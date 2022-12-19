Week 15

LEADING SCORERS

SCORING, NONKICKERSTDRusRecRetX2Pts
Ekeler, LAC14950084
Chubb, Cle121200174
Kelce, KC120120174
Adams, Las120120072
Henry, Ten121200072
Jacobs, Las111100066
Diggs, Buf100100060
Chase, Cin8080048
Harris, Pit8620048
Mixon, Cin8620048
Cooper, Cle7070042
Hill, Mia7070042
Kirk, Jac7070042
Waddle, Mia7070042
Allen, Buf6600138
Higgins, Cin6060138
McKinnon, KC6150138
Burrow, Cin5500336
Davis, Buf6060036
Edwards-Helaire, KC6330036
Hardman, KC6240036
Jeudy, Den6060036
Perine, Cin6240036
Stevenson, NE6510036
Andrews, Bal5050132
Boyd, Cin5050132
Z.Jones, Jac5050132
Duvernay, Bal5131030
Bre.Hall, NYJ5410030
Lawrence, Jac4400330
McKenzie, Buf5140030
Murray, Den5500030
Pierce, Hou5410030
Robinson, NYJ5320030
Singletary, Buf5410030
J.Wilson, Mia5410030

LEADING SCORERS

SCORING, KICKERSPATFGLgPts
Bass, Buf40/4127/3056121
Folk, NE28/2830/3554118
Carlson, Las29/3029/3257116
Tucker, Bal29/3029/3458116
Zuerlein, NYJ28/2925/3060103
McPherson, Cin36/3921/255999
J.Sanders, Mia36/3921/255599
Patterson, Jac29/3023/275298
McLaughlin, Ind16/1627/325297
Fairbairn, Hou20/2025/275595
York, Cle29/3122/305895
McManus, Den18/2024/325590
Butker, KC28/3116/216276
Dicker, LAC16/1616/174764
Bullock, Ten24/2412/154860
Wright, KC15/1515/185960

LEADING PASSERS

PctAvgPctPctRating
AttCompCompYdsGainTDTDLongIntIntPoints
Tagovailoa, Mia37524364.832388.64246.475t51.3107.8
Mahomes, KC55237267.444968.15356.357112.0105.0
Burrow, Cin51234968.238857.59316.160t102.0102.5
Allen, Buf51032563.738577.56305.998t112.297.3
Lawrence, Jac50033066.035207.04244.859t71.496.6
Tannehill, Ten32521265.225367.8134.06961.894.6
Herbert, LAC60340767.540196.67213.55591.591.5
L.Jackson, Bal32620362.322426.88175.275t72.191.1
Carr, Las47228961.233487.09234.960112.389.2
Brissett, Cle36923664.026087.07123.35561.688.9
Wilson, Den39423860.428057.12112.867t61.585.0
Ryan, Ind46130967.030576.63143.045132.883.9
Mac.Jones, NE33622165.823106.8872.148t82.482.6
Mills, Hou37323161.924406.54133.558123.279.2
Z.Wilson, NYJ22412354.915967.1362.77962.775.3
Pickett, Pit29419165.017976.1141.45782.774.9

LEADING PASS RECEIVERS

RECEPTIONSNoYdsAvgLongTD
Hill, Mia109152914.0647
Diggs, Buf99129913.153t10
Ekeler, LAC956356.7235
Kelce, KC91114412.64612
Adams, Las86127514.858t12
Pittman, Ind868159.5282
Johnson, Pit777459.7370
Z.Jones, Jac7476410.359t5
Kirk, Jac7396613.2497
Chase, Cin7188112.460t8
Smith-Schuster, KC7185012.0533
Cooper, Cle6793213.9557
G.Wilson, NYJ6796614.4604
Palmer, LAC6671410.850t3
Higgins, Cin6589413.859t6
Waddle, Mia62111718.067t7
YARDSYdsNoAvgLongTD
Hill, Mia152910914.0647
Diggs, Buf12999913.153t10
Adams, Las12758614.858t12
Kelce, KC11449112.64612
Waddle, Mia11176218.067t7
Kirk, Jac9667313.2497
G.Wilson, NYJ9666714.4604
Cooper, Cle9326713.9557
Higgins, Cin8946513.859t6
Chase, Cin8817112.460t8
Smith-Schuster, KC8507112.0533
Pittman, Ind815869.5282
Peoples-Jones, Cle7825713.7422
Z.Jones, Jac7647410.359t5
Davis, Buf7524217.998t6
Johnson, Pit745779.7370

LEADING RUSHERS

AttYardsAvgLongTD
Jacobs, Las29114955.186t11
Henry, Ten29613034.45612
Chubb, Cle25212525.041t12
Pierce, Hou2209394.375t4
Etienne, Jac1829175.0494
Stevenson, NE1839145.0495
Taylor, Ind1928614.566t4
Harris, Pit2117903.7366
L.Jackson, Bal1127646.879t3
Mostert, Mia1537464.9673
Mixon, Cin1837223.9406
J.Wilson, Mia1367065.2414
Allen, Buf1097056.5446
Ekeler, LAC1656924.2719
Singletary, Buf1586844.3304
Pacheco, KC1396774.9283

TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE

TotalRushRec
Jacobs, Las18581495363
Henry, Ten16821303379
Hill, Mia1559301529
Chubb, Cle14241252172
Ekeler, LAC1327692635
Diggs, Buf1296-31299
Stevenson, NE1295914381
Adams, Las1274-11275
Etienne, Jac1155917238
Kelce, KC114951144
Waddle, Mia1134171117
Pierce, Hou1104939165
Mixon, Cin1079722357
Taylor, Ind1004861143
Kirk, Jac9737966
G.Wilson, NYJ9704966
Harris, Pit955790165
Singletary, Buf942684258
Cooper, Cle9320932
Higgins, Cin8940894
Mostert, Mia892746146
Chase, Cin8898881
J.Wilson, Mia855706149
Smith-Schuster, KC8500850
Pittman, Ind84530815
Z.Jones, Jac78521764
Peoples-Jones, Cle7842782
Johnson, Pit77025745
L.Jackson, Bal7647640
Pacheco, KC75767780
Davis, Buf7520752
Palmer, LAC7184714
Andrews, Bal7108702
Allen, Buf7057050
McKinnon, KC703274429
Sutton, Den6935688
Williams, LAC6930693
Boyd, Cin6900690
Bre.Hall, NYJ681463218
Hollins, Las66840628

LEADING PUNTERS

RetInNet
NoYdsLgAvgTBBlkRetYds20Avg
Stonehouse, Ten7640757453.680495842843.8
Townsend, KC3819677651.840151191546.5
Cooke, Jac4723777050.660271851444.1
A.Cole, Las5024736749.510232672343.7
Bojorquez, Cle4823657649.350213131840.7
Johnston, Hou7335646748.840373483043.0
Martin, Buf3918606747.751121141442.2
Mann, NYJ7033177247.480313512040.4
Stout, Bal4721876946.560201432240.2
Morstead, Mia5224126646.420252642140.3
Waitman, Den8438755846.150393132641.2
Haack, Ind6127237044.630222022540.3
Harvin, Pit6126896944.150211171740.5
Scott, LAC6025935543.22017602241.6
Bailey, NE3715576242.150161551235.2

PUNT RETURN LEADERS

NoYardsAvgLongTD
Mar.Jones, NE2432613.684t1
Carter, LAC2125112.0230
Darden, Cle3133010.6240
Taylor, Cin2829310.5270
Hines, Buf2323710.3280
King, Hou262369.1310
Washington, Den322718.5300
Agnew, Jac181327.3190
Rodgers, Hou201397.0200

KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS

NoYARDSAvgLongTD
Rodgers, Ind1845225.1450
Mar.Jones, NE2049824.9460
Ford, Cle2151224.4480
Berrios, NYJ2147522.6420
Haskins, Ten1941421.8370
Abdullah, Las2246821.3330
Pacheco, KC2857820.6480
Carter, LAC2649719.1330

INTERCEPTION LEADERS

IntYdsLongTD
Simmons, Den551230
Fitzpatrick, Pit494341
Bell, Cin456460
M.Williams, Bal433330
Poyer, Buf4660
Jo.Jones, NE387551
Cisco, Jac36859t1
Jenkins, Jac36452t1
Pitre, Hou351290
Smith, Bal341190
Callahan, LAC33726t1
Joyner, NYJ331270
Humphrey, Bal326260
Bates, Cin324160
Wallace, Pit3330
Harmon, Las28673t1
Holland, Mia264330
Milano, Buf24343t1
Ja.Jones, NE24040t1
McCourty, NE236360
Thomas, Ind235350
Smith, Hou233260
Sneed, KC232260
Gilmore, Ind231310
Adderley, LAC230300
Mills, NE228150
Byard, Ten227240
Sutton, Pit226260
Sterns, Den225230
Lloyd, Jac223130
Jewell, Den221210
Gardner, NYJ219160
Dugger, NE21616t1
Bolton, KC215150
Jackson, Buf213110
Queen, Bal211110
Whitehead, NYJ2550
Long, Ten2440
Pratt, Cin2330
Ty.Campbell, Jac2330
Carter, NYJ2000
Elam, Buf2000
T.Watt, Pit2000
Ward, Cle2000
Surtain, Den2-300
Ja.Watson, KC19999t1
Adams, Ten17676t1
Gay, KC14747t1
Wilson, Cin141410
Benford, Buf135350
Nelson, Hou133330
King, Hou129290
Perryman, Las124240
Van Ginkel, Mia123230
Basham, Buf121210
Tranquill, LAC120200
Gilman, LAC118180
Mar.Jones, NE118180
Blackmon, Ind11717t1
McKinley, Mia117170
Fields, Cle11616t1
Murray, LAC116160
Leonard, Ind115150
A.Davis, NYJ114140
Hughes, Hou114140
Wingard, Jac113130
Bethel, Mia111110
Bryant, NE111110
Stingley, Hou1990
Walker, Jac1990
Peters, Bal1880
Bentley, NE1770
J.Williams, KC1770
Robertson, Las1770
Houston, Bal1550
Jones, Cle1550
McCreary, Ten1440
Pierre-Paul, Bal1330
Kazee, Pit1220
T.Johnson, Buf1220
Griffith, Den1110
Mitchell, Ten1110
Bynes, Bal1000
Flowers, Cin1000
Fulton, Ten1000
Green, Cle1000
Hooker, Ten1000
Howard, Mia1000
Igbinoghene, Mia1000
J.Johnson, Cle1000
James, LAC1000
K.Williams, Den1000
Kalu, Ten1000
Kirksey, Hou1000
McLeod, Ind1000
Mosley, NYJ1000
Pierre, Pit1000
Reed, NYJ1000
Samuel, LAC1000
Tart, Ten1000
Thornhill, KC1000
Witherspoon, Pit1000
Delpit, Cle1-4-40
Browning, Den1-6-60

LEADERS IN SACKS

Sacks
Judon, NE14.5
Garrett, Cle13.5
Crosby, Las11.5
Highsmith, Pit11.0
C.Jones, KC11.0
Quinn.Williams, NYJ11.0
Uche, NE10.5
Ngakoue, Ind9.5
Houston, Bal9.0
Chubb, Mia8.0
Hughes, Hou8.0
Miller, Buf8.0
Simmons, Ten7.5
Autry, Ten7.0
Mack, LAC7.0
Phillips, Mia7.0
Rousseau, Buf7.0
Buckner, Ind6.5
Ca.Heyward, Pit6.5
Hubbard, Cin6.5
Dr.Jones, Den6.5
Walker, Ten6.5
Wise, NE6.5
Hendrickson, Cin6.0
Ingram, Mia6.0
Lawson, NYJ6.0
Paye, Ind6.0
Campbell, Bal5.5
Epenesa, Buf5.5
Weaver, Ten5.5
Allen, Jac5.0
Clark, KC5.0
Smoot, Jac5.0
C.Jones, Las4.5
Key, Jac4.5
Queen, Bal4.5
Smith, Bal4.5
D.Williams, Den4.5
9 tied4.0

