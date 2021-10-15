Week 6

LEADING SCORERS

SCORING, NONKICKERSTDRusRecRetX2Pts
Ekeler, LAC7430144
Henry, Ten7700144
Williams, LAC6060138
Hunt, Cle5500132
Brown, Bal5050030
Chase, Cin5050030
Knox, Buf5050030
Chubb, Cle4400024
Hill, KC4040024
Kelce, KC4040024
Moss, Buf4310024
J.Robinson, Jac4400024
Sanders, Buf4040024
Agnew, Jac3001018
C.Davis, NYJ3030018
Harris, Pit3210018
Jacobs, Las3300018
D.Johnson, Pit3030018
Mixon, Cin3300018
Murray, Bal3300018
Pascal, Ind3030018
Taylor, Ind3210018
Andrews, Bal2020216
Jackson, Bal2200216
Higgins, Cin2020114
Parham, LAC2020114
21 tied2020012

LEADING SCORERS

SCORING, KICKERSPATFGLgPts
Bass, Buf19/1911/124852
Folk, NE6/814/155248
McManus, Den9/911/114742
Tucker, Bal9/911/126642
Blankenship, Ind7/811/144840
McLaughlin, Cle13/139/95740
Carlson, Las9/1010/115539
Bullock, Ten10/119/114637
Boswell, Pit10/108/95634
Butker, KC19/195/55434
McPherson, Cin13/135/85328
Vizcaino, LAC10/146/74628
Sanders, Mia8/85/65023
Slye, SF8/95/65323
Ammendola, NYJ3/46/74921
Lambo, Jac5/70/305

LEADING PASSERS

PctAvgPctPctRating
AttCompCompYdsGainTDTDLongIntIntPoints
Burrow, Cin14510471.712698.75117.670t64.1106.4
Bridgewater, Den14910469.811807.9274.75510.7106.1
Mahomes, KC19513569.214907.64168.275t63.1106.1
Herbert, LAC20713967.215767.61136.372t31.4104.7
Jackson, Bal16711267.115199.184.849t31.8104.4
Allen, Buf18311462.313707.49126.66121.1102.5
Wentz, Ind17311365.313227.6474.076t10.699.4
Mayfield, Cle1459766.912408.5542.871t21.496.9
Carr, Las20513163.916057.8383.961t42.092.8
Tannehill, Ten17311063.612517.2363.55131.789.5
M.Jones, NE19013571.112436.5452.63252.686.4
Roethlisberger, Pit19512463.612866.663.15942.184.3
Brissett, Mia15810365.28585.4342.54221.382.2
Mills, Hou965961.56696.9755.267t55.278.0
Lawrence, Jac17510459.411466.5563.45884.671.3
Z.Wilson, NYJ1719857.311176.5342.35495.362.9

LEADING PASS RECEIVERS

RECEPTIONSNoYdsAvgLongTD
Hill, KC3751613.975t4
Allen, LAC3436910.9421
Cooks, Hou3139212.6521
Meyers, NE313029.7270
Williams, LAC3147115.272t6
Kelce, KC3036912.346t4
Andrews, Bal2940013.8412
Pittman, Ind2936812.742t1
Brown, Bal2845116.149t5
Diggs, Buf2837413.4611
Harris, Pit281987.125t1
Renfrow, Las2830510.9272
Waller, Las2831911.4292
Boyd, Cin2728310.5331
Waddle, Mia272318.6361
Beasley, Buf262158.3220
YARDSYdsNoAvgLongTD
Hill, KC5163713.975t4
Williams, LAC4713115.272t6
Chase, Cin4562319.870t5
Brown, Bal4512816.149t5
Andrews, Bal4002913.8412
Cooks, Hou3923112.6521
Sutton, Den3772515.1551
Diggs, Buf3742813.4611
Allen, LAC3693410.9421
Kelce, KC3693012.346t4
Pittman, Ind3682912.742t1
Ruggs, Las3481720.561t1
Claypool, Pit3412017.1591
Sanders, Buf3221916.9414
Waller, Las3192811.4292
D.Johnson, Pit3052512.250t3
Renfrow, Las3052810.9272

LEADING RUSHERS

AttYardsAvgLongTD
Henry, Ten1426404.560t7
Chubb, Cle905235.852t4
J.Robinson, Jac673875.8584
Mixon, Cin933864.2273
Ekeler, LAC673495.2204
Jackson, Bal563416.1312
Taylor, Ind733274.5382
Harris, Pit783073.9202
Edwards-Helaire, KC653044.7170
Hunt, Cle552955.4335
Singletary, Buf552845.246t1
Gordon, Den602824.770t2
J.Williams, Den542474.6491
Harris, NE632303.7352
Ingram, Hou682123.1121
Allen, Buf351885.4222

TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE

TotalRushRec
Henry, Ten765640125
Hill, KC56145516
Chubb, Cle55852335
Ekeler, LAC543349194
Taylor, Ind524327197
Harris, Pit505307198
J.Robinson, Jac47538788
Williams, LAC4710471
Brown, Bal4565451
Chase, Cin454-2456
Hunt, Cle444295149
Mixon, Cin41738631
Andrews, Bal4000400
Cooks, Hou3975392
Gordon, Den37828296
Sutton, Den3770377
Diggs, Buf3740374
Pittman, Ind3735368
Allen, LAC3690369
Kelce, KC3690369
Edwards-Helaire, KC36530461
Claypool, Pit36322341
Ruggs, Las3579348
Jackson, Bal3413410
Sanders, Buf3297322
J.Williams, Den32224775
Waller, Las3190319
Singletary, Buf30628422
D.Johnson, Pit3050305
Renfrow, Las3050305
C.Davis, NYJ3020302
Meyers, NE3020302
T.Patrick, Den3020302
Gaskin, Mia298167131
Watkins, Bal2920292
Boyd, Cin2830283
Moss, Buf27818494
Harris, NE27623046
Shenault, Jac27220252
Knox, Buf2610261

LEADING PUNTERS

RetInNet
NoYdsLgAvgTBBlkRetYds20Avg
Cole, Las2312027052.310131791043.6
Bailey, NE178476849.831772742.1
Cooke, Jac2210766448.900982845.2
Morstead, NYJ178075947.500779642.8
Sanchez, Ind167595747.4001079642.5
Koch, Bal209445747.2101086741.9
Long, LAC146466346.100985640.1
Martin, Den2310476845.5206681340.8
Johnston, Hou2410926145.5101279941.4
Huber, Cin229846144.730435940.3
Haack, Buf146226044.431510539.4
Harvin, Pit187876343.700871739.8
Palardy, Mia229506143.2201061838.6
Gillan, Cle156275441.810749537.2

PUNT RETURN LEADERS

NoYardsAvgLongTD
Duvernay, Bal1118917.2420
Rogers, Ten912013.3220
Spencer, Den1010810.8250
Felton, Cle181719.5240
Olszewski, NE9808.9180
McKenzie, Buf11918.3200
Phillips, Cin11888.0160
Renfrow, Las10767.6170
Roberts, Hou7304.3110

KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS

NoYARDSAvgLongTD
Agnew, Jac825031.3102t1
McCloud, Pit1024824.8400
Pringle, KC1332124.7330
B.Wilson, Cin1023823.8440
Roberts, Hou1429521.1380
Rountree, LAC711716.7240
Rogers, Ten711416.3190

INTERCEPTION LEADERS

IntYdsLongTD
Hyde, Buf33726t1
L.Wilson, Cin331180
Mathieu, KC25034t1
Reid, Hou245240
L.Johnson, Hou232320
Samuel, LAC226260
Byard, Ten212120
Jackson, NE2110
Averett, Bal2000
Roberts, Mia18585t1
Sterns, Den146460
Awuzie, Cin142420
Simmons, Den135350
Moore, Ind132320
Poyer, Buf126260
J.Johnson, Buf125250
Wingard, Jac123230
McCourty, NE122220
Hargreaves, Hou118180
Edmunds, Pit115150
James, LAC115150
Matakevich, Buf115150
Mullen, Las115150
Wallace, Buf114140
Fulton, Ten113130
Jackson, Den1770
Edmunds, Buf1440
Leonard, Ind1440
Rousseau, Buf1330
Howard, Mia1110
Kirksey, Hou1110
Phillips, NE1110
Gilman, LAC1000
Hughes, KC1000
J.Jones, NE1000
Pierre, Pit1000
Smith, Cle1000
Surtain, Den1000
Williams, Cle1000
Willis, Ind1000
Young, Bal1000

LEADERS IN SACKS

Sacks
Garrett, Cle7.0
Judon, NE6.5
T.Watt, Pit5.0
Hendrickson, Cin4.5
Landry, Ten4.5
Miller, Den4.5
Quinn.Williams, NYJ3.5
Danna, KC3.0
Franklin-Myers, NYJ3.0
B.Hill, Cin3.0
Mercilus, Hou3.0
Oweh, Bal3.0
Rousseau, Buf3.0
Uche, NE3.0
Adeniyi, Ten2.5
J.Allen, Jac2.5
Bosa, LAC2.5
Thomas, Las2.5
Bowser, Bal2.0
Bush, Pit2.0
Clowney, Cle2.0
Crosby, Las2.0
Fackrell, LAC2.0
Gotsis, Jac2.0
Greenard, Hou2.0
Huff, NYJ2.0
Johnson, Den2.0
Br.Jones, Mia2.0
Jones, KC2.0
Lotulelei, Buf2.0
Muhammad, Ind2.0
Ngakoue, Las2.0
Philon, Las2.0
Reed, Den2.0
Sterns, Den2.0
Turay, Ind2.0
Wilkins, Mia2.0
Young, Bal2.0
12 tied1.5

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

