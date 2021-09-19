|Texas of the Permian Basin
|3
|0
|0
|6
|—
|9
|Abilene Christian
|0
|27
|0
|7
|—
|34
First Quarter
TX PER_FG Ca.Roberts 35, 00:52
Second Quarter
AC_FG Zepeda 30, 12:37
AC_White 40 run (Zepeda kick), 04:07
AC_Clark 16 pass from Earle (Zepeda kick), 01:00
AC_Paup 22 interception return (Zepeda kick), 00:52
AC_FG Zepeda 26, 00:03
Fourth Quarter
TX PER_Davis 13 run (pass failed), 10:47
AC_Smith 4 run (Zepeda kick), 07:32
|TX PER
|AC
|First downs
|20
|20
|Rushes-yards
|37-110
|34-226
|Passing
|152
|163
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-34-2
|20-27-0
|Return Yards
|16
|76
|Punts-Avg.
|6-35.8
|4-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|6-44
|9-96
|Time of Possession
|29:59
|30:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Texas of the Permian Basin, Ja. Davis 10-57, Na. Tilford 11-38, Ko. Robinson 1-23, Ke. Young Jr. 3-13, Su. Sapien 4-5, Cl. Roberts 8-(minus 26). Abilene Christian, Ty. White 12-103, An. Smith 11-73, St. Earle 5-25, Qu. Walton 3-24, Ko. Clark 1-4, Pe. Mansell 1-1, Da. Johnson 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Texas of the Permian Basin, Cl. Roberts 11-23-2-102, Su. Sapien 7-11-0-50. Abilene Christian, St. Earle 17-24-0-143, Pe. Mansell 3-3-0-20.
RECEIVING_Texas of the Permian Basin, MJ. Link 5-53, Ko. Robinson 4-24, Jo. Smart 3-19, Ma. Zubiate 2-18, Ba. Ware 2-15, Ma. Molina 1-13, Gu. Abseck 1-10. Abilene Christian, Ko. Clark 9-92, No. Caldwell 1-20, Da. Lewis 1-15, Jo. Brooks-Wess 2-10, De. Holman 1-10, Da. Johnson 2-6, Ta. Williams 1-6, An. Smith 3-4.