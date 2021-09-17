Week 2

Quarterbacks

AttComYdsTDInt
Carr, Las563443521
Mahomes, KC362733730
Herbert, LAC473133711
Lawrence, Jac512833233
Mayfield, Cle282132101
T.Taylor, Hou332129120
M.Jones, NE392928110
Allen, Buf513027010
Bridgewater, Den362826420
Burrow, Cin272026120

Rushers

AttYdsAvgLGTD
Mixon, Cin291274.4191
Gordon, Den111019.270t1
Harris, NE231004.3350
Jackson, Bal12867.2280
Ingram, Hou26853.3111
Chubb, Cle15835.518t2
Singletary, Buf11726.5250
T.Williams, Bal9657.235t1
Henry, Ten17583.4190
Ekeler, LAC15573.8141

Receivers

NoYdsAvgLGTD
Hill, KC1119717.975t1
Cooks, Hou513226.4520
Waller, Las1010510.5241
Chase, Cin510120.250t1
Allen, LAC910011.1170
Davis, NYJ59719.4352
Watkins, Bal49624.0490
Chark, Jac38628.741t1
Williams, LAC88210.3201
Edwards, Las48120.3320
Parker, Mia48120.3300

Punters

NoYdsLgAvg
Cole, Las63166752.7
Kern, Ten31515950.3
Cooke, Jac62975849.5
Ammendola, NYJ62916548.5
Huber, Cin73326147.4
Sanchez, Ind41875246.8
Haack, Buf31375545.7
Palardy, Mia41805245.0
Koch, Bal41794944.8
Johnston, Hou62665244.3

Punt Returners

NoYdsAvgLongTD
Duvernay, Bal46716.8300
Spencer, Den22412.0130
Phillips, Cin55310.6150
Olszewski, NE3206.7140
Roberts, Hou3175.790
Renfrow, Las2105.070
Agnew, Jac210.510

Kickoff Returners

NoYdsAvgLGTD
McKenzie, Buf414335.8750
Roberts, Hou24723.5240
Pringle, KC24422.0240
Rodgers, Ind24120.5220
Adderley, LAC23517.5190
Ruggs, Las23316.5200

Scoring

Touchdowns

TDRushRecRetPts
Chubb, Cle220012
Davis, NYJ202012
Jacobs, Las220012
Kelce, KC202012
Pascal, Ind202012
31 tied10106

Kicking

PATFGLGPts
Slye, Hou4/43/34013
Boswell, Pit2/23/34511
Bass, Buf1/13/34210
Folk, NE1/13/34210
Butker, KC3/32/2439
Carlson, Las3/32/2559
McManus, Den3/32/2369
McPherson, Cin3/32/2539
Tucker, Bal3/32/2479
Vizcaino, LAC2/22/2338

