Week 18

LEADING SCORERS

SCORING, NONKICKERSTDRusRecRetX2Pts
Taylor, Ind2018200120
Ekeler, LAC1811701110
Mixon, Cin161330096
Harris, NE151500090
Chase, Cin130130078
Henry, Ten101000162
Gordon, Den10820060
Harris, Pit10730060
Kelce, KC10190060
Andrews, Bal9090258
Knox, Buf9090156
Chubb, Cle9810054
Diggs, Buf9090054
Henry, NE9090054
Hill, KC9090054
D.Johnson, Pit8080150
Williams, LAC8080150
Jacobs, Las8800048
J.Robinson, Jac8800048
Williams, KC8620048
Freiermuth, Pit7070144
Tannehill, Ten7700144
Allen, Buf6600342
Gaskin, Mia7340042
Renfrow, Las7070042
Waddle, Mia7160042
J.Williams, Den7430042
Allen, LAC6060138
Edwards-Helaire, KC6420138
Higgins, Cin6060138
Pittman, Ind6060138

LEADING SCORERS

SCORING, KICKERSPATFGLgPts
Folk, NE42/4736/3953150
Tucker, Bal32/3235/3766137
Boswell, Pit27/2936/4056135
Carlson, Las28/3135/3856133
McPherson, Cin46/4828/3358130
Bass, Buf48/4826/3057126
Hopkins, LAC37/4129/3250124
Butker, KC47/4925/2856122
Bullock, Ten42/4526/3151120
McManus, Den33/3426/3161111
Sanders, Mia34/3523/3151103
Badgley, Ind40/4118/224694
Slye, Was18/2223/255687
McLaughlin, Cle36/3715/215781
Wright, Jac13/1521/245676
Fairbairn, Hou13/1615/196158

LEADING PASSERS

PctAvgPctPctRating
AttCompCompYdsGainTDTDLongIntIntPoints
Burrow, Cin52036670.446118.87346.582t142.7108.3
Herbert, LAC60840967.346317.62355.872t142.399.5
Mahomes, KC65843666.348397.35375.675t132.098.5
Bridgewater, Den42628566.930527.16184.26471.694.9
Wentz, Ind51632262.435636.91275.276t71.494.6
Carr, Las59040869.246187.83213.661t142.494.3
Allen, Buf60138564.141686.94345.761152.592.8
M.Jones, NE52135267.638017.3224.275t132.592.5
Tagovailoa, Mia38826367.826536.84164.165t102.690.1
Tannehill, Ten53135767.237347.03214.057t142.689.6
Mills, Hou39426366.826646.76164.167t102.588.8
L.Jackson, Bal38224664.428827.55164.249t133.487.0
Roethlisberger, Pit60539064.537406.18223.659101.786.8
Mayfield, Cle41825360.530107.2174.171t133.183.1
Lawrence, Jac60235959.636416.05122.058172.871.9
Wilson, NYJ36320656.722476.1982.254113.069.9

LEADING PASS RECEIVERS

RECEPTIONSNoYdsAvgLongTD
Hill, KC111123911.275t9
Andrews, Bal107136112.7439
D.Johnson, Pit107116110.950t8
Waddle, Mia10410159.8576
Allen, LAC100108610.9426
Renfrow, Las99102510.4547
Diggs, Buf94114412.2619
Kelce, KC92112512.2699
Brown, Bal91100811.149t6
Cooks, Hou90103711.5526
Pittman, Ind88108212.3576
Meyers, NE8386610.4392
Chase, Cin81145518.082t13
Beasley, Buf786628.529t1
Harris, Pit744676.325t3
Higgins, Cin74109114.7546
YARDSYdsNoAvgLongTD
Chase, Cin14558118.082t13
Andrews, Bal136110712.7439
Hill, KC123911111.275t9
D.Johnson, Pit116110710.950t8
Diggs, Buf11449412.2619
Kelce, KC11259212.2699
Higgins, Cin10917414.7546
Allen, LAC108610010.9426
Pittman, Ind10828812.3576
Cooks, Hou10379011.5526
Williams, LAC10276715.372t8
Renfrow, Las10259910.4547
Waddle, Mia10151049.8576
Brown, Bal10089111.149t6
A.Brown, Ten8696313.857t5
Meyers, NE8668310.4392

LEADING RUSHERS

AttYardsAvgLongTD
Taylor, Ind33218115.58318
Chubb, Cle22812595.570t8
Mixon, Cin29212054.13213
Harris, Pit30712003.937t7
Henry, Ten2199374.376t10
Harris, NE2029294.664t15
Gordon, Den2039184.570t8
J.Williams, Den2039034.4494
Ekeler, LAC1908474.52811
Singletary, Buf1697824.646t6
L.Jackson, Bal1337675.8312
J.Robinson, Jac1647674.7588
Jacobs, Las1917403.9218
Allen, Buf1177006.0346
Carter, NYJ1386204.5554
Gaskin, Mia1736123.5303

TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE

TotalRushRec
Taylor, Ind21711811360
Harris, Pit16671200467
Mixon, Cin15191205314
Chase, Cin1476211455
Ekeler, LAC1459847612
Chubb, Cle14331259174
Andrews, Bal136101361
Hill, KC1335961239
J.Williams, Den1219903316
D.Johnson, Pit1214531161
Diggs, Buf114401144
Gordon, Den1131918213
Kelce, KC112831125
Pittman, Ind1126441082
Henry, Ten1091937154
Higgins, Cin109101091
Allen, LAC108601086
Jacobs, Las1076740336
Harris, NE1061929132
Cooks, Hou1058211037
Renfrow, Las103271025
Williams, LAC102701027
Waddle, Mia101831015
Brown, Bal101351008
Williams, KC1010558452
J.Robinson, Jac989767222
Singletary, Buf986782204
Claypool, Pit95696860
Carter, NYJ945620325
Bourne, NE925125800
A.Brown, Ten87910869
Meyers, NE8759866
Boyd, Cin85022828
Gaskin, Mia846612234
M.Jones, Jac8320832
Gesicki, Mia7800780
Sutton, Den7760776
L.Jackson, Bal7677670
Freeman, Bal766576190
Hardman, KC73946693

LEADING PUNTERS

RetInNet
NoYdsLgAvgTBBlkRetYds20Avg
Cole, Las6030217150.470263432642.3
Cooke, Jac6430266847.310211732844.3
Bailey, NE4923167147.363171382342.0
Johnston, Hou8841086946.740473573741.7
Huber, Cin6630646146.460282672240.5
Martin, Den6730836846.030241492842.8
Long, LAC4319296944.921273091136.7
Kern, Ten4721055944.810191861840.4
Palardy, Mia7834896544.750312623140.3
Colquitt, Cle4821346644.631162081338.6
Sanchez, Ind5926277944.510292862439.3
Koch, Bal7131496144.440312342639.9
Haack, Buf4519936344.36116861639.7
Harvin, Pit7029826442.630272702537.9

PUNT RETURN LEADERS

NoYardsAvgLongTD
Duvernay, Bal2636013.8420
Olszewski, NE2630911.9270
Rogers, Ten302939.8550
Renfrow, Las282719.7410
McCloud, Pit383679.7230
D.Spencer, Den262067.9250
Hines, Ind231707.4160
Felton, Cle322277.1240
Phillips, Cin251777.1170

KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS

NoYARDSAvgLongTD
Berrios, NYJ2885230.4102t1
Roberts, LAC3596327.7101t1
Pringle, KC2562124.8390
McKenzie, Buf2458424.3750
Duvernay, Bal2867624.1470
Agnew, Jac2252523.9102t1
McCloud, Pit3577622.2400

INTERCEPTION LEADERS

IntYdsLongTD
Jackson, NE89288t1
Poyer, Buf587260
Simmons, Den576350
Byard, Ten56624t1
Hyde, Buf55926t1
Howard, Mia55437t1
Dugger, NE4100370
K.Moore, Ind478320
Surtain, Den47070t1
Phillips, NE43926t1
L.Wilson, Cin431180
Leonard, Ind41270
Ward, Cle310399t1
Mathieu, KC35634t1
L.Johnson, Hou347320
Witherspoon, Pit345410
J.Johnson, Cle331310
King, Hou325250
Rodgers, Ind324120
McCourty, NE322220
Averett, Bal321210
Sorensen, KC27575t1
Hilton, Cin259351
Apple, Cin250500
Echols, NYJ250301
Thomas, Hou24848t1
Sterns, Den247460
Reid, Hou245240
Awuzie, Cin242420
Wallace, Buf229150
Needham, Mia22828t1
Samuel, LAC226260
White, LAC222220
James, LAC220150
Okereke, Ind220160
A.Davis, NYJ218180
Fitzpatrick, Pit218180
Clark, Bal21717t1
Te.Edmunds, Pit215150
Gay, KC214130
Fulton, Ten213130
Gilmore, Car213130
Williams, Cle2770
Long, Ten2660
Sutton, Pit2440
Campbell, Jac2330
Sneed, KC2220
R.Evans, Ten2110
Smith, Cle2110
Coleman, Mia2000
Holland, Mia2000
Ward, KC2000
Willis, Ind2000
Roberts, Mia18585t1
Grugier-Hill, Hou182820
Bates, Cin165650
Moehrig, Las135350
Van Noy, NE13535t1
Bryant, NE133330
Franklin-Myers, NYJ132320
J.Johnson, Buf125250
Schobert, Pit123230
Wingard, Jac123230
Mitchell, Hou122220
Chubb, Den121210
Hooker, Ten121210
Odum, Ind121210
Hargreaves, Cin118180
Skrine, Ten117170
Bell, Cin115150
Matakevich, Buf115150
Mullen, Las115150
Neasman, NYJ113130
Thornhill, KC113130
Klein, Buf112120
J.Allen, Jac111110
Lawson, Jac111110
Hobbs, Las1990
Br.Jones, Mia1880
Ford, Jac1880
Franklin, Ind1880
Lewis, Ind1880
Jackson, Den1770
Owens, Hou1770
Wilson, Hou1770
Abram, Las1660
Delpit, Cle1550
Edmunds, Buf1440
Pratt, Cin1440
T.Johnson, Buf1440
X.Rhodes, Ind1440
Rousseau, Buf1330
J.Brown, Ten1220
Molden, Ten122t1
Nwosu, LAC1220
Collins, NE1110
Green, Cle1110
Kirksey, Hou1110
Lawson, NYJ1110
Wilson, Jac1110
Baker, Mia1000
C.Harris, LAC1000
Davis, LAC1000
Elliott, Bal1000
Facyson, Las1000
Gilman, LAC1000
Harrison, Cle1000
Heyward, Pit1000
Hitchens, KC1000
Hughes, KC1000
Humphrey, Bal1000
J.Jones, NE1000
Jenkins, Ten1000
M.Collins, Hou1000
Murray, Hou1000
Niemann, LAC1000
Norwood, Pit1000
Pierre, Pit1000
Stone, Bal1000
Wharton, KC1000
White, Buf1000
Young, Bal1000

LEADERS IN SACKS

Sacks
T.Watt, Pit22.5
Garrett, Cle16.0
Hendrickson, Cin14.0
Judon, NE12.5
Landry, Ten12.0
Heyward, Pit10.0
Ngakoue, Las10.0
Bosa, LAC9.5
Autry, Ten9.0
Clowney, Cle9.0
Jones, KC9.0
Ogbah, Mia9.0
Miller, LAR8.5
Phillips, Mia8.5
Simmons, Ten8.5
Greenard, Hou8.0
J.Allen, Jac7.5
Hubbard, Cin7.5
Bowser, Bal7.0
Buckner, Ind7.0
Ogunjobi, Cin7.0
Wormley, Pit7.0
Crosby, Las6.0
Franklin-Myers, NYJ6.0
S.Harris, Den6.0
Highsmith, Pit6.0
Muhammad, Ind6.0
Smoot, Jac6.0
Quinn.Williams, NYJ6.0
Baker, Mia5.5
B.Hill, Cin5.5
Jones, Den5.5
Turay, Ind5.5
Addison, Buf5.0
Br.Jones, Mia5.0
Oweh, Bal5.0
Reed, Den5.0
Van Noy, NE5.0
Clark, KC4.5
Houston, Bal4.5
Tillery, LAC4.5
Wilkins, Mia4.5

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you