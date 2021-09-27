Week 3
LEADING SCORERS
|SCORING, NONKICKERS
|TD
|Rus
|Rec
|Ret
|X2
|Pts
|Williams, LAC
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|26
|Chase, Cin
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Henry, Ten
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Agnew, Jac
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|Chubb, Cle
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kelce, KC
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Moss, Buf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|18
|Pascal, Ind
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Ekeler, LAC
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Hunt, Cle
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Brown, Bal
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Chark, Jac
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Davis, NYJ
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Gilbert, Pit
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Gordon, Den
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Higgins, Cin
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Jackson, Bal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Jacobs, Las
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Jones, Jac
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Knox, Buf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Lindsay, Hou
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|Murray, Bal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Patrick, Den
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Sanders, Buf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Brissett, Mia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|59 tied
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
LEADING SCORERS
|SCORING, KICKERS
|PAT
|FG
|Lg
|Pts
|Carlson, Las
|7/8
|9/9
|55
|34
|McManus, Den
|7/7
|9/9
|47
|34
|Folk, NE
|3/4
|9/9
|49
|30
|Bass, Buf
|10/10
|6/7
|48
|28
|Tucker, Bal
|7/7
|7/8
|66
|28
|Blankenship, Ind
|3/3
|7/8
|48
|24
|McLaughlin, Cle
|9/9
|5/5
|57
|24
|Vizcaino, LAC
|3/5
|6/7
|46
|21
|Boswell, Pit
|5/5
|5/6
|56
|20
|Bullock, Ten
|5/5
|5/6
|36
|20
|Butker, KC
|11/11
|3/3
|43
|20
|McPherson, Cin
|8/8
|4/4
|53
|20
|Slye, Hou
|7/8
|4/5
|53
|19
|Sanders, Mia
|4/4
|3/4
|50
|13
|Ammendola, NYJ
|0/0
|2/3
|35
|6
|Lambo, Jac
|5/7
|0/3
|0
|5
LEADING PASSERS
|Pct
|Avg
|Pct
|Pct
|Rating
|Att
|Comp
|Comp
|Yds
|Gain
|TD
|TD
|Long
|Int
|Int
|Points
|T.Taylor, Hou
|44
|31
|70.5
|416
|9.46
|3
|6.8
|52
|0
|0.0
|122.9
|Bridgewater, Den
|95
|73
|76.8
|827
|8.71
|4
|4.2
|55
|0
|0.0
|116.4
|Mahomes, KC
|111
|78
|70.3
|940
|8.47
|9
|8.1
|75t
|3
|2.7
|111.7
|Burrow, Cin
|75
|53
|70.7
|640
|8.53
|7
|9.3
|50t
|4
|5.3
|105.4
|Mayfield, Cle
|80
|59
|73.8
|780
|9.75
|2
|2.5
|44
|2
|2.5
|102.1
|Carr, Las
|136
|88
|64.7
|1203
|8.85
|6
|4.4
|61t
|2
|1.5
|101.4
|Herbert, LAC
|126
|88
|69.8
|956
|7.59
|6
|4.8
|43
|3
|2.4
|97.9
|Allen, Buf
|127
|79
|62.2
|807
|6.35
|7
|5.5
|41
|1
|0.8
|95.5
|Tannehill, Ten
|102
|66
|64.7
|756
|7.41
|4
|3.9
|51
|3
|2.9
|87.7
|Jackson, Bal
|87
|53
|60.9
|761
|8.75
|3
|3.4
|49
|3
|3.4
|86.4
|Wentz, Ind
|106
|64
|60.4
|692
|6.53
|3
|2.8
|42
|1
|0.9
|85.1
|Mills, Hou
|46
|27
|58.7
|270
|5.87
|2
|4.3
|35
|1
|2.2
|80.9
|M.Jones, NE
|120
|81
|67.5
|737
|6.14
|2
|1.7
|32
|3
|2.5
|79.1
|Roethlisberger, Pit
|130
|83
|63.8
|801
|6.16
|3
|2.3
|52
|3
|2.3
|79.0
|Brissett, Mia
|89
|56
|62.9
|384
|4.32
|0
|0.0
|27
|1
|1.1
|67.8
|Lawrence, Jac
|118
|64
|54.2
|669
|5.67
|5
|4.2
|41t
|7
|5.9
|60.3
LEADING PASS RECEIVERS
|RECEPTIONS
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Beasley, Buf
|23
|194
|8.4
|22
|0
|Cooks, Hou
|23
|322
|14.0
|52
|1
|Waddle, Mia
|22
|167
|7.6
|36
|1
|Williams, LAC
|22
|295
|13.4
|43
|4
|Allen, LAC
|21
|258
|12.3
|42
|1
|Harris, Pit
|20
|149
|7.5
|25t
|1
|Kelce, KC
|20
|289
|14.5
|46t
|3
|Waller, Las
|20
|224
|11.2
|25
|1
|Diggs, Buf
|19
|191
|10.1
|41
|1
|Hill, KC
|19
|267
|14.1
|75t
|1
|Meyers, NE
|19
|176
|9.3
|27
|0
|Jones, Jac
|17
|194
|11.4
|33
|2
|Pittman, Ind
|17
|220
|12.9
|42
|0
|Renfrow, Las
|16
|204
|12.8
|27
|1
|Brown, Bal
|15
|235
|15.7
|42t
|2
|Claypool, Pit
|15
|211
|14.1
|52
|0
|Ekeler, LAC
|15
|113
|7.5
|20
|1
|Sutton, Den
|15
|210
|14.0
|55
|0
|YARDS
|Yds
|No
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Cooks, Hou
|322
|23
|14.0
|52
|1
|Williams, LAC
|295
|22
|13.4
|43
|4
|Kelce, KC
|289
|20
|14.5
|46t
|3
|Hill, KC
|267
|19
|14.1
|75t
|1
|Allen, LAC
|258
|21
|12.3
|42
|1
|Ruggs, Las
|237
|11
|21.5
|61t
|1
|Brown, Bal
|235
|15
|15.7
|42t
|2
|Waller, Las
|224
|20
|11.2
|25
|1
|Chase, Cin
|220
|11
|20.0
|50t
|4
|Pittman, Ind
|220
|17
|12.9
|42
|0
|Claypool, Pit
|211
|15
|14.1
|52
|0
|Edwards, Las
|210
|10
|21.0
|34
|0
|Sutton, Den
|210
|15
|14.0
|55
|0
|Watkins, Bal
|208
|12
|17.3
|49
|0
|J.Jones, Ten
|204
|12
|17.0
|51
|0
|Renfrow, Las
|204
|16
|12.8
|27
|1
LEADING RUSHERS
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Henry, Ten
|80
|353
|4.4
|60t
|3
|Mixon, Cin
|67
|286
|4.3
|27
|1
|Chubb, Cle
|48
|262
|5.5
|26t
|3
|Jackson, Bal
|35
|251
|7.2
|31
|2
|Gordon, Den
|42
|193
|4.6
|70t
|2
|Edwards-Helaire, KC
|44
|189
|4.3
|14
|0
|Singletary, Buf
|35
|180
|5.1
|46t
|1
|Harris, NE
|45
|176
|3.9
|35
|1
|Taylor, Ind
|42
|171
|4.1
|23
|0
|Ekeler, LAC
|35
|166
|4.7
|20
|1
|Hunt, Cle
|29
|165
|5.7
|29t
|2
|T.Williams, Bal
|27
|164
|6.1
|35t
|1
|J.Robinson, Jac
|31
|160
|5.2
|21
|1
|Ingram, Hou
|46
|147
|3.2
|11
|1
|59 tied
|36
|143
|4.0
|27
|1
|Gaskin, Mia
|27
|139
|5.1
|18
|0
TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE
|Total
|Rush
|Rec
|Henry, Ten
|458
|353
|105
|Cooks, Hou
|327
|5
|322
|Mixon, Cin
|315
|286
|29
|Hill, KC
|297
|30
|267
|Williams, LAC
|295
|0
|295
|Kelce, KC
|289
|0
|289
|Chubb, Cle
|283
|262
|21
|Ekeler, LAC
|279
|166
|113
|Harris, Pit
|272
|123
|149
|Gordon, Den
|269
|193
|76
|Hunt, Cle
|269
|165
|104
|Allen, LAC
|258
|0
|258
|J.Robinson, Jac
|252
|160
|92
|Jackson, Bal
|251
|251
|0
|Ruggs, Las
|246
|9
|237
|Taylor, Ind
|241
|171
|70
|Brown, Bal
|240
|5
|235
|Claypool, Pit
|233
|22
|211
|Edwards-Helaire, KC
|227
|189
|38
|Pittman, Ind
|225
|5
|220
|Waller, Las
|224
|0
|224
|Chase, Cin
|218
|-2
|220
|Edwards, Las
|210
|0
|210
|Sutton, Den
|210
|0
|210
|T.Williams, Bal
|209
|164
|45
|Watkins, Bal
|208
|0
|208
|J.Jones, Ten
|204
|0
|204
|Renfrow, Las
|204
|0
|204
|Singletary, Buf
|197
|180
|17
|Gaskin, Mia
|196
|139
|57
|Beasley, Buf
|194
|0
|194
|Jones, Jac
|194
|0
|194
|Sanders, Buf
|194
|0
|194
|Harris, NE
|192
|176
|16
|Diggs, Buf
|191
|0
|191
|Andrews, Bal
|186
|0
|186
|Hines, Ind
|183
|64
|119
|Drake, Las
|182
|44
|138
|J.Williams, Den
|177
|138
|39
|Meyers, NE
|176
|0
|176
LEADING PUNTERS
|Ret
|In
|Net
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|TB
|Blk
|Ret
|Yds
|20
|Avg
|Cole, Las
|14
|722
|67
|51.6
|1
|0
|9
|121
|6
|41.5
|Cooke, Jac
|16
|813
|64
|50.8
|0
|0
|7
|73
|5
|46.3
|Bailey, NE
|12
|601
|68
|50.1
|3
|1
|3
|49
|5
|41.0
|Sanchez, Ind
|10
|469
|56
|46.9
|0
|0
|6
|59
|3
|41.0
|Haack, Buf
|9
|418
|60
|46.4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|4
|41.6
|Johnston, Hou
|16
|742
|56
|46.4
|1
|0
|7
|40
|7
|42.6
|Huber, Cin
|14
|648
|61
|46.3
|1
|0
|2
|26
|7
|43.0
|Koch, Bal
|9
|411
|54
|45.7
|0
|0
|4
|34
|4
|41.9
|Harvin, Pit
|13
|566
|59
|43.5
|0
|0
|5
|36
|6
|40.8
|Palardy, Mia
|13
|557
|61
|42.8
|1
|0
|7
|76
|4
|35.5
|Martin, Den
|9
|380
|53
|42.2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|41.8
PUNT RETURN LEADERS
|No
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Duvernay, Bal
|7
|125
|17.9
|30
|0
|Rogers, Ten
|6
|76
|12.7
|18
|0
|Felton, Cle
|11
|129
|11.7
|24
|0
|Spencer, Den
|6
|69
|11.5
|25
|0
|McCloud, Pit
|4
|40
|10.0
|15
|0
|McKenzie, Buf
|6
|60
|10.0
|20
|0
|Phillips, Cin
|8
|77
|9.6
|16
|0
|Grant, Mia
|5
|46
|9.2
|18
|0
|Olszewski, NE
|6
|50
|8.3
|18
|0
|Renfrow, Las
|6
|45
|7.5
|16
|0
|Hardman, KC
|4
|27
|6.8
|17
|0
|Agnew, Jac
|4
|13
|3.3
|10
|0
|Roberts, Hou
|5
|13
|2.6
|9
|0
KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS
|No
|YARDS
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|McKenzie, Buf
|4
|143
|35.8
|75
|0
|Rodgers, Ind
|4
|98
|24.5
|41
|0
|Berrios, NYJ
|5
|116
|23.2
|38
|0
|McCloud, Pit
|5
|114
|22.8
|28
|0
|Roberts, Hou
|7
|158
|22.6
|38
|0
|Pringle, KC
|6
|120
|20.0
|33
|0
|B.Wilson, Cin
|6
|118
|19.7
|30
|0
|Ruggs, Las
|4
|70
|17.5
|22
|0
|Rogers, Ten
|7
|114
|16.3
|19
|0
INTERCEPTION LEADERS
|Int
|Yds
|Long
|TD
|L.Wilson, Cin
|3
|31
|18
|0
|Mathieu, KC
|2
|50
|34t
|1
|Reid, Hou
|2
|45
|24
|0
|Samuel, LAC
|2
|26
|26
|0
|Jackson, NE
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Roberts, Mia
|1
|85
|85t
|1
|Sterns, Den
|1
|46
|46
|0
|Simmons, Den
|1
|35
|35
|0
|Moore, Ind
|1
|32
|32
|0
|Poyer, Buf
|1
|26
|26
|0
|Wingard, Jac
|1
|23
|23
|0
|McCourty, NE
|1
|22
|22
|0
|Hargreaves, Hou
|1
|18
|18
|0
|Mullen, Las
|1
|18
|18
|0
|Edmunds, Pit
|1
|15
|15
|0
|Wallace, Buf
|1
|14
|14
|0
|Byard, Ten
|1
|12
|12
|0
|Hyde, Buf
|1
|11
|11
|0
|Jackson, Den
|1
|7
|7
|0
|Leonard, Ind
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Howard, Mia
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kirksey, Hou
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Phillips, NE
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Averett, Bal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gilman, LAC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes, KC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones, NE
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith, Cle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Surtain, Den
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Willis, Ind
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Young, Bal
|1
|0
|0
|0
LEADERS IN SACKS
|Sacks
|Garrett, Cle
|5.5
|Miller, Den
|4.0
|Judon, NE
|3.5
|B.Hill, Cin
|3.0
|Uche, NE
|3.0
|T.Watt, Pit
|3.0
|Adeniyi, Ten
|2.5
|Hendrickson, Cin
|2.5
|Thomas, Las
|2.5
|J.Allen, Jac
|2.0
|Clowney, Cle
|2.0
|Crosby, Las
|2.0
|Franklin-Myers, NYJ
|2.0
|Johnson, Den
|2.0
|Br.Jones, Mia
|2.0
|Jones, KC
|2.0
|Mercilus, Hou
|2.0
|Rousseau, Buf
|2.0
|Wilkins, Mia
|2.0
|Autry, Ten
|1.5
|Bosa, LAC
|1.5
|Hubbard, Cin
|1.5
|Landry, Ten
|1.5
|Muhammad, Ind
|1.5
|Nassib, Las
|1.5
|Simmons, Ten
|1.5
|Quinn.Williams, NYJ
|1.5
|40 tied
|1.0