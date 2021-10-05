Week 4

LEADING SCORERS

SCORING, NONKICKERSTDRusRecRetX2Pts
Ekeler, LAC4220126
Henry, Ten4400126
Williams, LAC4040126
Chase, Cin4040024
Hill, KC4040024
Knox, Buf4040024
Moss, Buf4310024
Hunt, Cle3300120
Agnew, Jac3001018
Brown, Bal3030018
Chubb, Cle3300018
C.Davis, NYJ3030018
Kelce, KC3030018
Murray, Bal3300018
Pascal, Ind3030018
J.Robinson, Jac3300018
Alie-Cox, Ind2020012
Chark, Jac2020012
Edwards-Helaire, KC2020012
Fant, Den2020012
Fortson, KC2020012
Gilbert, Pit2000012
Gordon, Den2200012
Harris, Pit2110012
Higgins, Cin2020012
Jackson, Bal2200012
Jacobs, Las2200012
D.Johnson, Pit2020012
Jones, Jac2020012
Lindsay, Hou2110012
Mixon, Cin2200012
T.Patrick, Den2020012
Renfrow, Las2020012
Sanders, Buf2020012
Uzomah, Cin2020012
Waller, Las2020012
Williams, KC2200012

LEADING SCORERS

SCORING, KICKERSPATFGLgPts
Bass, Buf14/1410/114844
Tucker, Bal9/910/116639
Carlson, Las9/109/105536
Folk, NE5/610/114935
McManus, Den8/89/94735
Blankenship, Ind6/69/104833
Bullock, Ten6/68/104630
McLaughlin, Cle9/97/75730
Butker, KC17/173/34326
McPherson, Cin11/115/65326
Boswell, Pit7/76/75625
Vizcaino, LAC7/96/74625
Slye, Hou7/84/55319
Sanders, Mia6/64/55018
Ammendola, NYJ3/34/53515
Lambo, Jac5/70/305

LEADING PASSERS

PctAvgPctPctRating
AttCompCompYdsGainTDTDLongIntIntPoints
Mahomes, KC14110272.312188.64149.975t42.8119.6
Burrow, Cin1077872.99889.2398.450t43.7113.8
Bridgewater, Den1118072.18928.0454.55500.0110.6
Herbert, LAC16411368.911787.1895.54331.8100.1
Carr, Las17010964.113998.2384.761t31.898.1
Allen, Buf1569963.510556.7695.84121.397.0
Wentz, Ind1388863.89206.6753.64210.792.1
Mayfield, Cle1137465.59358.2721.84421.889.7
Jackson, Bal1247560.510778.6943.249t32.489.3
Tannehill, Ten1519663.610546.9853.35132.086.9
M.Jones, NE16011270.010126.3342.53242.584.7
Roethlisberger, Pit17010964.110336.0842.45242.478.9
Brissett, Mia1197663.95834.921.74210.877.8
Lawrence, Jac1428157.08736.1553.55274.966.4
Z.Wilson, NYJ1397956.89256.6642.95485.862.8
Mills, Hou673856.73575.3323.03557.550.4

LEADING PASS RECEIVERS

RECEPTIONSNoYdsAvgLongTD
Hill, KC3045315.175t4
Allen, LAC2829410.5421
Cooks, Hou2836913.2521
Meyers, NE272469.1270
Diggs, Buf2630511.7411
Harris, Pit261786.825t1
Beasley, Buf252108.4220
Waddle, Mia252008.0361
Kelce, KC2431213.046t3
Waller, Las2427411.4252
Boyd, Cin2325911.3331
D.Johnson, Pit2323310.145t2
Pittman, Ind2327912.1420
Williams, LAC2330613.3434
Renfrow, Las2224911.3272
Jones, Jac2021810.9332
YARDSYdsNoAvgLongTD
Hill, KC4533015.175t4
Cooks, Hou3692813.2521
Brown, Bal3261917.249t3
Kelce, KC3122413.046t3
Williams, LAC3062313.3434
Diggs, Buf3052611.7411
Chase, Cin2971717.550t4
Ruggs, Las2971421.261t1
Allen, LAC2942810.5421
Pittman, Ind2792312.1420
Waller, Las2742411.4252
Sanders, Buf2681616.8412
Boyd, Cin2592311.3331
C.Davis, NYJ2571616.153t3
Sutton, Den2571814.3550
Watkins, Bal2571616.1490

LEADING RUSHERS

AttYardsAvgLongTD
Henry, Ten1135104.560t4
Chubb, Cle693625.226t3
Mixon, Cin833534.3272
Edwards-Helaire, KC582915.0170
Ekeler, LAC502835.7202
Jackson, Bal422796.6312
Taylor, Ind582744.7381
Singletary, Buf492595.346t1
Gordon, Den512484.970t2
J.Robinson, Jac492384.9213
Hunt, Cle432345.4333
J.Williams, Den461864.0311
Harris, Pit551853.4201
Harris, NE491723.5351
Ingram, Hou521713.3121
T.Williams, Bal271646.135t1

TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE

TotalRushRec
Henry, Ten635510125
Hill, KC48330453
Ekeler, LAC424283141
Chubb, Cle38836226
Mixon, Cin38235329
Cooks, Hou3745369
Harris, Pit363185178
Hunt, Cle355234121
Taylor, Ind35527481
Edwards-Helaire, KC34129150
Gordon, Den33524887
Brown, Bal3315326
J.Robinson, Jac32823890
Kelce, KC3120312
Ruggs, Las3069297
Williams, LAC3060306
Diggs, Buf3050305
Chase, Cin295-2297
Allen, LAC2940294
Pittman, Ind2845279
Singletary, Buf28325924
Jackson, Bal2792790
Sanders, Buf2757268
Waller, Las2740274
Boyd, Cin2590259
C.Davis, NYJ2570257
Sutton, Den2570257
Watkins, Bal2570257
Andrews, Bal2530253
Renfrow, Las2490249
Meyers, NE2460246
Parker, Mia2420242
J.Williams, Den23618650
Claypool, Pit23322211
D.Johnson, Pit2330233
Harris, NE21817246
Jones, Jac2180218
Edwards, Las2140214
Shenault, Jac21420194
T.Patrick, Den2130213

LEADING PUNTERS

RetInNet
NoYdsLgAvgTBBlkRetYds20Avg
Cole, Las199786751.51011141743.0
Cooke, Jac209966449.800982845.7
Bailey, NE167896849.331661741.8
Sanchez, Ind146695747.800972542.6
Johnston, Hou219936147.3101166843.2
Koch, Bal167465746.610756541.9
Huber, Cin177906146.520226742.6
Morstead, NYJ136025646.300560441.7
Haack, Buf104626046.221410441.2
Martin, Den198716845.820568940.2
Long, LAC114875844.300768538.1
Palardy, Mia187966144.220961738.6
Harvin, Pit166685941.800645738.9
Gillan, Cle124935441.100637538.0

PUNT RETURN LEADERS

NoYardsAvgLongTD
Duvernay, Bal1018918.9420
Rogers, Ten912013.3220
McCloud, Pit55410.8150
Spencer, Den88210.3250
Felton, Cle161549.6240
Phillips, Cin10868.6160
McKenzie, Buf10848.4200
Olszewski, NE8678.4180
Renfrow, Las9677.4170
Grant, Mia8597.4180
Hill, LAC5295.8110
Roberts, Hou6193.290

KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS

NoYARDSAvgLongTD
McKenzie, Buf516332.6750
McCloud, Pit821326.6400
Rodgers, Ind614223.7410
Berrios, NYJ614023.3380
Pringle, KC1022922.9330
Roberts, Hou1122520.5380
B.Wilson, Cin611819.7300
Rogers, Ten711416.3190

INTERCEPTION LEADERS

IntYdsLongTD
L.Wilson, Cin331180
Mathieu, KC25034t1
Reid, Hou245240
Samuel, LAC226260
Hyde, Buf211110
Jackson, NE2110
Averett, Bal2000
Roberts, Mia18585t1
Sterns, Den146460
Simmons, Den135350
L.Johnson, Hou132320
Moore, Ind132320
Poyer, Buf126260
J.Johnson, Buf125250
Wingard, Jac123230
McCourty, NE122220
Hargreaves, Hou118180
Edmunds, Pit115150
James, LAC115150
Matakevich, Buf115150
Mullen, Las115150
Wallace, Buf114140
Fulton, Ten113130
Byard, Ten112120
Jackson, Den1770
Edmunds, Buf1440
Leonard, Ind1440
Howard, Mia1110
Kirksey, Hou1110
Phillips, NE1110
Gilman, LAC1000
Hughes, KC1000
J.Jones, NE1000
Smith, Cle1000
Surtain, Den1000
Williams, Cle1000
Willis, Ind1000
Young, Bal1000

LEADERS IN SACKS

Sacks
Garrett, Cle6.0
T.Watt, Pit5.0
Judon, NE4.5
Miller, Den4.5
Quinn.Williams, NYJ3.5
Danna, KC3.0
Franklin-Myers, NYJ3.0
B.Hill, Cin3.0
Mercilus, Hou3.0
Uche, NE3.0
Adeniyi, Ten2.5
Bosa, LAC2.5
Hendrickson, Cin2.5
Landry, Ten2.5
Thomas, Las2.5
J.Allen, Jac2.0
Bowser, Bal2.0
Clowney, Cle2.0
Crosby, Las2.0
Fackrell, LAC2.0
Gotsis, Jac2.0
Huff, NYJ2.0
Johnson, Den2.0
Br.Jones, Mia2.0
Jones, KC2.0
Lotulelei, Buf2.0
Oweh, Bal2.0
Philon, Las2.0
Rousseau, Buf2.0
Sterns, Den2.0
Turay, Ind2.0
Wilkins, Mia2.0
Autry, Ten1.5
Hubbard, Cin1.5
McKinley, Cle1.5
Muhammad, Ind1.5
Nassib, Las1.5
Ogbah, Mia1.5
Simmons, Ten1.5
Tillery, LAC1.5

