NORTH AMERICAN (0-2)
Kizzie 4-11 1-1 10, Flores 0-4 2-2 2, McCammon 0-3 0-1 0, Brown 1-2 0-1 3. Totals 5-20 3-5 15.
ABILENE CHRISTIAN (4-4)
Steele 2-10 0-4 5, Allen 3-9 10-11 17, Cameron 3-7 3-3 10, Daniels 4-4 0-0 9, Madden 1-3 4-4 7, Jackson 4-9 0-0 11, Dibba 2-6 0-0 4, Simmons 4-6 0-0 10, Gai 2-3 0-0 4, Bettiol 4-5 3-4 11, Muoneke 1-2 0-0 2, Seat 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-68 20-26 93.
Halftime_Abilene Christian 41-19. 3-Point Goals_North American 2-7 (Brown 1-2, Kizzie 1-3, Flores 0-1, McCammon 0-1), Abilene Christian 11-29 (Jackson 3-7, Simmons 2-4, Daniels 1-1, Cameron 1-2, Madden 1-2, Tanner 1-2, Allen 1-4, Steele 1-5, Muoneke 0-1, Seat 0-1). Fouled Out_Kizzie. Rebounds_North American 4 (Flores, McCammon 2), Abilene Christian 39 (Cameron 11). Assists_North American 2 (Flores, McCammon 1), Abilene Christian 19 (Madden 4). Total Fouls_North American 10, Abilene Christian 20. A_974 (1,000).
