Week 3

LEADING SCORERS

SCORING, NONKICKERSTDRusRecRetX2Pts
Williams, LAC4040126
Chase, Cin4040024
Henry, Ten3300120
Agnew, Jac3001018
Chubb, Cle3300018
Kelce, KC3030018
Moss, Buf3210018
Pascal, Ind3030018
Ekeler, LAC2110114
Hunt, Cle2200114
Brown, Bal2020012
Chark, Jac2020012
Davis, NYJ2020012
Gilbert, Pit2000012
Gordon, Den2200012
Higgins, Cin2020012
Jackson, Bal2200012
Jacobs, Las2200012
Jones, Jac2020012
Knox, Buf2020012
Lindsay, Hou2110012
Murray, Bal2200012
Patrick, Den2020012
Sanders, Buf2020012
Brissett, Mia110018
59 tied110006

LEADING SCORERS

SCORING, KICKERSPATFGLgPts
Carlson, Las7/89/95534
McManus, Den7/79/94734
Folk, NE3/49/94930
Bass, Buf10/106/74828
Tucker, Bal7/77/86628
Blankenship, Ind3/37/84824
McLaughlin, Cle9/95/55724
Vizcaino, LAC3/56/74621
Boswell, Pit5/55/65620
Bullock, Ten5/55/63620
Butker, KC11/113/34320
McPherson, Cin8/84/45320
Slye, Hou7/84/55319
Sanders, Mia4/43/45013
Ammendola, NYJ0/02/3356
Lambo, Jac5/70/305

LEADING PASSERS

PctAvgPctPctRating
AttCompCompYdsGainTDTDLongIntIntPoints
T.Taylor, Hou443170.54169.4636.85200.0122.9
Bridgewater, Den957376.88278.7144.25500.0116.4
Mahomes, KC1117870.39408.4798.175t32.7111.7
Burrow, Cin755370.76408.5379.350t45.3105.4
Mayfield, Cle805973.87809.7522.54422.5102.1
Carr, Las1368864.712038.8564.461t21.5101.4
Herbert, LAC1268869.89567.5964.84332.497.9
Allen, Buf1277962.28076.3575.54110.895.5
Tannehill, Ten1026664.77567.4143.95132.987.7
Jackson, Bal875360.97618.7533.44933.486.4
Wentz, Ind1066460.46926.5332.84210.985.1
Mills, Hou462758.72705.8724.33512.280.9
M.Jones, NE1208167.57376.1421.73232.579.1
Roethlisberger, Pit1308363.88016.1632.35232.379.0
Brissett, Mia895662.93844.3200.02711.167.8
Lawrence, Jac1186454.26695.6754.241t75.960.3

LEADING PASS RECEIVERS

RECEPTIONSNoYdsAvgLongTD
Beasley, Buf231948.4220
Cooks, Hou2332214.0521
Waddle, Mia221677.6361
Williams, LAC2229513.4434
Allen, LAC2125812.3421
Harris, Pit201497.525t1
Kelce, KC2028914.546t3
Waller, Las2022411.2251
Diggs, Buf1919110.1411
Hill, KC1926714.175t1
Meyers, NE191769.3270
Jones, Jac1719411.4332
Pittman, Ind1722012.9420
Renfrow, Las1620412.8271
Brown, Bal1523515.742t2
Claypool, Pit1521114.1520
Ekeler, LAC151137.5201
Sutton, Den1521014.0550
YARDSYdsNoAvgLongTD
Cooks, Hou3222314.0521
Williams, LAC2952213.4434
Kelce, KC2892014.546t3
Hill, KC2671914.175t1
Allen, LAC2582112.3421
Ruggs, Las2371121.561t1
Brown, Bal2351515.742t2
Waller, Las2242011.2251
Chase, Cin2201120.050t4
Pittman, Ind2201712.9420
Claypool, Pit2111514.1520
Edwards, Las2101021.0340
Sutton, Den2101514.0550
Watkins, Bal2081217.3490
J.Jones, Ten2041217.0510
Renfrow, Las2041612.8271

LEADING RUSHERS

AttYardsAvgLongTD
Henry, Ten803534.460t3
Mixon, Cin672864.3271
Chubb, Cle482625.526t3
Jackson, Bal352517.2312
Gordon, Den421934.670t2
Edwards-Helaire, KC441894.3140
Singletary, Buf351805.146t1
Harris, NE451763.9351
Taylor, Ind421714.1230
Ekeler, LAC351664.7201
Hunt, Cle291655.729t2
T.Williams, Bal271646.135t1
J.Robinson, Jac311605.2211
Ingram, Hou461473.2111
59 tied361434.0271
Gaskin, Mia271395.1180

TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE

TotalRushRec
Henry, Ten458353105
Cooks, Hou3275322
Mixon, Cin31528629
Hill, KC29730267
Williams, LAC2950295
Kelce, KC2890289
Chubb, Cle28326221
Ekeler, LAC279166113
Harris, Pit272123149
Gordon, Den26919376
Hunt, Cle269165104
Allen, LAC2580258
J.Robinson, Jac25216092
Jackson, Bal2512510
Ruggs, Las2469237
Taylor, Ind24117170
Brown, Bal2405235
Claypool, Pit23322211
Edwards-Helaire, KC22718938
Pittman, Ind2255220
Waller, Las2240224
Chase, Cin218-2220
Edwards, Las2100210
Sutton, Den2100210
T.Williams, Bal20916445
Watkins, Bal2080208
J.Jones, Ten2040204
Renfrow, Las2040204
Singletary, Buf19718017
Gaskin, Mia19613957
Beasley, Buf1940194
Jones, Jac1940194
Sanders, Buf1940194
Harris, NE19217616
Diggs, Buf1910191
Andrews, Bal1860186
Hines, Ind18364119
Drake, Las18244138
J.Williams, Den17713839
Meyers, NE1760176

LEADING PUNTERS

RetInNet
NoYdsLgAvgTBBlkRetYds20Avg
Cole, Las147226751.6109121641.5
Cooke, Jac168136450.800773546.3
Bailey, NE126016850.131349541.0
Sanchez, Ind104695646.900659341.0
Haack, Buf94186046.42134441.6
Johnston, Hou167425646.410740742.6
Huber, Cin146486146.310226743.0
Koch, Bal94115445.700434441.9
Harvin, Pit135665943.500536640.8
Palardy, Mia135576142.810776435.5
Martin, Den93805342.20024541.8

PUNT RETURN LEADERS

NoYardsAvgLongTD
Duvernay, Bal712517.9300
Rogers, Ten67612.7180
Felton, Cle1112911.7240
Spencer, Den66911.5250
McCloud, Pit44010.0150
McKenzie, Buf66010.0200
Phillips, Cin8779.6160
Grant, Mia5469.2180
Olszewski, NE6508.3180
Renfrow, Las6457.5160
Hardman, KC4276.8170
Agnew, Jac4133.3100
Roberts, Hou5132.690

KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS

NoYARDSAvgLongTD
McKenzie, Buf414335.8750
Rodgers, Ind49824.5410
Berrios, NYJ511623.2380
McCloud, Pit511422.8280
Roberts, Hou715822.6380
Pringle, KC612020.0330
B.Wilson, Cin611819.7300
Ruggs, Las47017.5220
Rogers, Ten711416.3190

INTERCEPTION LEADERS

IntYdsLongTD
L.Wilson, Cin331180
Mathieu, KC25034t1
Reid, Hou245240
Samuel, LAC226260
Jackson, NE2110
Roberts, Mia18585t1
Sterns, Den146460
Simmons, Den135350
Moore, Ind132320
Poyer, Buf126260
Wingard, Jac123230
McCourty, NE122220
Hargreaves, Hou118180
Mullen, Las118180
Edmunds, Pit115150
Wallace, Buf114140
Byard, Ten112120
Hyde, Buf111110
Jackson, Den1770
Leonard, Ind1440
Howard, Mia1110
Kirksey, Hou1110
Phillips, NE1110
Averett, Bal1000
Gilman, LAC1000
Hughes, KC1000
J.Jones, NE1000
Smith, Cle1000
Surtain, Den1000
Willis, Ind1000
Young, Bal1000

LEADERS IN SACKS

Sacks
Garrett, Cle5.5
Miller, Den4.0
Judon, NE3.5
B.Hill, Cin3.0
Uche, NE3.0
T.Watt, Pit3.0
Adeniyi, Ten2.5
Hendrickson, Cin2.5
Thomas, Las2.5
J.Allen, Jac2.0
Clowney, Cle2.0
Crosby, Las2.0
Franklin-Myers, NYJ2.0
Johnson, Den2.0
Br.Jones, Mia2.0
Jones, KC2.0
Mercilus, Hou2.0
Rousseau, Buf2.0
Wilkins, Mia2.0
Autry, Ten1.5
Bosa, LAC1.5
Hubbard, Cin1.5
Landry, Ten1.5
Muhammad, Ind1.5
Nassib, Las1.5
Simmons, Ten1.5
Quinn.Williams, NYJ1.5
40 tied1.0

