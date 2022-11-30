|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH AMERICAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kizzie
|23
|4-11
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|5
|10
|Flores
|18
|0-4
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|McCammon
|14
|0-3
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|2
|0
|Brown
|6
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|5-20
|3-5
|2-4
|2
|10
|15
Percentages: FG .250, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 2-7, .286 (Brown 1-2, Kizzie 1-3, Flores 0-1, McCammon 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Kizzie).
Turnovers: 9 (Flores 5, Kizzie 4).
Steals: 1 (McCammon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ABILENE CHRISTIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Steele
|19
|2-10
|0-4
|1-5
|1
|0
|5
|Allen
|20
|3-9
|10-11
|3-6
|0
|2
|17
|Cameron
|21
|3-7
|3-3
|7-11
|3
|1
|10
|Daniels
|21
|4-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|9
|Madden
|26
|1-3
|4-4
|0-2
|4
|2
|7
|Jackson
|20
|4-9
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|0
|11
|Dibba
|16
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|4
|Simmons
|14
|4-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|10
|Gai
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|0
|4
|Bettiol
|9
|4-5
|3-4
|1-1
|0
|1
|11
|Muoneke
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Seat
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Miller
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Tanner
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|31-68
|20-26
|17-39
|19
|20
|93
Percentages: FG .456, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Jackson 3-7, Simmons 2-4, Daniels 1-1, Cameron 1-2, Madden 1-2, Tanner 1-2, Allen 1-4, Steele 1-5, Muoneke 0-1, Seat 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Simmons 2, Gai).
Turnovers: 9 (Bettiol 2, Daniels 2, Seat 2, Madden, Simmons, Steele).
Steals: 15 (Daniels 4, Cameron 3, Allen 2, Bettiol 2, Dibba, Gai, Madden, Seat).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North American
|19
|27
|—
|15
|Abilene Christian
|41
|52
|—
|93
A_974 (1,000).
