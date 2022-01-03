Week 17

LEADING SCORERS

SCORING, NONKICKERSTDRusRecRetX2Pts
Taylor, Ind2018200120
Ekeler, LAC1811701110
Mixon, Cin161330096
Harris, NE141400084
Chase, Cin130130078
Henry, Ten101000162
Andrews, Bal9090258
Knox, Buf9090156
Chubb, Cle9810054
Diggs, Buf9090054
Gordon, Den9720054
Harris, Pit9630054
Henry, NE9090054
Hill, KC9090054
Kelce, KC9180054
Williams, LAC8080150
Jacobs, Las8800048
J.Robinson, Jac8800048
Williams, KC8620048
Freiermuth, Pit7070144
D.Johnson, Pit7070144
Tannehill, Ten7700144
Allen, Buf6600342
Gaskin, Mia7340042
Renfrow, Las7070042
J.Williams, Den7430042
Allen, LAC6060138
Edwards-Helaire, KC6420138
Higgins, Cin6060138
Brown, Bal6060036
Cooks, Hou6060036
Davis, Buf6060036
Freeman, Bal6510036
Moore, NYJ6150036
Singletary, Buf6600036
Waddle, Mia6150036

LEADING SCORERS

SCORING, KICKERSPATFGLgPts
Folk, NE39/4435/3853144
Carlson, Las28/3135/3856133
McPherson, Cin46/4828/3358130
Tucker, Bal31/3133/3566130
Bass, Buf48/4826/3057126
Hopkins, LAC37/4129/3250124
Bullock, Ten38/4126/3051116
Butker, KC45/4723/2656114
Boswell, Pit24/2629/3356111
McManus, Den30/3125/3061105
Sanders, Mia31/3221/295194
Badgley, Ind40/4117/214691
Slye, Was17/2120/225677
McLaughlin, Cle31/3215/215776
Wright, Jac11/1317/205662
Ammendola, NYJ14/1513/194953
Fairbairn, Hou11/1414/186153

LEADING PASSERS

PctAvgPctPctRating
AttCompCompYdsGainTDTDLongIntIntPoints
Burrow, Cin52036670.446118.87346.582t142.7108.3
Herbert, LAC60840967.346317.62355.872t142.399.5
Mahomes, KC61440966.645697.44355.775t132.198.8
Wentz, Ind48730562.633786.94265.376t61.295.8
Bridgewater, Den42628566.930527.16184.26471.694.9
Carr, Las59040869.246187.83213.661t142.494.3
Allen, Buf60138564.141686.94345.761152.592.8
M.Jones, NE49133267.635407.21214.375t122.492.5
Roethlisberger, Pit51533665.233736.55203.95981.690.2
Tagovailoa, Mia36624867.825446.95154.165t102.789.8
L.Jackson, Bal38224664.428827.55164.249t133.487.0
Tannehill, Ten49933466.934476.91173.457t142.886.3
Mayfield, Cle38023762.428257.43153.971t112.986.1
Mills, Hou36124066.523636.55133.667t102.885.2
Brissett, Mia22514162.712835.752.25241.878.1
Wilson, NYJ36320656.722476.1982.254113.069.9

LEADING PASS RECEIVERS

RECEPTIONSNoYdsAvgLongTD
Hill, KC110123711.275t9
Allen, LAC100108610.9426
Andrews, Bal99127612.9439
Renfrow, Las99102510.4547
Waddle, Mia9998810.0575
Diggs, Buf94114412.2619
D.Johnson, Pit92107911.750t7
Brown, Bal8898111.149t6
Kelce, KC88109112.4698
Cooks, Hou87101111.6526
Pittman, Ind82101812.4575
Chase, Cin79142918.182t13
Meyers, NE7979610.1382
Beasley, Buf786628.529t1
Higgins, Cin74109114.7546
Gesicki, Mia7175810.7402
YARDSYdsNoAvgLongTD
Chase, Cin14297918.182t13
Andrews, Bal12769912.9439
Hill, KC123711011.275t9
Diggs, Buf11449412.2619
Higgins, Cin10917414.7546
Kelce, KC10918812.4698
Allen, LAC108610010.9426
D.Johnson, Pit10799211.750t7
Williams, LAC10276715.372t8
Renfrow, Las10259910.4547
Pittman, Ind10188212.4575
Cooks, Hou10118711.6526
Waddle, Mia9889910.0575
Brown, Bal9818811.149t6
Boyd, Cin8286712.468t5
Claypool, Pit8065115.8591

LEADING RUSHERS

AttYardsAvgLongTD
Taylor, Ind31717345.58318
Mixon, Cin29212054.13213
Chubb, Cle20711435.570t8
Harris, Pit2689843.7236
Henry, Ten2199374.376t10
Harris, NE1918924.764t14
J.Williams, Den1918574.5494
Ekeler, LAC1908474.52811
Gordon, Den1918084.270t7
Singletary, Buf1697824.646t6
L.Jackson, Bal1337675.8312
J.Robinson, Jac1647674.7588
Jacobs, Las1917403.9218
Allen, Buf1177006.0346
Carter, NYJ1386204.5554
Gaskin, Mia1726133.6303

TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE

TotalRushRec
Taylor, Ind20761734342
Mixon, Cin15191205314
Ekeler, LAC1459847612
Chase, Cin1450211429
Harris, Pit1406984422
Hill, KC1333961237
Chubb, Cle13151143172
Andrews, Bal127601276
J.Williams, Den1155857298
Diggs, Buf114401144
D.Johnson, Pit1132531079
Kelce, KC109431091
Henry, Ten1091937154
Higgins, Cin109101091
Allen, LAC108601086
Jacobs, Las1076740336
Pittman, Ind1062441018
Cooks, Hou1032211011
Renfrow, Las103271025
Williams, LAC102701027
Gordon, Den1015808207
Waddle, Mia9913988
J.Robinson, Jac989767222
Harris, NE98889296
Brown, Bal9865981
Singletary, Buf986782204
Williams, KC963541422
Carter, NYJ945620325
Bourne, NE893117776
Claypool, Pit86963806
Boyd, Cin85022828
Gaskin, Mia836613223
A.Brown, Ten81110801
Meyers, NE8059796
L.Jackson, Bal7677670
Sutton, Den7630763
Gesicki, Mia7580758
M.Jones, Jac7440744
Freeman, Bal739555184
Ingram, NO716554162

LEADING PUNTERS

RetInNet
NoYdsLgAvgTBBlkRetYds20Avg
Cole, Las6030217150.470263432642.3
Bailey, NE4621787147.353171382142.2
Cooke, Jac6430266847.310211732844.3
Johnston, Hou8338956946.940433343341.9
Huber, Cin5927536146.750242152141.3
Martin, Den6429386845.930231442642.6
Koch, Bal6428816145.040291992340.7
Long, LAC4319296944.921273091136.7
Sanchez, Ind5725497944.710282862439.4
Kern, Ten4319085944.410161621740.1
Palardy, Mia7432806544.350292422940.0
Haack, Buf4519936344.36116861639.7
Gillan, Buf4218426543.910191771539.2
Harvin, Pit6226846443.330262702238.0

PUNT RETURN LEADERS

NoYardsAvgLongTD
Duvernay, Bal2536014.4420
Olszewski, NE2428912.0270
Rogers, Ten2627010.4550
Renfrow, Las282719.7410
McCloud, Pit312949.5200
D.Spencer, Den262067.9250
Hines, Ind221637.4160
Felton, Cle322277.1240
Phillips, Cin251777.1170

KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS

NoYARDSAvgLongTD
Berrios, NYJ2885230.4102t1
Roberts, LAC3596327.7101t1
Pringle, KC2562124.8390
Duvernay, Bal2356324.5470
McKenzie, Buf2458424.3750
Agnew, Jac2252523.9102t1
McCloud, Pit3271022.2400

INTERCEPTION LEADERS

IntYdsLongTD
Jackson, NE89288t1
Poyer, Buf587260
Simmons, Den576350
Byard, Ten56624t1
Hyde, Buf55926t1
Dugger, NE4100370
K.Moore, Ind478320
Surtain, Den47070t1
Phillips, NE43926t1
L.Wilson, Cin431180
Howard, Mia417160
Leonard, Ind41270
Ward, Cle310399t1
Mathieu, KC35634t1
L.Johnson, Hou347320
J.Johnson, Cle331310
King, Hou325250
Rodgers, Ind324120
McCourty, NE322220
Averett, Bal321210
Sorensen, KC27575t1
Apple, Cin250500
Echols, NYJ250301
Thomas, Hou24848t1
Sterns, Den247460
Reid, Hou245240
Witherspoon, Pit245410
Awuzie, Cin242420
Wallace, Buf229150
Needham, Mia22828t1
Samuel, LAC226260
White, LAC222220
James, LAC220150
Okereke, Ind220160
A.Davis, NYJ218180
Fitzpatrick, Pit218180
Clark, Bal21717t1
Gay, KC214130
Fulton, Ten213130
Gilmore, Car213130
Williams, Cle2770
Long, Ten2660
Campbell, Jac2330
Sneed, KC2220
R.Evans, Ten2110
Smith, Cle2110
Coleman, Mia2000
Holland, Mia2000
Ward, KC2000
Willis, Ind2000
Roberts, Mia18585t1
Grugier-Hill, Hou182820
Bates, Cin165650
Moehrig, Las135350
Van Noy, NE13535t1
Bryant, NE133330
Franklin-Myers, NYJ132320
J.Johnson, Buf125250
Hilton, Cin12424t1
Schobert, Pit123230
Wingard, Jac123230
Mitchell, Hou122220
Chubb, Den121210
Hooker, Ten121210
Odum, Ind121210
Hargreaves, Cin118180
Skrine, Ten117170
Bell, Cin115150
Matakevich, Buf115150
Mullen, Las115150
Te.Edmunds, Pit115150
Neasman, NYJ113130
Thornhill, KC113130
Klein, Buf112120
J.Allen, Jac111110
Lawson, Jac111110
Hobbs, Las1990
Br.Jones, Mia1880
Ford, Jac1880
Franklin, Ind1880
Lewis, Ind1880
Jackson, Den1770
Owens, Hou1770
Wilson, Hou1770
Abram, Las1660
Delpit, Cle1550
Edmunds, Buf1440
Pratt, Cin1440
Sutton, Pit1440
T.Johnson, Buf1440
X.Rhodes, Ind1440
Rousseau, Buf1330
J.Brown, Ten1220
Molden, Ten122t1
Nwosu, LAC1220
Collins, NE1110
Kirksey, Hou1110
Lawson, NYJ1110
Baker, Mia1000
C.Harris, LAC1000
Davis, LAC1000
Elliott, Bal1000
Facyson, Las1000
Gilman, LAC1000
Harrison, Cle1000
Heyward, Pit1000
Hitchens, KC1000
Hughes, KC1000
Humphrey, Bal1000
J.Jones, NE1000
Jenkins, Ten1000
M.Collins, Hou1000
Murray, Hou1000
Niemann, LAC1000
Pierre, Pit1000
Wharton, KC1000
White, Buf1000
Young, Bal1000

LEADERS IN SACKS

Sacks
T.Watt, Pit17.5
Garrett, Cle15.0
Hendrickson, Cin14.0
Judon, NE12.5
Landry, Ten12.0
Ngakoue, Las10.0
Bosa, LAC9.5
Autry, Ten9.0
Jones, KC9.0
Ogbah, Mia9.0
Phillips, Mia8.5
Greenard, Hou8.0
Heyward, Pit8.0
Hubbard, Cin7.5
Miller, LAR7.5
Simmons, Ten7.5
Bowser, Bal7.0
Buckner, Ind7.0
Ogunjobi, Cin7.0
Crosby, Las6.0
Franklin-Myers, NYJ6.0
Quinn.Williams, NYJ6.0
Wormley, Pit6.0
J.Allen, Jac5.5
Baker, Mia5.5
B.Hill, Cin5.5
Jones, Den5.5
Turay, Ind5.5
Addison, Buf5.0
Clowney, Cle5.0
S.Harris, Den5.0
Br.Jones, Mia5.0
Muhammad, Ind5.0
Oweh, Bal5.0
Reed, Den5.0
Smoot, Jac5.0
Clark, KC4.5
Houston, Bal4.5
Tillery, LAC4.5
8 tied4.0

