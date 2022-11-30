FGFTReb
NORTH AMERICANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kizzie234-111-10-00510
Flores180-42-20-2122
McCammon140-30-12-2120
Brown61-20-10-0013
Totals2005-203-52-421015

Percentages: FG .250, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 2-7, .286 (Brown 1-2, Kizzie 1-3, Flores 0-1, McCammon 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Kizzie).

Turnovers: 9 (Flores 5, Kizzie 4).

Steals: 1 (McCammon).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ABILENE CHRISTIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Steele192-100-41-5105
Allen203-910-113-60217
Cameron213-73-37-113110
Daniels214-40-00-0209
Madden261-34-40-2427
Jackson204-90-02-43011
Dibba162-60-01-3234
Simmons144-60-00-00410
Gai112-30-02-4204
Bettiol94-53-41-10111
Muoneke91-20-00-1112
Seat90-20-00-1120
Miller60-00-00-1020
Tanner51-20-00-0023
Totals20031-6820-2617-39192093

Percentages: FG .456, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Jackson 3-7, Simmons 2-4, Daniels 1-1, Cameron 1-2, Madden 1-2, Tanner 1-2, Allen 1-4, Steele 1-5, Muoneke 0-1, Seat 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Simmons 2, Gai).

Turnovers: 9 (Bettiol 2, Daniels 2, Seat 2, Madden, Simmons, Steele).

Steals: 15 (Daniels 4, Cameron 3, Allen 2, Bettiol 2, Dibba, Gai, Madden, Seat).

Technical Fouls: None.

North American192715
Abilene Christian415293

A_974 (1,000).

