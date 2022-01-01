ABILENE CHRISTIAN (11-2)
Simmons 3-9 3-3 9, Steele 10-17 0-4 23, Mason 2-9 5-6 9, Miller 1-3 4-6 7, Morris 1-5 0-0 2, Daniels 1-6 2-2 4, Cameron 1-2 2-3 4, Allen 1-3 0-0 2, Gai 2-3 0-0 4, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, McLaughlin 0-2 0-0 0, Cadeaux de Dieu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 16-24 64.
DIXIE ST. (7-8)
Leter 4-7 7-10 15, Schofield 2-6 6-6 10, Gonsalves 0-3 1-2 1, Gooden 1-8 2-2 4, Staine 2-7 2-3 6, Gilbert 2-4 0-0 6, Pope 0-4 0-0 0, Allfrey 2-3 2-4 6, Nicolds 1-1 0-0 2, Elniel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-43 20-27 50.
Halftime_Abilene Christian 31-17. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 4-20 (Steele 3-3, Miller 1-2, Allen 0-1, Cameron 0-1, Daniels 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2, Mason 0-3, Simmons 0-3, Morris 0-4), Dixie St. 2-18 (Gilbert 2-4, Leter 0-1, Schofield 0-1, Gonsalves 0-3, Gooden 0-3, Pope 0-3, Staine 0-3). Fouled Out_Staine, Pope. Rebounds_Abilene Christian 33 (Steele 10), Dixie St. 40 (Schofield 8). Assists_Abilene Christian 10 (Miller 3), Dixie St. 10 (Gilbert 3). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 23, Dixie St. 29. A_917 (4,779).