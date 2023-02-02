ABILENE CHRISTIAN (12-11)
Pleasant 9-18 3-3 24, Simmons 4-7 0-0 9, Cameron 4-7 2-2 11, Daniels 6-11 1-2 15, Dibba 3-8 1-2 7, Jackson 5-7 0-0 11, Steele 0-3 0-0 0, Bettiol 3-6 0-0 6, Madden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 7-9 83.
SEATTLE (16-7)
Chatfield 4-6 0-0 10, Udenyi 2-3 0-1 4, Schumacher 6-9 2-2 16, Tyson 3-13 1-2 9, Grigsby 5-15 2-3 14, Dawson 2-6 0-0 4, Williamson 3-7 0-1 6, Rajkovic 2-6 0-0 5, Levis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 5-9 68.
Halftime_Seattle 49-44. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 8-16 (Pleasant 3-4, Daniels 2-3, Jackson 1-2, Simmons 1-2, Cameron 1-3, Steele 0-2), Seattle 9-28 (Chatfield 2-3, Schumacher 2-3, Tyson 2-6, Grigsby 2-7, Rajkovic 1-3, Dawson 0-3, Williamson 0-3). Rebounds_Abilene Christian 38 (Pleasant, Simmons 7), Seattle 34 (Grigsby 10). Assists_Abilene Christian 16 (Simmons, Daniels 5), Seattle 13 (Schumacher 4). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 15, Seattle 13. A_2,045 (15,354).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.