|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ABILENE CHRISTIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Simmons
|26
|3-9
|3-3
|0-8
|0
|3
|9
|Steele
|29
|10-17
|0-4
|3-10
|1
|3
|23
|Mason
|29
|2-9
|5-6
|1-5
|1
|2
|9
|Miller
|32
|1-3
|4-6
|3-5
|3
|4
|7
|Morris
|23
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|2
|Daniels
|21
|1-6
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|4
|Cameron
|14
|1-2
|2-3
|2-2
|2
|3
|4
|Allen
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Gai
|5
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Jackson
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|McLaughlin
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Cadeaux de Dieu
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-61
|16-24
|10-33
|10
|23
|64
Percentages: FG .361, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Steele 3-3, Miller 1-2, Allen 0-1, Cameron 0-1, Daniels 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2, Mason 0-3, Simmons 0-3, Morris 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Mason, Simmons, Steele).
Turnovers: 12 (Simmons 5, Mason 3, Cameron, Miller, Morris, Steele).
Steals: 15 (Miller 4, Morris 3, Mason 2, Simmons 2, Allen, Cadeaux de Dieu, Daniels, Steele).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DIXIE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leter
|30
|4-7
|7-10
|1-3
|1
|1
|15
|Schofield
|25
|2-6
|6-6
|0-8
|1
|3
|10
|Gonsalves
|27
|0-3
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|1
|Gooden
|27
|1-8
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|4
|Staine
|29
|2-7
|2-3
|1-6
|1
|5
|6
|Gilbert
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|4
|6
|Pope
|16
|0-4
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|5
|0
|Allfrey
|15
|2-3
|2-4
|1-5
|1
|3
|6
|Nicolds
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|3
|2
|Elniel
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|14-43
|20-27
|8-40
|10
|29
|50
Percentages: FG .326, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Gilbert 2-4, Leter 0-1, Schofield 0-1, Gonsalves 0-3, Gooden 0-3, Pope 0-3, Staine 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Allfrey 2, Gonsalves, Pope, Staine).
Turnovers: 27 (Gilbert 5, Staine 5, Allfrey 4, Gooden 4, Leter 3, Pope 3, Gonsalves, Nicolds, Schofield).
Steals: 6 (Gooden 2, Allfrey, Gilbert, Gonsalves, Pope).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Abilene Christian
|31
|33
|—
|64
|Dixie St.
|17
|33
|—
|50
A_917 (4,779).