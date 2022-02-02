CHICAGO ST. (6-16)
Rushin 7-7 4-9 18, Alexander 2-10 2-3 7, Betson 7-13 2-2 22, Chukwukelu 0-1 2-2 2, Corbett 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 5-8 2-2 16, Rivera 3-5 0-0 6, Bigirumwami 1-1 0-0 2, Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-46 12-18 73.
ABILENE CHRISTIAN (15-7)
Simmons 4-6 2-4 10, Cameron 3-8 1-2 7, Mason 6-11 4-4 18, Miller 2-5 0-1 4, Morris 2-6 4-4 9, Daniels 4-6 1-1 9, Allen 2-3 6-6 10, Steele 2-4 0-0 4, Gai 2-2 2-2 6, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Cadeaux de Dieu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 20-24 77.
Halftime_Abilene Christian 42-28. 3-Point Goals_Chicago St. 11-23 (Betson 6-8, Johnson 4-7, Alexander 1-6, Chukwukelu 0-1, Corbett 0-1), Abilene Christian 3-14 (Mason 2-4, Morris 1-5, Allen 0-1, Cameron 0-1, Daniels 0-1, Miller 0-1, Steele 0-1). Fouled Out_Corbett. Rebounds_Chicago St. 25 (Rushin 10), Abilene Christian 22 (Cameron 5). Assists_Chicago St. 11 (Betson 4), Abilene Christian 14 (Simmons, Cameron 3). Total Fouls_Chicago St. 22, Abilene Christian 22. A_444 (1,000).