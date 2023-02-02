|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ABILENE CHRISTIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pleasant
|29
|9-18
|3-3
|4-7
|0
|3
|24
|Simmons
|25
|4-7
|0-0
|1-7
|5
|2
|9
|Cameron
|35
|4-7
|2-2
|0-5
|4
|2
|11
|Daniels
|37
|6-11
|1-2
|1-6
|5
|2
|15
|Dibba
|18
|3-8
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|7
|Jackson
|25
|5-7
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|1
|11
|Steele
|16
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|Bettiol
|10
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|6
|Madden
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-67
|7-9
|8-38
|16
|15
|83
Percentages: FG .507, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Pleasant 3-4, Daniels 2-3, Jackson 1-2, Simmons 1-2, Cameron 1-3, Steele 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Simmons).
Turnovers: 6 (Pleasant 2, Bettiol, Daniels, Madden, Simmons).
Steals: 7 (Daniels 4, Cameron 2, Jackson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chatfield
|21
|4-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|10
|Udenyi
|24
|2-3
|0-1
|3-6
|2
|0
|4
|Schumacher
|34
|6-9
|2-2
|1-2
|4
|1
|16
|Tyson
|25
|3-13
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|4
|9
|Grigsby
|36
|5-15
|2-3
|0-10
|0
|3
|14
|Dawson
|21
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|0
|4
|Williamson
|19
|3-7
|0-1
|2-5
|2
|1
|6
|Rajkovic
|17
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|0
|5
|Levis
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-65
|5-9
|9-34
|13
|13
|68
Percentages: FG .415, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Chatfield 2-3, Schumacher 2-3, Tyson 2-6, Grigsby 2-7, Rajkovic 1-3, Dawson 0-3, Williamson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Williamson 2, Chatfield).
Turnovers: 11 (Schumacher 5, Grigsby 4, Tyson, Udenyi).
Steals: 3 (Chatfield, Dawson, Udenyi).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Abilene Christian
|44
|39
|—
|83
|Seattle
|49
|19
|—
|68
A_2,045 (15,354).
