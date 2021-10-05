Week 4
LEADING SCORERS
|SCORING, NONKICKERS
|TD
|Rus
|Rec
|Ret
|X2
|Pts
|Ekeler, LAC
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|26
|Henry, Ten
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Williams, LAC
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|26
|Chase, Cin
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Hill, KC
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Knox, Buf
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Moss, Buf
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Hunt, Cle
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Agnew, Jac
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|Brown, Bal
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Chubb, Cle
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|C.Davis, NYJ
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Kelce, KC
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Murray, Bal
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Pascal, Ind
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|18
|J.Robinson, Jac
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Alie-Cox, Ind
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Chark, Jac
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Edwards-Helaire, KC
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Fant, Den
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Fortson, KC
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Gilbert, Pit
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Gordon, Den
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Harris, Pit
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|Higgins, Cin
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Jackson, Bal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Jacobs, Las
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|D.Johnson, Pit
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Jones, Jac
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Lindsay, Hou
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|Mixon, Cin
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|T.Patrick, Den
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Renfrow, Las
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Sanders, Buf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Uzomah, Cin
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Waller, Las
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Williams, KC
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
LEADING SCORERS
|SCORING, KICKERS
|PAT
|FG
|Lg
|Pts
|Bass, Buf
|14/14
|10/11
|48
|44
|Tucker, Bal
|9/9
|10/11
|66
|39
|Carlson, Las
|9/10
|9/10
|55
|36
|Folk, NE
|5/6
|10/11
|49
|35
|McManus, Den
|8/8
|9/9
|47
|35
|Blankenship, Ind
|6/6
|9/10
|48
|33
|Bullock, Ten
|6/6
|8/10
|46
|30
|McLaughlin, Cle
|9/9
|7/7
|57
|30
|Butker, KC
|17/17
|3/3
|43
|26
|McPherson, Cin
|11/11
|5/6
|53
|26
|Boswell, Pit
|7/7
|6/7
|56
|25
|Vizcaino, LAC
|7/9
|6/7
|46
|25
|Slye, Hou
|7/8
|4/5
|53
|19
|Sanders, Mia
|6/6
|4/5
|50
|18
|Ammendola, NYJ
|3/3
|4/5
|35
|15
|Lambo, Jac
|5/7
|0/3
|0
|5
LEADING PASSERS
|Pct
|Avg
|Pct
|Pct
|Rating
|Att
|Comp
|Comp
|Yds
|Gain
|TD
|TD
|Long
|Int
|Int
|Points
|Mahomes, KC
|141
|102
|72.3
|1218
|8.64
|14
|9.9
|75t
|4
|2.8
|119.6
|Burrow, Cin
|107
|78
|72.9
|988
|9.23
|9
|8.4
|50t
|4
|3.7
|113.8
|Bridgewater, Den
|111
|80
|72.1
|892
|8.04
|5
|4.5
|55
|0
|0.0
|110.6
|Herbert, LAC
|164
|113
|68.9
|1178
|7.18
|9
|5.5
|43
|3
|1.8
|100.1
|Carr, Las
|170
|109
|64.1
|1399
|8.23
|8
|4.7
|61t
|3
|1.8
|98.1
|Allen, Buf
|156
|99
|63.5
|1055
|6.76
|9
|5.8
|41
|2
|1.3
|97.0
|Wentz, Ind
|138
|88
|63.8
|920
|6.67
|5
|3.6
|42
|1
|0.7
|92.1
|Mayfield, Cle
|113
|74
|65.5
|935
|8.27
|2
|1.8
|44
|2
|1.8
|89.7
|Jackson, Bal
|124
|75
|60.5
|1077
|8.69
|4
|3.2
|49t
|3
|2.4
|89.3
|Tannehill, Ten
|151
|96
|63.6
|1054
|6.98
|5
|3.3
|51
|3
|2.0
|86.9
|M.Jones, NE
|160
|112
|70.0
|1012
|6.33
|4
|2.5
|32
|4
|2.5
|84.7
|Roethlisberger, Pit
|170
|109
|64.1
|1033
|6.08
|4
|2.4
|52
|4
|2.4
|78.9
|Brissett, Mia
|119
|76
|63.9
|583
|4.9
|2
|1.7
|42
|1
|0.8
|77.8
|Lawrence, Jac
|142
|81
|57.0
|873
|6.15
|5
|3.5
|52
|7
|4.9
|66.4
|Z.Wilson, NYJ
|139
|79
|56.8
|925
|6.66
|4
|2.9
|54
|8
|5.8
|62.8
|Mills, Hou
|67
|38
|56.7
|357
|5.33
|2
|3.0
|35
|5
|7.5
|50.4
LEADING PASS RECEIVERS
|RECEPTIONS
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Hill, KC
|30
|453
|15.1
|75t
|4
|Allen, LAC
|28
|294
|10.5
|42
|1
|Cooks, Hou
|28
|369
|13.2
|52
|1
|Meyers, NE
|27
|246
|9.1
|27
|0
|Diggs, Buf
|26
|305
|11.7
|41
|1
|Harris, Pit
|26
|178
|6.8
|25t
|1
|Beasley, Buf
|25
|210
|8.4
|22
|0
|Waddle, Mia
|25
|200
|8.0
|36
|1
|Kelce, KC
|24
|312
|13.0
|46t
|3
|Waller, Las
|24
|274
|11.4
|25
|2
|Boyd, Cin
|23
|259
|11.3
|33
|1
|D.Johnson, Pit
|23
|233
|10.1
|45t
|2
|Pittman, Ind
|23
|279
|12.1
|42
|0
|Williams, LAC
|23
|306
|13.3
|43
|4
|Renfrow, Las
|22
|249
|11.3
|27
|2
|Jones, Jac
|20
|218
|10.9
|33
|2
|YARDS
|Yds
|No
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Hill, KC
|453
|30
|15.1
|75t
|4
|Cooks, Hou
|369
|28
|13.2
|52
|1
|Brown, Bal
|326
|19
|17.2
|49t
|3
|Kelce, KC
|312
|24
|13.0
|46t
|3
|Williams, LAC
|306
|23
|13.3
|43
|4
|Diggs, Buf
|305
|26
|11.7
|41
|1
|Chase, Cin
|297
|17
|17.5
|50t
|4
|Ruggs, Las
|297
|14
|21.2
|61t
|1
|Allen, LAC
|294
|28
|10.5
|42
|1
|Pittman, Ind
|279
|23
|12.1
|42
|0
|Waller, Las
|274
|24
|11.4
|25
|2
|Sanders, Buf
|268
|16
|16.8
|41
|2
|Boyd, Cin
|259
|23
|11.3
|33
|1
|C.Davis, NYJ
|257
|16
|16.1
|53t
|3
|Sutton, Den
|257
|18
|14.3
|55
|0
|Watkins, Bal
|257
|16
|16.1
|49
|0
LEADING RUSHERS
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Henry, Ten
|113
|510
|4.5
|60t
|4
|Chubb, Cle
|69
|362
|5.2
|26t
|3
|Mixon, Cin
|83
|353
|4.3
|27
|2
|Edwards-Helaire, KC
|58
|291
|5.0
|17
|0
|Ekeler, LAC
|50
|283
|5.7
|20
|2
|Jackson, Bal
|42
|279
|6.6
|31
|2
|Taylor, Ind
|58
|274
|4.7
|38
|1
|Singletary, Buf
|49
|259
|5.3
|46t
|1
|Gordon, Den
|51
|248
|4.9
|70t
|2
|J.Robinson, Jac
|49
|238
|4.9
|21
|3
|Hunt, Cle
|43
|234
|5.4
|33
|3
|J.Williams, Den
|46
|186
|4.0
|31
|1
|Harris, Pit
|55
|185
|3.4
|20
|1
|Harris, NE
|49
|172
|3.5
|35
|1
|Ingram, Hou
|52
|171
|3.3
|12
|1
|T.Williams, Bal
|27
|164
|6.1
|35t
|1
TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE
|Total
|Rush
|Rec
|Henry, Ten
|635
|510
|125
|Hill, KC
|483
|30
|453
|Ekeler, LAC
|424
|283
|141
|Chubb, Cle
|388
|362
|26
|Mixon, Cin
|382
|353
|29
|Cooks, Hou
|374
|5
|369
|Harris, Pit
|363
|185
|178
|Hunt, Cle
|355
|234
|121
|Taylor, Ind
|355
|274
|81
|Edwards-Helaire, KC
|341
|291
|50
|Gordon, Den
|335
|248
|87
|Brown, Bal
|331
|5
|326
|J.Robinson, Jac
|328
|238
|90
|Kelce, KC
|312
|0
|312
|Ruggs, Las
|306
|9
|297
|Williams, LAC
|306
|0
|306
|Diggs, Buf
|305
|0
|305
|Chase, Cin
|295
|-2
|297
|Allen, LAC
|294
|0
|294
|Pittman, Ind
|284
|5
|279
|Singletary, Buf
|283
|259
|24
|Jackson, Bal
|279
|279
|0
|Sanders, Buf
|275
|7
|268
|Waller, Las
|274
|0
|274
|Boyd, Cin
|259
|0
|259
|C.Davis, NYJ
|257
|0
|257
|Sutton, Den
|257
|0
|257
|Watkins, Bal
|257
|0
|257
|Andrews, Bal
|253
|0
|253
|Renfrow, Las
|249
|0
|249
|Meyers, NE
|246
|0
|246
|Parker, Mia
|242
|0
|242
|J.Williams, Den
|236
|186
|50
|Claypool, Pit
|233
|22
|211
|D.Johnson, Pit
|233
|0
|233
|Harris, NE
|218
|172
|46
|Jones, Jac
|218
|0
|218
|Edwards, Las
|214
|0
|214
|Shenault, Jac
|214
|20
|194
|T.Patrick, Den
|213
|0
|213
LEADING PUNTERS
|Ret
|In
|Net
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|TB
|Blk
|Ret
|Yds
|20
|Avg
|Cole, Las
|19
|978
|67
|51.5
|1
|0
|11
|141
|7
|43.0
|Cooke, Jac
|20
|996
|64
|49.8
|0
|0
|9
|82
|8
|45.7
|Bailey, NE
|16
|789
|68
|49.3
|3
|1
|6
|61
|7
|41.8
|Sanchez, Ind
|14
|669
|57
|47.8
|0
|0
|9
|72
|5
|42.6
|Johnston, Hou
|21
|993
|61
|47.3
|1
|0
|11
|66
|8
|43.2
|Koch, Bal
|16
|746
|57
|46.6
|1
|0
|7
|56
|5
|41.9
|Huber, Cin
|17
|790
|61
|46.5
|2
|0
|2
|26
|7
|42.6
|Morstead, NYJ
|13
|602
|56
|46.3
|0
|0
|5
|60
|4
|41.7
|Haack, Buf
|10
|462
|60
|46.2
|2
|1
|4
|10
|4
|41.2
|Martin, Den
|19
|871
|68
|45.8
|2
|0
|5
|68
|9
|40.2
|Long, LAC
|11
|487
|58
|44.3
|0
|0
|7
|68
|5
|38.1
|Palardy, Mia
|18
|796
|61
|44.2
|2
|0
|9
|61
|7
|38.6
|Harvin, Pit
|16
|668
|59
|41.8
|0
|0
|6
|45
|7
|38.9
|Gillan, Cle
|12
|493
|54
|41.1
|0
|0
|6
|37
|5
|38.0
PUNT RETURN LEADERS
|No
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Duvernay, Bal
|10
|189
|18.9
|42
|0
|Rogers, Ten
|9
|120
|13.3
|22
|0
|McCloud, Pit
|5
|54
|10.8
|15
|0
|Spencer, Den
|8
|82
|10.3
|25
|0
|Felton, Cle
|16
|154
|9.6
|24
|0
|Phillips, Cin
|10
|86
|8.6
|16
|0
|McKenzie, Buf
|10
|84
|8.4
|20
|0
|Olszewski, NE
|8
|67
|8.4
|18
|0
|Renfrow, Las
|9
|67
|7.4
|17
|0
|Grant, Mia
|8
|59
|7.4
|18
|0
|Hill, LAC
|5
|29
|5.8
|11
|0
|Roberts, Hou
|6
|19
|3.2
|9
|0
KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS
|No
|YARDS
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|McKenzie, Buf
|5
|163
|32.6
|75
|0
|McCloud, Pit
|8
|213
|26.6
|40
|0
|Rodgers, Ind
|6
|142
|23.7
|41
|0
|Berrios, NYJ
|6
|140
|23.3
|38
|0
|Pringle, KC
|10
|229
|22.9
|33
|0
|Roberts, Hou
|11
|225
|20.5
|38
|0
|B.Wilson, Cin
|6
|118
|19.7
|30
|0
|Rogers, Ten
|7
|114
|16.3
|19
|0
INTERCEPTION LEADERS
|Int
|Yds
|Long
|TD
|L.Wilson, Cin
|3
|31
|18
|0
|Mathieu, KC
|2
|50
|34t
|1
|Reid, Hou
|2
|45
|24
|0
|Samuel, LAC
|2
|26
|26
|0
|Hyde, Buf
|2
|11
|11
|0
|Jackson, NE
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Averett, Bal
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Roberts, Mia
|1
|85
|85t
|1
|Sterns, Den
|1
|46
|46
|0
|Simmons, Den
|1
|35
|35
|0
|L.Johnson, Hou
|1
|32
|32
|0
|Moore, Ind
|1
|32
|32
|0
|Poyer, Buf
|1
|26
|26
|0
|J.Johnson, Buf
|1
|25
|25
|0
|Wingard, Jac
|1
|23
|23
|0
|McCourty, NE
|1
|22
|22
|0
|Hargreaves, Hou
|1
|18
|18
|0
|Edmunds, Pit
|1
|15
|15
|0
|James, LAC
|1
|15
|15
|0
|Matakevich, Buf
|1
|15
|15
|0
|Mullen, Las
|1
|15
|15
|0
|Wallace, Buf
|1
|14
|14
|0
|Fulton, Ten
|1
|13
|13
|0
|Byard, Ten
|1
|12
|12
|0
|Jackson, Den
|1
|7
|7
|0
|Edmunds, Buf
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Leonard, Ind
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Howard, Mia
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kirksey, Hou
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Phillips, NE
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Gilman, LAC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes, KC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones, NE
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith, Cle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Surtain, Den
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Williams, Cle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Willis, Ind
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Young, Bal
|1
|0
|0
|0
LEADERS IN SACKS
|Sacks
|Garrett, Cle
|6.0
|T.Watt, Pit
|5.0
|Judon, NE
|4.5
|Miller, Den
|4.5
|Quinn.Williams, NYJ
|3.5
|Danna, KC
|3.0
|Franklin-Myers, NYJ
|3.0
|B.Hill, Cin
|3.0
|Mercilus, Hou
|3.0
|Uche, NE
|3.0
|Adeniyi, Ten
|2.5
|Bosa, LAC
|2.5
|Hendrickson, Cin
|2.5
|Landry, Ten
|2.5
|Thomas, Las
|2.5
|J.Allen, Jac
|2.0
|Bowser, Bal
|2.0
|Clowney, Cle
|2.0
|Crosby, Las
|2.0
|Fackrell, LAC
|2.0
|Gotsis, Jac
|2.0
|Huff, NYJ
|2.0
|Johnson, Den
|2.0
|Br.Jones, Mia
|2.0
|Jones, KC
|2.0
|Lotulelei, Buf
|2.0
|Oweh, Bal
|2.0
|Philon, Las
|2.0
|Rousseau, Buf
|2.0
|Sterns, Den
|2.0
|Turay, Ind
|2.0
|Wilkins, Mia
|2.0
|Autry, Ten
|1.5
|Hubbard, Cin
|1.5
|McKinley, Cle
|1.5
|Muhammad, Ind
|1.5
|Nassib, Las
|1.5
|Ogbah, Mia
|1.5
|Simmons, Ten
|1.5
|Tillery, LAC
|1.5