, Jo. Smart 3-19, Ma. Zubiate 2-18, Ba. Ware 2-15, Ma. Molina 1-13, Gu. Abseck 1-10. Abilene Christian, Ko. Clark 9-92, No. Caldwell 1-20, Da. Lewis 1-15, Jo. Brooks-Wess 2-10, De. Holman 1-10, Da. Johnson 2-6, Ta. Williams 1-6, An. Smith 3-4.

