FGFTReb
ABILENE CHRISTIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Simmons263-93-30-8039
Steele2910-170-43-101323
Mason292-95-61-5129
Miller321-34-63-5347
Morris231-50-00-0042
Daniels211-62-20-1204
Cameron141-22-32-2234
Allen101-30-00-1012
Gai52-30-00-0014
Jackson50-10-00-0100
McLaughlin40-20-00-0010
Cadeaux de Dieu20-10-01-1010
Totals20022-6116-2410-33102364

Percentages: FG .361, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Steele 3-3, Miller 1-2, Allen 0-1, Cameron 0-1, Daniels 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2, Mason 0-3, Simmons 0-3, Morris 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Mason, Simmons, Steele).

Turnovers: 12 (Simmons 5, Mason 3, Cameron, Miller, Morris, Steele).

Steals: 15 (Miller 4, Morris 3, Mason 2, Simmons 2, Allen, Cadeaux de Dieu, Daniels, Steele).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DIXIE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Leter304-77-101-31115
Schofield252-66-60-81310
Gonsalves270-31-21-2021
Gooden271-82-20-3134
Staine292-72-31-6156
Gilbert202-40-01-3346
Pope160-40-02-5250
Allfrey152-32-41-5136
Nicolds101-10-01-5032
Elniel10-00-00-0000
Totals20014-4320-278-40102950

Percentages: FG .326, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Gilbert 2-4, Leter 0-1, Schofield 0-1, Gonsalves 0-3, Gooden 0-3, Pope 0-3, Staine 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Allfrey 2, Gonsalves, Pope, Staine).

Turnovers: 27 (Gilbert 5, Staine 5, Allfrey 4, Gooden 4, Leter 3, Pope 3, Gonsalves, Nicolds, Schofield).

Steals: 6 (Gooden 2, Allfrey, Gilbert, Gonsalves, Pope).

Technical Fouls: None.

Abilene Christian313364
Dixie St.173350

A_917 (4,779).

