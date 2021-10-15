Week 6
LEADING SCORERS
|SCORING, NONKICKERS
|TD
|Rus
|Rec
|Ret
|X2
|Pts
|Ekeler, LAC
|7
|4
|3
|0
|1
|44
|Henry, Ten
|7
|7
|0
|0
|1
|44
|Williams, LAC
|6
|0
|6
|0
|1
|38
|Hunt, Cle
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|32
|Brown, Bal
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Chase, Cin
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Knox, Buf
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Chubb, Cle
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Hill, KC
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Kelce, KC
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Moss, Buf
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|24
|J.Robinson, Jac
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Sanders, Buf
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Agnew, Jac
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|C.Davis, NYJ
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Harris, Pit
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|18
|Jacobs, Las
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|D.Johnson, Pit
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Mixon, Cin
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Murray, Bal
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Pascal, Ind
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Taylor, Ind
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|18
|Andrews, Bal
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|16
|Jackson, Bal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|16
|Higgins, Cin
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|14
|Parham, LAC
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|14
|21 tied
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
LEADING SCORERS
|SCORING, KICKERS
|PAT
|FG
|Lg
|Pts
|Bass, Buf
|19/19
|11/12
|48
|52
|Folk, NE
|6/8
|14/15
|52
|48
|McManus, Den
|9/9
|11/11
|47
|42
|Tucker, Bal
|9/9
|11/12
|66
|42
|Blankenship, Ind
|7/8
|11/14
|48
|40
|McLaughlin, Cle
|13/13
|9/9
|57
|40
|Carlson, Las
|9/10
|10/11
|55
|39
|Bullock, Ten
|10/11
|9/11
|46
|37
|Boswell, Pit
|10/10
|8/9
|56
|34
|Butker, KC
|19/19
|5/5
|54
|34
|McPherson, Cin
|13/13
|5/8
|53
|28
|Vizcaino, LAC
|10/14
|6/7
|46
|28
|Sanders, Mia
|8/8
|5/6
|50
|23
|Slye, SF
|8/9
|5/6
|53
|23
|Ammendola, NYJ
|3/4
|6/7
|49
|21
|Lambo, Jac
|5/7
|0/3
|0
|5
LEADING PASSERS
|Pct
|Avg
|Pct
|Pct
|Rating
|Att
|Comp
|Comp
|Yds
|Gain
|TD
|TD
|Long
|Int
|Int
|Points
|Burrow, Cin
|145
|104
|71.7
|1269
|8.75
|11
|7.6
|70t
|6
|4.1
|106.4
|Bridgewater, Den
|149
|104
|69.8
|1180
|7.92
|7
|4.7
|55
|1
|0.7
|106.1
|Mahomes, KC
|195
|135
|69.2
|1490
|7.64
|16
|8.2
|75t
|6
|3.1
|106.1
|Herbert, LAC
|207
|139
|67.2
|1576
|7.61
|13
|6.3
|72t
|3
|1.4
|104.7
|Jackson, Bal
|167
|112
|67.1
|1519
|9.1
|8
|4.8
|49t
|3
|1.8
|104.4
|Allen, Buf
|183
|114
|62.3
|1370
|7.49
|12
|6.6
|61
|2
|1.1
|102.5
|Wentz, Ind
|173
|113
|65.3
|1322
|7.64
|7
|4.0
|76t
|1
|0.6
|99.4
|Mayfield, Cle
|145
|97
|66.9
|1240
|8.55
|4
|2.8
|71t
|2
|1.4
|96.9
|Carr, Las
|205
|131
|63.9
|1605
|7.83
|8
|3.9
|61t
|4
|2.0
|92.8
|Tannehill, Ten
|173
|110
|63.6
|1251
|7.23
|6
|3.5
|51
|3
|1.7
|89.5
|M.Jones, NE
|190
|135
|71.1
|1243
|6.54
|5
|2.6
|32
|5
|2.6
|86.4
|Roethlisberger, Pit
|195
|124
|63.6
|1286
|6.6
|6
|3.1
|59
|4
|2.1
|84.3
|Brissett, Mia
|158
|103
|65.2
|858
|5.43
|4
|2.5
|42
|2
|1.3
|82.2
|Mills, Hou
|96
|59
|61.5
|669
|6.97
|5
|5.2
|67t
|5
|5.2
|78.0
|Lawrence, Jac
|175
|104
|59.4
|1146
|6.55
|6
|3.4
|58
|8
|4.6
|71.3
|Z.Wilson, NYJ
|171
|98
|57.3
|1117
|6.53
|4
|2.3
|54
|9
|5.3
|62.9
LEADING PASS RECEIVERS
|RECEPTIONS
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Hill, KC
|37
|516
|13.9
|75t
|4
|Allen, LAC
|34
|369
|10.9
|42
|1
|Cooks, Hou
|31
|392
|12.6
|52
|1
|Meyers, NE
|31
|302
|9.7
|27
|0
|Williams, LAC
|31
|471
|15.2
|72t
|6
|Kelce, KC
|30
|369
|12.3
|46t
|4
|Andrews, Bal
|29
|400
|13.8
|41
|2
|Pittman, Ind
|29
|368
|12.7
|42t
|1
|Brown, Bal
|28
|451
|16.1
|49t
|5
|Diggs, Buf
|28
|374
|13.4
|61
|1
|Harris, Pit
|28
|198
|7.1
|25t
|1
|Renfrow, Las
|28
|305
|10.9
|27
|2
|Waller, Las
|28
|319
|11.4
|29
|2
|Boyd, Cin
|27
|283
|10.5
|33
|1
|Waddle, Mia
|27
|231
|8.6
|36
|1
|Beasley, Buf
|26
|215
|8.3
|22
|0
|YARDS
|Yds
|No
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Hill, KC
|516
|37
|13.9
|75t
|4
|Williams, LAC
|471
|31
|15.2
|72t
|6
|Chase, Cin
|456
|23
|19.8
|70t
|5
|Brown, Bal
|451
|28
|16.1
|49t
|5
|Andrews, Bal
|400
|29
|13.8
|41
|2
|Cooks, Hou
|392
|31
|12.6
|52
|1
|Sutton, Den
|377
|25
|15.1
|55
|1
|Diggs, Buf
|374
|28
|13.4
|61
|1
|Allen, LAC
|369
|34
|10.9
|42
|1
|Kelce, KC
|369
|30
|12.3
|46t
|4
|Pittman, Ind
|368
|29
|12.7
|42t
|1
|Ruggs, Las
|348
|17
|20.5
|61t
|1
|Claypool, Pit
|341
|20
|17.1
|59
|1
|Sanders, Buf
|322
|19
|16.9
|41
|4
|Waller, Las
|319
|28
|11.4
|29
|2
|D.Johnson, Pit
|305
|25
|12.2
|50t
|3
|Renfrow, Las
|305
|28
|10.9
|27
|2
LEADING RUSHERS
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Henry, Ten
|142
|640
|4.5
|60t
|7
|Chubb, Cle
|90
|523
|5.8
|52t
|4
|J.Robinson, Jac
|67
|387
|5.8
|58
|4
|Mixon, Cin
|93
|386
|4.2
|27
|3
|Ekeler, LAC
|67
|349
|5.2
|20
|4
|Jackson, Bal
|56
|341
|6.1
|31
|2
|Taylor, Ind
|73
|327
|4.5
|38
|2
|Harris, Pit
|78
|307
|3.9
|20
|2
|Edwards-Helaire, KC
|65
|304
|4.7
|17
|0
|Hunt, Cle
|55
|295
|5.4
|33
|5
|Singletary, Buf
|55
|284
|5.2
|46t
|1
|Gordon, Den
|60
|282
|4.7
|70t
|2
|J.Williams, Den
|54
|247
|4.6
|49
|1
|Harris, NE
|63
|230
|3.7
|35
|2
|Ingram, Hou
|68
|212
|3.1
|12
|1
|Allen, Buf
|35
|188
|5.4
|22
|2
TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE
|Total
|Rush
|Rec
|Henry, Ten
|765
|640
|125
|Hill, KC
|561
|45
|516
|Chubb, Cle
|558
|523
|35
|Ekeler, LAC
|543
|349
|194
|Taylor, Ind
|524
|327
|197
|Harris, Pit
|505
|307
|198
|J.Robinson, Jac
|475
|387
|88
|Williams, LAC
|471
|0
|471
|Brown, Bal
|456
|5
|451
|Chase, Cin
|454
|-2
|456
|Hunt, Cle
|444
|295
|149
|Mixon, Cin
|417
|386
|31
|Andrews, Bal
|400
|0
|400
|Cooks, Hou
|397
|5
|392
|Gordon, Den
|378
|282
|96
|Sutton, Den
|377
|0
|377
|Diggs, Buf
|374
|0
|374
|Pittman, Ind
|373
|5
|368
|Allen, LAC
|369
|0
|369
|Kelce, KC
|369
|0
|369
|Edwards-Helaire, KC
|365
|304
|61
|Claypool, Pit
|363
|22
|341
|Ruggs, Las
|357
|9
|348
|Jackson, Bal
|341
|341
|0
|Sanders, Buf
|329
|7
|322
|J.Williams, Den
|322
|247
|75
|Waller, Las
|319
|0
|319
|Singletary, Buf
|306
|284
|22
|D.Johnson, Pit
|305
|0
|305
|Renfrow, Las
|305
|0
|305
|C.Davis, NYJ
|302
|0
|302
|Meyers, NE
|302
|0
|302
|T.Patrick, Den
|302
|0
|302
|Gaskin, Mia
|298
|167
|131
|Watkins, Bal
|292
|0
|292
|Boyd, Cin
|283
|0
|283
|Moss, Buf
|278
|184
|94
|Harris, NE
|276
|230
|46
|Shenault, Jac
|272
|20
|252
|Knox, Buf
|261
|0
|261
LEADING PUNTERS
|Ret
|In
|Net
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|TB
|Blk
|Ret
|Yds
|20
|Avg
|Cole, Las
|23
|1202
|70
|52.3
|1
|0
|13
|179
|10
|43.6
|Bailey, NE
|17
|847
|68
|49.8
|3
|1
|7
|72
|7
|42.1
|Cooke, Jac
|22
|1076
|64
|48.9
|0
|0
|9
|82
|8
|45.2
|Morstead, NYJ
|17
|807
|59
|47.5
|0
|0
|7
|79
|6
|42.8
|Sanchez, Ind
|16
|759
|57
|47.4
|0
|0
|10
|79
|6
|42.5
|Koch, Bal
|20
|944
|57
|47.2
|1
|0
|10
|86
|7
|41.9
|Long, LAC
|14
|646
|63
|46.1
|0
|0
|9
|85
|6
|40.1
|Martin, Den
|23
|1047
|68
|45.5
|2
|0
|6
|68
|13
|40.8
|Johnston, Hou
|24
|1092
|61
|45.5
|1
|0
|12
|79
|9
|41.4
|Huber, Cin
|22
|984
|61
|44.7
|3
|0
|4
|35
|9
|40.3
|Haack, Buf
|14
|622
|60
|44.4
|3
|1
|5
|10
|5
|39.4
|Harvin, Pit
|18
|787
|63
|43.7
|0
|0
|8
|71
|7
|39.8
|Palardy, Mia
|22
|950
|61
|43.2
|2
|0
|10
|61
|8
|38.6
|Gillan, Cle
|15
|627
|54
|41.8
|1
|0
|7
|49
|5
|37.2
PUNT RETURN LEADERS
|No
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Duvernay, Bal
|11
|189
|17.2
|42
|0
|Rogers, Ten
|9
|120
|13.3
|22
|0
|Spencer, Den
|10
|108
|10.8
|25
|0
|Felton, Cle
|18
|171
|9.5
|24
|0
|Olszewski, NE
|9
|80
|8.9
|18
|0
|McKenzie, Buf
|11
|91
|8.3
|20
|0
|Phillips, Cin
|11
|88
|8.0
|16
|0
|Renfrow, Las
|10
|76
|7.6
|17
|0
|Roberts, Hou
|7
|30
|4.3
|11
|0
KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS
|No
|YARDS
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Agnew, Jac
|8
|250
|31.3
|102t
|1
|McCloud, Pit
|10
|248
|24.8
|40
|0
|Pringle, KC
|13
|321
|24.7
|33
|0
|B.Wilson, Cin
|10
|238
|23.8
|44
|0
|Roberts, Hou
|14
|295
|21.1
|38
|0
|Rountree, LAC
|7
|117
|16.7
|24
|0
|Rogers, Ten
|7
|114
|16.3
|19
|0
INTERCEPTION LEADERS
|Int
|Yds
|Long
|TD
|Hyde, Buf
|3
|37
|26t
|1
|L.Wilson, Cin
|3
|31
|18
|0
|Mathieu, KC
|2
|50
|34t
|1
|Reid, Hou
|2
|45
|24
|0
|L.Johnson, Hou
|2
|32
|32
|0
|Samuel, LAC
|2
|26
|26
|0
|Byard, Ten
|2
|12
|12
|0
|Jackson, NE
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Averett, Bal
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Roberts, Mia
|1
|85
|85t
|1
|Sterns, Den
|1
|46
|46
|0
|Awuzie, Cin
|1
|42
|42
|0
|Simmons, Den
|1
|35
|35
|0
|Moore, Ind
|1
|32
|32
|0
|Poyer, Buf
|1
|26
|26
|0
|J.Johnson, Buf
|1
|25
|25
|0
|Wingard, Jac
|1
|23
|23
|0
|McCourty, NE
|1
|22
|22
|0
|Hargreaves, Hou
|1
|18
|18
|0
|Edmunds, Pit
|1
|15
|15
|0
|James, LAC
|1
|15
|15
|0
|Matakevich, Buf
|1
|15
|15
|0
|Mullen, Las
|1
|15
|15
|0
|Wallace, Buf
|1
|14
|14
|0
|Fulton, Ten
|1
|13
|13
|0
|Jackson, Den
|1
|7
|7
|0
|Edmunds, Buf
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Leonard, Ind
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Rousseau, Buf
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Howard, Mia
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kirksey, Hou
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Phillips, NE
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Gilman, LAC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes, KC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones, NE
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pierre, Pit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith, Cle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Surtain, Den
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Williams, Cle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Willis, Ind
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Young, Bal
|1
|0
|0
|0
LEADERS IN SACKS
|Sacks
|Garrett, Cle
|7.0
|Judon, NE
|6.5
|T.Watt, Pit
|5.0
|Hendrickson, Cin
|4.5
|Landry, Ten
|4.5
|Miller, Den
|4.5
|Quinn.Williams, NYJ
|3.5
|Danna, KC
|3.0
|Franklin-Myers, NYJ
|3.0
|B.Hill, Cin
|3.0
|Mercilus, Hou
|3.0
|Oweh, Bal
|3.0
|Rousseau, Buf
|3.0
|Uche, NE
|3.0
|Adeniyi, Ten
|2.5
|J.Allen, Jac
|2.5
|Bosa, LAC
|2.5
|Thomas, Las
|2.5
|Bowser, Bal
|2.0
|Bush, Pit
|2.0
|Clowney, Cle
|2.0
|Crosby, Las
|2.0
|Fackrell, LAC
|2.0
|Gotsis, Jac
|2.0
|Greenard, Hou
|2.0
|Huff, NYJ
|2.0
|Johnson, Den
|2.0
|Br.Jones, Mia
|2.0
|Jones, KC
|2.0
|Lotulelei, Buf
|2.0
|Muhammad, Ind
|2.0
|Ngakoue, Las
|2.0
|Philon, Las
|2.0
|Reed, Den
|2.0
|Sterns, Den
|2.0
|Turay, Ind
|2.0
|Wilkins, Mia
|2.0
|Young, Bal
|2.0
|12 tied
|1.5