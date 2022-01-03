Week 17
LEADING SCORERS
|SCORING, NONKICKERS
|TD
|Rus
|Rec
|Ret
|X2
|Pts
|Taylor, Ind
|20
|18
|2
|0
|0
|120
|Ekeler, LAC
|18
|11
|7
|0
|1
|110
|Mixon, Cin
|16
|13
|3
|0
|0
|96
|Harris, NE
|14
|14
|0
|0
|0
|84
|Chase, Cin
|13
|0
|13
|0
|0
|78
|Henry, Ten
|10
|10
|0
|0
|1
|62
|Andrews, Bal
|9
|0
|9
|0
|2
|58
|Knox, Buf
|9
|0
|9
|0
|1
|56
|Chubb, Cle
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|54
|Diggs, Buf
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Gordon, Den
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|54
|Harris, Pit
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|54
|Henry, NE
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Hill, KC
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Kelce, KC
|9
|1
|8
|0
|0
|54
|Williams, LAC
|8
|0
|8
|0
|1
|50
|Jacobs, Las
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|J.Robinson, Jac
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Williams, KC
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|48
|Freiermuth, Pit
|7
|0
|7
|0
|1
|44
|D.Johnson, Pit
|7
|0
|7
|0
|1
|44
|Tannehill, Ten
|7
|7
|0
|0
|1
|44
|Allen, Buf
|6
|6
|0
|0
|3
|42
|Gaskin, Mia
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|42
|Renfrow, Las
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|42
|J.Williams, Den
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|42
|Allen, LAC
|6
|0
|6
|0
|1
|38
|Edwards-Helaire, KC
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1
|38
|Higgins, Cin
|6
|0
|6
|0
|1
|38
|Brown, Bal
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Cooks, Hou
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Davis, Buf
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Freeman, Bal
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|36
|Moore, NYJ
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|36
|Singletary, Buf
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Waddle, Mia
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|36
LEADING SCORERS
|SCORING, KICKERS
|PAT
|FG
|Lg
|Pts
|Folk, NE
|39/44
|35/38
|53
|144
|Carlson, Las
|28/31
|35/38
|56
|133
|McPherson, Cin
|46/48
|28/33
|58
|130
|Tucker, Bal
|31/31
|33/35
|66
|130
|Bass, Buf
|48/48
|26/30
|57
|126
|Hopkins, LAC
|37/41
|29/32
|50
|124
|Bullock, Ten
|38/41
|26/30
|51
|116
|Butker, KC
|45/47
|23/26
|56
|114
|Boswell, Pit
|24/26
|29/33
|56
|111
|McManus, Den
|30/31
|25/30
|61
|105
|Sanders, Mia
|31/32
|21/29
|51
|94
|Badgley, Ind
|40/41
|17/21
|46
|91
|Slye, Was
|17/21
|20/22
|56
|77
|McLaughlin, Cle
|31/32
|15/21
|57
|76
|Wright, Jac
|11/13
|17/20
|56
|62
|Ammendola, NYJ
|14/15
|13/19
|49
|53
|Fairbairn, Hou
|11/14
|14/18
|61
|53
LEADING PASSERS
|Pct
|Avg
|Pct
|Pct
|Rating
|Att
|Comp
|Comp
|Yds
|Gain
|TD
|TD
|Long
|Int
|Int
|Points
|Burrow, Cin
|520
|366
|70.4
|4611
|8.87
|34
|6.5
|82t
|14
|2.7
|108.3
|Herbert, LAC
|608
|409
|67.3
|4631
|7.62
|35
|5.8
|72t
|14
|2.3
|99.5
|Mahomes, KC
|614
|409
|66.6
|4569
|7.44
|35
|5.7
|75t
|13
|2.1
|98.8
|Wentz, Ind
|487
|305
|62.6
|3378
|6.94
|26
|5.3
|76t
|6
|1.2
|95.8
|Bridgewater, Den
|426
|285
|66.9
|3052
|7.16
|18
|4.2
|64
|7
|1.6
|94.9
|Carr, Las
|590
|408
|69.2
|4618
|7.83
|21
|3.6
|61t
|14
|2.4
|94.3
|Allen, Buf
|601
|385
|64.1
|4168
|6.94
|34
|5.7
|61
|15
|2.5
|92.8
|M.Jones, NE
|491
|332
|67.6
|3540
|7.21
|21
|4.3
|75t
|12
|2.4
|92.5
|Roethlisberger, Pit
|515
|336
|65.2
|3373
|6.55
|20
|3.9
|59
|8
|1.6
|90.2
|Tagovailoa, Mia
|366
|248
|67.8
|2544
|6.95
|15
|4.1
|65t
|10
|2.7
|89.8
|L.Jackson, Bal
|382
|246
|64.4
|2882
|7.55
|16
|4.2
|49t
|13
|3.4
|87.0
|Tannehill, Ten
|499
|334
|66.9
|3447
|6.91
|17
|3.4
|57t
|14
|2.8
|86.3
|Mayfield, Cle
|380
|237
|62.4
|2825
|7.43
|15
|3.9
|71t
|11
|2.9
|86.1
|Mills, Hou
|361
|240
|66.5
|2363
|6.55
|13
|3.6
|67t
|10
|2.8
|85.2
|Brissett, Mia
|225
|141
|62.7
|1283
|5.7
|5
|2.2
|52
|4
|1.8
|78.1
|Wilson, NYJ
|363
|206
|56.7
|2247
|6.19
|8
|2.2
|54
|11
|3.0
|69.9
LEADING PASS RECEIVERS
|RECEPTIONS
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Hill, KC
|110
|1237
|11.2
|75t
|9
|Allen, LAC
|100
|1086
|10.9
|42
|6
|Andrews, Bal
|99
|1276
|12.9
|43
|9
|Renfrow, Las
|99
|1025
|10.4
|54
|7
|Waddle, Mia
|99
|988
|10.0
|57
|5
|Diggs, Buf
|94
|1144
|12.2
|61
|9
|D.Johnson, Pit
|92
|1079
|11.7
|50t
|7
|Brown, Bal
|88
|981
|11.1
|49t
|6
|Kelce, KC
|88
|1091
|12.4
|69
|8
|Cooks, Hou
|87
|1011
|11.6
|52
|6
|Pittman, Ind
|82
|1018
|12.4
|57
|5
|Chase, Cin
|79
|1429
|18.1
|82t
|13
|Meyers, NE
|79
|796
|10.1
|38
|2
|Beasley, Buf
|78
|662
|8.5
|29t
|1
|Higgins, Cin
|74
|1091
|14.7
|54
|6
|Gesicki, Mia
|71
|758
|10.7
|40
|2
|YARDS
|Yds
|No
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Chase, Cin
|1429
|79
|18.1
|82t
|13
|Andrews, Bal
|1276
|99
|12.9
|43
|9
|Hill, KC
|1237
|110
|11.2
|75t
|9
|Diggs, Buf
|1144
|94
|12.2
|61
|9
|Higgins, Cin
|1091
|74
|14.7
|54
|6
|Kelce, KC
|1091
|88
|12.4
|69
|8
|Allen, LAC
|1086
|100
|10.9
|42
|6
|D.Johnson, Pit
|1079
|92
|11.7
|50t
|7
|Williams, LAC
|1027
|67
|15.3
|72t
|8
|Renfrow, Las
|1025
|99
|10.4
|54
|7
|Pittman, Ind
|1018
|82
|12.4
|57
|5
|Cooks, Hou
|1011
|87
|11.6
|52
|6
|Waddle, Mia
|988
|99
|10.0
|57
|5
|Brown, Bal
|981
|88
|11.1
|49t
|6
|Boyd, Cin
|828
|67
|12.4
|68t
|5
|Claypool, Pit
|806
|51
|15.8
|59
|1
LEADING RUSHERS
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Taylor, Ind
|317
|1734
|5.5
|83
|18
|Mixon, Cin
|292
|1205
|4.1
|32
|13
|Chubb, Cle
|207
|1143
|5.5
|70t
|8
|Harris, Pit
|268
|984
|3.7
|23
|6
|Henry, Ten
|219
|937
|4.3
|76t
|10
|Harris, NE
|191
|892
|4.7
|64t
|14
|J.Williams, Den
|191
|857
|4.5
|49
|4
|Ekeler, LAC
|190
|847
|4.5
|28
|11
|Gordon, Den
|191
|808
|4.2
|70t
|7
|Singletary, Buf
|169
|782
|4.6
|46t
|6
|L.Jackson, Bal
|133
|767
|5.8
|31
|2
|J.Robinson, Jac
|164
|767
|4.7
|58
|8
|Jacobs, Las
|191
|740
|3.9
|21
|8
|Allen, Buf
|117
|700
|6.0
|34
|6
|Carter, NYJ
|138
|620
|4.5
|55
|4
|Gaskin, Mia
|172
|613
|3.6
|30
|3
TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE
|Total
|Rush
|Rec
|Taylor, Ind
|2076
|1734
|342
|Mixon, Cin
|1519
|1205
|314
|Ekeler, LAC
|1459
|847
|612
|Chase, Cin
|1450
|21
|1429
|Harris, Pit
|1406
|984
|422
|Hill, KC
|1333
|96
|1237
|Chubb, Cle
|1315
|1143
|172
|Andrews, Bal
|1276
|0
|1276
|J.Williams, Den
|1155
|857
|298
|Diggs, Buf
|1144
|0
|1144
|D.Johnson, Pit
|1132
|53
|1079
|Kelce, KC
|1094
|3
|1091
|Henry, Ten
|1091
|937
|154
|Higgins, Cin
|1091
|0
|1091
|Allen, LAC
|1086
|0
|1086
|Jacobs, Las
|1076
|740
|336
|Pittman, Ind
|1062
|44
|1018
|Cooks, Hou
|1032
|21
|1011
|Renfrow, Las
|1032
|7
|1025
|Williams, LAC
|1027
|0
|1027
|Gordon, Den
|1015
|808
|207
|Waddle, Mia
|991
|3
|988
|J.Robinson, Jac
|989
|767
|222
|Harris, NE
|988
|892
|96
|Brown, Bal
|986
|5
|981
|Singletary, Buf
|986
|782
|204
|Williams, KC
|963
|541
|422
|Carter, NYJ
|945
|620
|325
|Bourne, NE
|893
|117
|776
|Claypool, Pit
|869
|63
|806
|Boyd, Cin
|850
|22
|828
|Gaskin, Mia
|836
|613
|223
|A.Brown, Ten
|811
|10
|801
|Meyers, NE
|805
|9
|796
|L.Jackson, Bal
|767
|767
|0
|Sutton, Den
|763
|0
|763
|Gesicki, Mia
|758
|0
|758
|M.Jones, Jac
|744
|0
|744
|Freeman, Bal
|739
|555
|184
|Ingram, NO
|716
|554
|162
LEADING PUNTERS
|Ret
|In
|Net
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|TB
|Blk
|Ret
|Yds
|20
|Avg
|Cole, Las
|60
|3021
|71
|50.4
|7
|0
|26
|343
|26
|42.3
|Bailey, NE
|46
|2178
|71
|47.3
|5
|3
|17
|138
|21
|42.2
|Cooke, Jac
|64
|3026
|68
|47.3
|1
|0
|21
|173
|28
|44.3
|Johnston, Hou
|83
|3895
|69
|46.9
|4
|0
|43
|334
|33
|41.9
|Huber, Cin
|59
|2753
|61
|46.7
|5
|0
|24
|215
|21
|41.3
|Martin, Den
|64
|2938
|68
|45.9
|3
|0
|23
|144
|26
|42.6
|Koch, Bal
|64
|2881
|61
|45.0
|4
|0
|29
|199
|23
|40.7
|Long, LAC
|43
|1929
|69
|44.9
|2
|1
|27
|309
|11
|36.7
|Sanchez, Ind
|57
|2549
|79
|44.7
|1
|0
|28
|286
|24
|39.4
|Kern, Ten
|43
|1908
|59
|44.4
|1
|0
|16
|162
|17
|40.1
|Palardy, Mia
|74
|3280
|65
|44.3
|5
|0
|29
|242
|29
|40.0
|Haack, Buf
|45
|1993
|63
|44.3
|6
|1
|16
|86
|16
|39.7
|Gillan, Buf
|42
|1842
|65
|43.9
|1
|0
|19
|177
|15
|39.2
|Harvin, Pit
|62
|2684
|64
|43.3
|3
|0
|26
|270
|22
|38.0
PUNT RETURN LEADERS
|No
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Duvernay, Bal
|25
|360
|14.4
|42
|0
|Olszewski, NE
|24
|289
|12.0
|27
|0
|Rogers, Ten
|26
|270
|10.4
|55
|0
|Renfrow, Las
|28
|271
|9.7
|41
|0
|McCloud, Pit
|31
|294
|9.5
|20
|0
|D.Spencer, Den
|26
|206
|7.9
|25
|0
|Hines, Ind
|22
|163
|7.4
|16
|0
|Felton, Cle
|32
|227
|7.1
|24
|0
|Phillips, Cin
|25
|177
|7.1
|17
|0
KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS
|No
|YARDS
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Berrios, NYJ
|28
|852
|30.4
|102t
|1
|Roberts, LAC
|35
|963
|27.7
|101t
|1
|Pringle, KC
|25
|621
|24.8
|39
|0
|Duvernay, Bal
|23
|563
|24.5
|47
|0
|McKenzie, Buf
|24
|584
|24.3
|75
|0
|Agnew, Jac
|22
|525
|23.9
|102t
|1
|McCloud, Pit
|32
|710
|22.2
|40
|0
INTERCEPTION LEADERS
|Int
|Yds
|Long
|TD
|Jackson, NE
|8
|92
|88t
|1
|Poyer, Buf
|5
|87
|26
|0
|Simmons, Den
|5
|76
|35
|0
|Byard, Ten
|5
|66
|24t
|1
|Hyde, Buf
|5
|59
|26t
|1
|Dugger, NE
|4
|100
|37
|0
|K.Moore, Ind
|4
|78
|32
|0
|Surtain, Den
|4
|70
|70t
|1
|Phillips, NE
|4
|39
|26t
|1
|L.Wilson, Cin
|4
|31
|18
|0
|Howard, Mia
|4
|17
|16
|0
|Leonard, Ind
|4
|12
|7
|0
|Ward, Cle
|3
|103
|99t
|1
|Mathieu, KC
|3
|56
|34t
|1
|L.Johnson, Hou
|3
|47
|32
|0
|J.Johnson, Cle
|3
|31
|31
|0
|King, Hou
|3
|25
|25
|0
|Rodgers, Ind
|3
|24
|12
|0
|McCourty, NE
|3
|22
|22
|0
|Averett, Bal
|3
|21
|21
|0
|Sorensen, KC
|2
|75
|75t
|1
|Apple, Cin
|2
|50
|50
|0
|Echols, NYJ
|2
|50
|30
|1
|Thomas, Hou
|2
|48
|48t
|1
|Sterns, Den
|2
|47
|46
|0
|Reid, Hou
|2
|45
|24
|0
|Witherspoon, Pit
|2
|45
|41
|0
|Awuzie, Cin
|2
|42
|42
|0
|Wallace, Buf
|2
|29
|15
|0
|Needham, Mia
|2
|28
|28t
|1
|Samuel, LAC
|2
|26
|26
|0
|White, LAC
|2
|22
|22
|0
|James, LAC
|2
|20
|15
|0
|Okereke, Ind
|2
|20
|16
|0
|A.Davis, NYJ
|2
|18
|18
|0
|Fitzpatrick, Pit
|2
|18
|18
|0
|Clark, Bal
|2
|17
|17t
|1
|Gay, KC
|2
|14
|13
|0
|Fulton, Ten
|2
|13
|13
|0
|Gilmore, Car
|2
|13
|13
|0
|Williams, Cle
|2
|7
|7
|0
|Long, Ten
|2
|6
|6
|0
|Campbell, Jac
|2
|3
|3
|0
|Sneed, KC
|2
|2
|2
|0
|R.Evans, Ten
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Smith, Cle
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Coleman, Mia
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Holland, Mia
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ward, KC
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Willis, Ind
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Roberts, Mia
|1
|85
|85t
|1
|Grugier-Hill, Hou
|1
|82
|82
|0
|Bates, Cin
|1
|65
|65
|0
|Moehrig, Las
|1
|35
|35
|0
|Van Noy, NE
|1
|35
|35t
|1
|Bryant, NE
|1
|33
|33
|0
|Franklin-Myers, NYJ
|1
|32
|32
|0
|J.Johnson, Buf
|1
|25
|25
|0
|Hilton, Cin
|1
|24
|24t
|1
|Schobert, Pit
|1
|23
|23
|0
|Wingard, Jac
|1
|23
|23
|0
|Mitchell, Hou
|1
|22
|22
|0
|Chubb, Den
|1
|21
|21
|0
|Hooker, Ten
|1
|21
|21
|0
|Odum, Ind
|1
|21
|21
|0
|Hargreaves, Cin
|1
|18
|18
|0
|Skrine, Ten
|1
|17
|17
|0
|Bell, Cin
|1
|15
|15
|0
|Matakevich, Buf
|1
|15
|15
|0
|Mullen, Las
|1
|15
|15
|0
|Te.Edmunds, Pit
|1
|15
|15
|0
|Neasman, NYJ
|1
|13
|13
|0
|Thornhill, KC
|1
|13
|13
|0
|Klein, Buf
|1
|12
|12
|0
|J.Allen, Jac
|1
|11
|11
|0
|Lawson, Jac
|1
|11
|11
|0
|Hobbs, Las
|1
|9
|9
|0
|Br.Jones, Mia
|1
|8
|8
|0
|Ford, Jac
|1
|8
|8
|0
|Franklin, Ind
|1
|8
|8
|0
|Lewis, Ind
|1
|8
|8
|0
|Jackson, Den
|1
|7
|7
|0
|Owens, Hou
|1
|7
|7
|0
|Wilson, Hou
|1
|7
|7
|0
|Abram, Las
|1
|6
|6
|0
|Delpit, Cle
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Edmunds, Buf
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Pratt, Cin
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Sutton, Pit
|1
|4
|4
|0
|T.Johnson, Buf
|1
|4
|4
|0
|X.Rhodes, Ind
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Rousseau, Buf
|1
|3
|3
|0
|J.Brown, Ten
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Molden, Ten
|1
|2
|2t
|1
|Nwosu, LAC
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Collins, NE
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kirksey, Hou
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Lawson, NYJ
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Baker, Mia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Harris, LAC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Davis, LAC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Elliott, Bal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Facyson, Las
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gilman, LAC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison, Cle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward, Pit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hitchens, KC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes, KC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Humphrey, Bal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones, NE
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jenkins, Ten
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Collins, Hou
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Murray, Hou
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Niemann, LAC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pierre, Pit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wharton, KC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|White, Buf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Young, Bal
|1
|0
|0
|0
LEADERS IN SACKS
|Sacks
|T.Watt, Pit
|17.5
|Garrett, Cle
|15.0
|Hendrickson, Cin
|14.0
|Judon, NE
|12.5
|Landry, Ten
|12.0
|Ngakoue, Las
|10.0
|Bosa, LAC
|9.5
|Autry, Ten
|9.0
|Jones, KC
|9.0
|Ogbah, Mia
|9.0
|Phillips, Mia
|8.5
|Greenard, Hou
|8.0
|Heyward, Pit
|8.0
|Hubbard, Cin
|7.5
|Miller, LAR
|7.5
|Simmons, Ten
|7.5
|Bowser, Bal
|7.0
|Buckner, Ind
|7.0
|Ogunjobi, Cin
|7.0
|Crosby, Las
|6.0
|Franklin-Myers, NYJ
|6.0
|Quinn.Williams, NYJ
|6.0
|Wormley, Pit
|6.0
|J.Allen, Jac
|5.5
|Baker, Mia
|5.5
|B.Hill, Cin
|5.5
|Jones, Den
|5.5
|Turay, Ind
|5.5
|Addison, Buf
|5.0
|Clowney, Cle
|5.0
|S.Harris, Den
|5.0
|Br.Jones, Mia
|5.0
|Muhammad, Ind
|5.0
|Oweh, Bal
|5.0
|Reed, Den
|5.0
|Smoot, Jac
|5.0
|Clark, KC
|4.5
|Houston, Bal
|4.5
|Tillery, LAC
|4.5
|8 tied
|4.0