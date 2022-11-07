JACKSON ST. (0-1)
Mansel 2-5 3-4 7, T.Young 2-8 1-2 5, Adams 1-4 2-2 4, Evans 8-16 2-3 19, Watson 7-14 1-1 16, C.Young 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 1-3 0-0 2, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 1-2 1, Hunt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 10-14 56.
ABILENE CHRISTIAN (1-0)
Simmons 6-10 0-0 13, Steele 2-8 0-0 5, Allen 3-9 0-3 8, Cameron 5-8 4-7 18, Daniels 3-5 2-2 8, Jackson 1-4 4-6 6, Madden 2-5 1-1 5, Dibba 1-4 0-1 2, Bettiol 0-3 0-0 0, Gai 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 11-20 65.
Halftime_Abilene Christian 45-25. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 2-19 (Evans 1-5, Watson 1-6, C.Young 0-1, Mitchell 0-3, T.Young 0-4), Abilene Christian 8-28 (Cameron 4-7, Allen 2-7, Simmons 1-4, Steele 1-5, Jackson 0-2, Madden 0-3). Fouled Out_Watson, Simmons. Rebounds_Jackson St. 40 (Mansel 14), Abilene Christian 32 (Steele 7). Assists_Jackson St. 9 (Mansel, Watson 3), Abilene Christian 12 (Jackson 4). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 21, Abilene Christian 17. A_2,489 (1,000).
