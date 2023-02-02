FGFTReb
ABILENE CHRISTIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Pleasant299-183-34-70324
Simmons254-70-01-7529
Cameron354-72-20-54211
Daniels376-111-21-65215
Dibba183-81-20-2017
Jackson255-70-01-61111
Steele160-30-01-3110
Bettiol103-60-00-0026
Madden50-00-00-2010
Totals20034-677-98-38161583

Percentages: FG .507, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Pleasant 3-4, Daniels 2-3, Jackson 1-2, Simmons 1-2, Cameron 1-3, Steele 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Simmons).

Turnovers: 6 (Pleasant 2, Bettiol, Daniels, Madden, Simmons).

Steals: 7 (Daniels 4, Cameron 2, Jackson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chatfield214-60-01-21410
Udenyi242-30-13-6204
Schumacher346-92-21-24116
Tyson253-131-20-3049
Grigsby365-152-30-100314
Dawson212-60-01-3204
Williamson193-70-12-5216
Rajkovic172-60-01-3205
Levis30-00-00-0000
Totals20027-655-99-34131368

Percentages: FG .415, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Chatfield 2-3, Schumacher 2-3, Tyson 2-6, Grigsby 2-7, Rajkovic 1-3, Dawson 0-3, Williamson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Williamson 2, Chatfield).

Turnovers: 11 (Schumacher 5, Grigsby 4, Tyson, Udenyi).

Steals: 3 (Chatfield, Dawson, Udenyi).

Technical Fouls: None.

Abilene Christian443983
Seattle491968

A_2,045 (15,354).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you