Week 18
LEADING SCORERS
|SCORING, NONKICKERS
|TD
|Rus
|Rec
|Ret
|X2
|Pts
|Ekeler, LAC
|20
|12
|8
|0
|2
|124
|Taylor, Ind
|20
|18
|2
|0
|0
|120
|Mixon, Cin
|16
|13
|3
|0
|0
|96
|Harris, NE
|15
|15
|0
|0
|0
|90
|Chase, Cin
|13
|0
|13
|0
|0
|78
|Henry, Ten
|10
|10
|0
|0
|1
|62
|Diggs, Buf
|10
|0
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Gordon, Den
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|60
|Harris, Pit
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|60
|Kelce, KC
|10
|1
|9
|0
|0
|60
|Andrews, Bal
|9
|0
|9
|0
|2
|58
|Knox, Buf
|9
|0
|9
|0
|1
|56
|Williams, LAC
|9
|0
|9
|0
|1
|56
|Chubb, Cle
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|54
|Henry, NE
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Hill, KC
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Jacobs, Las
|9
|9
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Renfrow, Las
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|54
|D.Johnson, Pit
|8
|0
|8
|0
|1
|50
|J.Robinson, Jac
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Singletary, Buf
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|48
|Williams, KC
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|48
|Freiermuth, Pit
|7
|0
|7
|0
|1
|44
|Tannehill, Ten
|7
|7
|0
|0
|1
|44
|Allen, Buf
|6
|6
|0
|0
|3
|42
|Gaskin, Mia
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|42
|Waddle, Mia
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|42
|J.Williams, Den
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|42
|Allen, LAC
|6
|0
|6
|0
|1
|38
|Edwards-Helaire, KC
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1
|38
|Higgins, Cin
|6
|0
|6
|0
|1
|38
|Pittman, Ind
|6
|0
|6
|0
|1
|38
LEADING SCORERS
|SCORING, KICKERS
|PAT
|FG
|Lg
|Pts
|Carlson, Las
|30/33
|40/43
|56
|150
|Folk, NE
|42/47
|36/39
|53
|150
|Tucker, Bal
|32/32
|35/37
|66
|137
|Bass, Buf
|51/51
|28/32
|57
|135
|Boswell, Pit
|27/29
|36/40
|56
|135
|Hopkins, LAC
|40/44
|30/34
|50
|130
|McPherson, Cin
|46/48
|28/33
|58
|130
|Butker, KC
|47/49
|25/28
|56
|122
|Bullock, Ten
|42/45
|26/31
|51
|120
|McManus, Den
|33/34
|26/31
|61
|111
|Sanders, Mia
|34/35
|23/31
|51
|103
|Badgley, Ind
|40/41
|18/22
|46
|94
|Slye, Was
|18/22
|23/25
|56
|87
|McLaughlin, Cle
|36/37
|15/21
|57
|81
|Wright, Jac
|13/15
|21/24
|56
|76
|Fairbairn, Hou
|13/16
|15/19
|61
|58
LEADING PASSERS
|Pct
|Avg
|Pct
|Pct
|Rating
|Att
|Comp
|Comp
|Yds
|Gain
|TD
|TD
|Long
|Int
|Int
|Points
|Burrow, Cin
|520
|366
|70.4
|4611
|8.87
|34
|6.5
|82t
|14
|2.7
|108.3
|Mahomes, KC
|658
|436
|66.3
|4839
|7.35
|37
|5.6
|75t
|13
|2.0
|98.5
|Herbert, LAC
|672
|443
|65.9
|5014
|7.46
|38
|5.7
|72t
|15
|2.2
|97.7
|Bridgewater, Den
|426
|285
|66.9
|3052
|7.16
|18
|4.2
|64
|7
|1.6
|94.9
|Wentz, Ind
|516
|322
|62.4
|3563
|6.91
|27
|5.2
|76t
|7
|1.4
|94.6
|Carr, Las
|626
|428
|68.4
|4804
|7.67
|23
|3.7
|61t
|14
|2.2
|94.0
|M.Jones, NE
|521
|352
|67.6
|3801
|7.3
|22
|4.2
|75t
|13
|2.5
|92.5
|Allen, Buf
|646
|409
|63.3
|4407
|6.82
|36
|5.6
|61
|15
|2.3
|92.2
|Tagovailoa, Mia
|388
|263
|67.8
|2653
|6.84
|16
|4.1
|65t
|10
|2.6
|90.1
|Tannehill, Ten
|531
|357
|67.2
|3734
|7.03
|21
|4.0
|57t
|14
|2.6
|89.6
|Mills, Hou
|394
|263
|66.8
|2664
|6.76
|16
|4.1
|67t
|10
|2.5
|88.8
|L.Jackson, Bal
|382
|246
|64.4
|2882
|7.55
|16
|4.2
|49t
|13
|3.4
|87.0
|Roethlisberger, Pit
|605
|390
|64.5
|3740
|6.18
|22
|3.6
|59
|10
|1.7
|86.8
|Mayfield, Cle
|418
|253
|60.5
|3010
|7.2
|17
|4.1
|71t
|13
|3.1
|83.1
|Lawrence, Jac
|602
|359
|59.6
|3641
|6.05
|12
|2.0
|58
|17
|2.8
|71.9
|Wilson, NYJ
|383
|213
|55.6
|2334
|6.09
|9
|2.3
|54
|11
|2.9
|69.7
LEADING PASS RECEIVERS
|RECEPTIONS
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Hill, KC
|111
|1239
|11.2
|75t
|9
|Andrews, Bal
|107
|1361
|12.7
|43
|9
|D.Johnson, Pit
|107
|1161
|10.9
|50t
|8
|Allen, LAC
|106
|1138
|10.7
|42
|6
|Waddle, Mia
|104
|1015
|9.8
|57
|6
|Diggs, Buf
|103
|1225
|11.9
|61
|10
|Renfrow, Las
|103
|1038
|10.1
|54
|9
|Kelce, KC
|92
|1125
|12.2
|69
|9
|Brown, Bal
|91
|1008
|11.1
|49t
|6
|Cooks, Hou
|90
|1037
|11.5
|52
|6
|Pittman, Ind
|88
|1082
|12.3
|57
|6
|Meyers, NE
|83
|866
|10.4
|39
|2
|Beasley, Buf
|82
|693
|8.5
|29t
|1
|Chase, Cin
|81
|1455
|18.0
|82t
|13
|Williams, LAC
|76
|1146
|15.1
|72t
|9
|Harris, Pit
|74
|467
|6.3
|25t
|3
|Higgins, Cin
|74
|1091
|14.7
|54
|6
|YARDS
|Yds
|No
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Chase, Cin
|1455
|81
|18.0
|82t
|13
|Andrews, Bal
|1361
|107
|12.7
|43
|9
|Hill, KC
|1239
|111
|11.2
|75t
|9
|Diggs, Buf
|1225
|103
|11.9
|61
|10
|D.Johnson, Pit
|1161
|107
|10.9
|50t
|8
|Williams, LAC
|1146
|76
|15.1
|72t
|9
|Allen, LAC
|1138
|106
|10.7
|42
|6
|Kelce, KC
|1125
|92
|12.2
|69
|9
|Higgins, Cin
|1091
|74
|14.7
|54
|6
|Pittman, Ind
|1082
|88
|12.3
|57
|6
|Renfrow, Las
|1038
|103
|10.1
|54
|9
|Cooks, Hou
|1037
|90
|11.5
|52
|6
|Waddle, Mia
|1015
|104
|9.8
|57
|6
|Brown, Bal
|1008
|91
|11.1
|49t
|6
|A.Brown, Ten
|869
|63
|13.8
|57t
|5
|Meyers, NE
|866
|83
|10.4
|39
|2
LEADING RUSHERS
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Taylor, Ind
|332
|1811
|5.5
|83
|18
|Chubb, Cle
|228
|1259
|5.5
|70t
|8
|Mixon, Cin
|292
|1205
|4.1
|32
|13
|Harris, Pit
|307
|1200
|3.9
|37t
|7
|Henry, Ten
|219
|937
|4.3
|76t
|10
|Harris, NE
|202
|929
|4.6
|64t
|15
|Gordon, Den
|203
|918
|4.5
|70t
|8
|Ekeler, LAC
|206
|911
|4.4
|28
|12
|J.Williams, Den
|203
|903
|4.4
|49
|4
|Jacobs, Las
|217
|872
|4.0
|28
|9
|Singletary, Buf
|188
|870
|4.6
|46t
|7
|L.Jackson, Bal
|133
|767
|5.8
|31
|2
|J.Robinson, Jac
|164
|767
|4.7
|58
|8
|Allen, Buf
|122
|763
|6.3
|34
|6
|Carter, NYJ
|147
|639
|4.3
|55
|4
|Gaskin, Mia
|173
|612
|3.5
|30
|3
TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE
|Total
|Rush
|Rec
|Taylor, Ind
|2171
|1811
|360
|Harris, Pit
|1667
|1200
|467
|Ekeler, LAC
|1558
|911
|647
|Mixon, Cin
|1519
|1205
|314
|Chase, Cin
|1476
|21
|1455
|Chubb, Cle
|1433
|1259
|174
|Andrews, Bal
|1361
|0
|1361
|Hill, KC
|1335
|96
|1239
|Diggs, Buf
|1225
|0
|1225
|Jacobs, Las
|1220
|872
|348
|J.Williams, Den
|1219
|903
|316
|D.Johnson, Pit
|1214
|53
|1161
|Williams, LAC
|1146
|0
|1146
|Allen, LAC
|1138
|0
|1138
|Gordon, Den
|1131
|918
|213
|Kelce, KC
|1128
|3
|1125
|Pittman, Ind
|1126
|44
|1082
|Singletary, Buf
|1098
|870
|228
|Henry, Ten
|1091
|937
|154
|Higgins, Cin
|1091
|0
|1091
|Harris, NE
|1061
|929
|132
|Cooks, Hou
|1058
|21
|1037
|Renfrow, Las
|1041
|3
|1038
|Waddle, Mia
|1018
|3
|1015
|Brown, Bal
|1013
|5
|1008
|Williams, KC
|1010
|558
|452
|J.Robinson, Jac
|989
|767
|222
|Carter, NYJ
|964
|639
|325
|Claypool, Pit
|956
|96
|860
|Bourne, NE
|925
|125
|800
|A.Brown, Ten
|879
|10
|869
|Meyers, NE
|875
|9
|866
|Boyd, Cin
|850
|22
|828
|Gaskin, Mia
|846
|612
|234
|M.Jones, Jac
|832
|0
|832
|Gesicki, Mia
|780
|0
|780
|Sutton, Den
|776
|0
|776
|L.Jackson, Bal
|767
|767
|0
|Freeman, Bal
|766
|576
|190
|Allen, Buf
|763
|763
|0
LEADING PUNTERS
|Ret
|In
|Net
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|TB
|Blk
|Ret
|Yds
|20
|Avg
|Cole, Las
|64
|3202
|71
|50.0
|7
|0
|28
|347
|28
|42.4
|Cooke, Jac
|64
|3026
|68
|47.3
|1
|0
|21
|173
|28
|44.3
|Bailey, NE
|49
|2316
|71
|47.3
|6
|3
|17
|138
|23
|42.0
|Johnston, Hou
|88
|4108
|69
|46.7
|4
|0
|47
|357
|37
|41.7
|Huber, Cin
|66
|3064
|61
|46.4
|6
|0
|28
|267
|22
|40.5
|Martin, Den
|67
|3083
|68
|46.0
|3
|0
|24
|149
|28
|42.8
|Long, LAC
|46
|2091
|69
|45.5
|2
|1
|30
|341
|11
|37.2
|Kern, Ten
|47
|2105
|59
|44.8
|1
|0
|19
|186
|18
|40.4
|Palardy, Mia
|78
|3489
|65
|44.7
|5
|0
|31
|262
|31
|40.3
|Colquitt, Cle
|48
|2134
|66
|44.6
|3
|1
|16
|208
|13
|38.6
|Sanchez, Ind
|59
|2627
|79
|44.5
|1
|0
|29
|286
|24
|39.3
|Koch, Bal
|71
|3149
|61
|44.4
|4
|0
|31
|234
|26
|39.9
|Haack, Buf
|52
|2230
|63
|42.9
|7
|1
|18
|91
|18
|38.4
|Harvin, Pit
|70
|2982
|64
|42.6
|3
|0
|27
|270
|25
|37.9
PUNT RETURN LEADERS
|No
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Duvernay, Bal
|26
|360
|13.8
|42
|0
|Olszewski, NE
|26
|309
|11.9
|27
|0
|Renfrow, Las
|31
|303
|9.8
|41
|0
|Rogers, Ten
|30
|293
|9.8
|55
|0
|McCloud, Pit
|38
|367
|9.7
|23
|0
|D.Spencer, Den
|26
|206
|7.9
|25
|0
|Hines, Ind
|23
|170
|7.4
|16
|0
|Felton, Cle
|32
|227
|7.1
|24
|0
|Phillips, Cin
|25
|177
|7.1
|17
|0
KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS
|No
|YARDS
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Berrios, NYJ
|28
|852
|30.4
|102t
|1
|Roberts, LAC
|37
|1010
|27.1
|101t
|1
|Pringle, KC
|25
|621
|24.8
|39
|0
|McKenzie, Buf
|24
|584
|24.3
|75
|0
|Duvernay, Bal
|28
|676
|24.1
|47
|0
|Agnew, Jac
|22
|525
|23.9
|102t
|1
|McCloud, Pit
|35
|776
|22.2
|40
|0
INTERCEPTION LEADERS
|Int
|Yds
|Long
|TD
|Jackson, NE
|8
|92
|88t
|1
|Poyer, Buf
|5
|87
|26
|0
|Simmons, Den
|5
|76
|35
|0
|Byard, Ten
|5
|66
|24t
|1
|Hyde, Buf
|5
|59
|26t
|1
|Howard, Mia
|5
|54
|37t
|1
|Dugger, NE
|4
|100
|37
|0
|K.Moore, Ind
|4
|78
|32
|0
|Surtain, Den
|4
|70
|70t
|1
|Phillips, NE
|4
|39
|26t
|1
|L.Wilson, Cin
|4
|31
|18
|0
|Leonard, Ind
|4
|12
|7
|0
|Ward, Cle
|3
|103
|99t
|1
|Mathieu, KC
|3
|56
|34t
|1
|L.Johnson, Hou
|3
|47
|32
|0
|Witherspoon, Pit
|3
|45
|41
|0
|J.Johnson, Cle
|3
|31
|31
|0
|King, Hou
|3
|25
|25
|0
|Rodgers, Ind
|3
|24
|12
|0
|McCourty, NE
|3
|22
|22
|0
|Averett, Bal
|3
|21
|21
|0
|Sorensen, KC
|2
|75
|75t
|1
|Hilton, Cin
|2
|59
|35
|1
|Apple, Cin
|2
|50
|50
|0
|Echols, NYJ
|2
|50
|30
|1
|Thomas, Hou
|2
|48
|48t
|1
|Sterns, Den
|2
|47
|46
|0
|Reid, Hou
|2
|45
|24
|0
|Awuzie, Cin
|2
|42
|42
|0
|Wallace, Buf
|2
|29
|15
|0
|Needham, Mia
|2
|28
|28t
|1
|Samuel, LAC
|2
|26
|26
|0
|White, LAC
|2
|22
|22
|0
|James, LAC
|2
|20
|15
|0
|Okereke, Ind
|2
|20
|16
|0
|A.Davis, NYJ
|2
|18
|18
|0
|Fitzpatrick, Pit
|2
|18
|18
|0
|Clark, Bal
|2
|17
|17t
|1
|Te.Edmunds, Pit
|2
|15
|15
|0
|Gay, KC
|2
|14
|13
|0
|Fulton, Ten
|2
|13
|13
|0
|Gilmore, Car
|2
|13
|13
|0
|Williams, Cle
|2
|7
|7
|0
|Long, Ten
|2
|6
|6
|0
|Sutton, Pit
|2
|4
|4
|0
|Campbell, Jac
|2
|3
|3
|0
|Sneed, KC
|2
|2
|2
|0
|R.Evans, Ten
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Smith, Cle
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Coleman, Mia
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Holland, Mia
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ward, KC
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Willis, Ind
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Roberts, Mia
|1
|85
|85t
|1
|Grugier-Hill, Hou
|1
|82
|82
|0
|Bates, Cin
|1
|65
|65
|0
|Moehrig, Las
|1
|35
|35
|0
|Van Noy, NE
|1
|35
|35t
|1
|Bryant, NE
|1
|33
|33
|0
|Franklin-Myers, NYJ
|1
|32
|32
|0
|J.Johnson, Buf
|1
|25
|25
|0
|Schobert, Pit
|1
|23
|23
|0
|Wingard, Jac
|1
|23
|23
|0
|Mitchell, Hou
|1
|22
|22
|0
|Chubb, Den
|1
|21
|21
|0
|Hooker, Ten
|1
|21
|21
|0
|Odum, Ind
|1
|21
|21
|0
|Hargreaves, Cin
|1
|18
|18
|0
|Skrine, Ten
|1
|17
|17
|0
|Bell, Cin
|1
|15
|15
|0
|Matakevich, Buf
|1
|15
|15
|0
|Mullen, Las
|1
|15
|15
|0
|Neasman, NYJ
|1
|13
|13
|0
|Thornhill, KC
|1
|13
|13
|0
|Klein, Buf
|1
|12
|12
|0
|J.Allen, Jac
|1
|11
|11
|0
|Lawson, Jac
|1
|11
|11
|0
|Hobbs, Las
|1
|9
|9
|0
|Br.Jones, Mia
|1
|8
|8
|0
|Ford, Jac
|1
|8
|8
|0
|Franklin, Ind
|1
|8
|8
|0
|Lewis, Ind
|1
|8
|8
|0
|Jackson, Den
|1
|7
|7
|0
|Owens, Hou
|1
|7
|7
|0
|Wilson, Hou
|1
|7
|7
|0
|Abram, Las
|1
|6
|6
|0
|Delpit, Cle
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Edmunds, Buf
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Pratt, Cin
|1
|4
|4
|0
|T.Johnson, Buf
|1
|4
|4
|0
|X.Rhodes, Ind
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Rousseau, Buf
|1
|3
|3
|0
|J.Brown, Ten
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Molden, Ten
|1
|2
|2t
|1
|Nwosu, LAC
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Collins, NE
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Green, Cle
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kirksey, Hou
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Lawson, NYJ
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Wilson, Jac
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Baker, Mia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Harris, LAC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Davis, LAC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Elliott, Bal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Facyson, Las
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gilman, LAC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison, Cle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hayward, Las
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward, Pit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hitchens, KC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes, KC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Humphrey, Bal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones, NE
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jenkins, Ten
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Collins, Hou
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Murray, Hou
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Niemann, LAC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Norwood, Pit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pierre, Pit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stone, Bal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wharton, KC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|White, Buf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Young, Bal
|1
|0
|0
|0
LEADERS IN SACKS
|Sacks
|T.Watt, Pit
|22.5
|Garrett, Cle
|16.0
|Hendrickson, Cin
|14.0
|Judon, NE
|12.5
|Landry, Ten
|12.0
|Bosa, LAC
|10.5
|Heyward, Pit
|10.0
|Ngakoue, Las
|10.0
|Miller, LAR
|9.5
|Autry, Ten
|9.0
|Clowney, Cle
|9.0
|Jones, KC
|9.0
|Ogbah, Mia
|9.0
|Phillips, Mia
|8.5
|Simmons, Ten
|8.5
|Crosby, Las
|8.0
|Greenard, Hou
|8.0
|J.Allen, Jac
|7.5
|Hubbard, Cin
|7.5
|Addison, Buf
|7.0
|Bowser, Bal
|7.0
|Buckner, Ind
|7.0
|Ogunjobi, Cin
|7.0
|Wormley, Pit
|7.0
|Franklin-Myers, NYJ
|6.0
|S.Harris, Den
|6.0
|Highsmith, Pit
|6.0
|Muhammad, Ind
|6.0
|Smoot, Jac
|6.0
|Quinn.Williams, NYJ
|6.0
|Baker, Mia
|5.5
|B.Hill, Cin
|5.5
|Jones, Den
|5.5
|Turay, Ind
|5.5
|Br.Jones, Mia
|5.0
|Nwosu, LAC
|5.0
|Oweh, Bal
|5.0
|Reed, Den
|5.0
|Van Noy, NE
|5.0
|Clark, KC
|4.5
|Houston, Bal
|4.5
|Jefferson, Las
|4.5
|Tillery, LAC
|4.5
|Wilkins, Mia
|4.5