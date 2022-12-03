ARLINGTON BAPTIST (0-2)
Murray 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Hulse 2-6 8-8 13, Camp 1-5 0-0 2, Ferrell 0-1 0-0 0, Stafford 4-14 2-2 10, Julius 2-6 3-4 8, C.Jackson 1-4 2-2 4, McCray 1-4 1-3 3, Bosher 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-44 16-19 42.
ABILENE CHRISTIAN (5-4)
Pleasant 3-3 3-4 9, Allen 4-4 0-0 10, Cameron 2-3 1-2 5, Daniels 2-5 0-0 5, Madden 0-3 0-0 0, J.Jackson 1-6 0-0 2, Seat 4-8 0-0 10, Steele 4-6 2-2 12, Dibba 5-7 2-2 12, Simmons 5-6 0-0 11, Gai 1-3 0-0 2, Tanner 0-5 0-0 0, Bettiol 5-8 0-0 10. Totals 36-67 8-10 88.
Halftime_Abilene Christian 42-19. 3-Point Goals_Arlington Baptist 2-9 (Hulse 1-2, Julius 1-2, Camp 0-1, Ferrell 0-1, Walker 0-1, Stafford 0-2), Abilene Christian 8-25 (Allen 2-2, Seat 2-4, Steele 2-4, Daniels 1-2, Simmons 1-2, Cameron 0-1, Madden 0-1, J.Jackson 0-4, Tanner 0-5). Rebounds_Arlington Baptist 19 (Hulse, C.Jackson 4), Abilene Christian 40 (Daniels 7). Assists_Arlington Baptist 8 (Ferrell 3), Abilene Christian 22 (Daniels, J.Jackson 5). Total Fouls_Arlington Baptist 11, Abilene Christian 18. A_747 (1,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.