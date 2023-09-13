Week 1

Quarterbacks

AttComYdsTDInt
Tagovailoa, Mia452846631
Mac.Jones, NE543531631
Stroud, Hou442824200
Lawrence, Jac322424121
Allen, Buf412923613
Pickett, Pit463123212
Herbert, LAC332322810
Mahomes, KC392122621
Richardson, Ind372422311
Garoppolo, Las262020021

Rushers

AttYdsAvgLGTD
Bre.Hall, NYJ1012712.7830
Ekeler, LAC161177.3551
Chubb, Cle181065.9170
Kelley, LAC16915.7141
Etienne, Jac18774.326t1
Henry, Ten15634.2180
Mixon, Cin13564.3220
Williams, Den13524.0110
Jacobs, Las19482.570
Cook, Buf12463.8130

Receivers

NoYdsAvgLGTD
Hill, Mia1121519.5472
Diggs, Buf1010210.2181
Ridley, Jac810112.6291
Pittman, Ind89712.139t1
Meyers, Las9819.0212
N.Collins, Hou68013.3260
Flowers, Bal9788.7210
Waddle, Mia47819.5350
K.Allen, LAC67612.7360
Adams, Las66611.0180

Punters

NoYdsLgAvg
Stout, Bal52496749.8
Townsend, KC52475849.4
Scott, LAC31456248.3
Bojorquez, Cle73316647.3
Martin, Buf31415347.0
Baringer, NE52266545.2
Cooke, Jac52235244.6
Zentner, Hou41764844.0
Morstead, NYJ41745443.5
Harvin, Pit62545742.3

Punt Returners

NoYdsAvgLongTD
Gipson, NYJ26633.065t1
Agnew, Jac25829.0480
McKenzie, Ind22010.0160
K.Jackson, Ten4379.3140
Jones, Cin3248.0150
Mar.Jones, NE3217.0210
James, KC3165.390
Peoples-Jones, Cle3155.060

Kickoff Returners

NoYdsAvgLGTD
Montgomery, NE26231.0430
McFarland, Pit39130.3340
Mims, Den25527.5300
Gipson, NYJ24623.0280
Evans, Cin24522.5270

Scoring

Touchdowns

TDRushRecRetPts
Bourne, NE202012
Hill, Bal220012
Hill, Mia202012
Meyers, Las202012
24 tied10106

Kicking

PATFGLGPts
Folk, Ten0/05/55015
Sanders, Mia3/43/34512
Bass, Buf1/13/35010
Dicker, LAC4/42/25010
Hopkins, Cle1/13/34310
Zuerlein, NYJ1/13/34310
Fairbairn, Hou0/03/3389
Butker, KC2/22/2398
McManus, Jac4/41/1457
Carlson, Las2/21/1245
Tucker, Bal2/21/1395

