Week 2
Quarterbacks
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Carr, Las
|56
|34
|435
|2
|1
|Mahomes, KC
|36
|27
|337
|3
|0
|Herbert, LAC
|47
|31
|337
|1
|1
|Lawrence, Jac
|51
|28
|332
|3
|3
|Mayfield, Cle
|28
|21
|321
|0
|1
|T.Taylor, Hou
|33
|21
|291
|2
|0
|M.Jones, NE
|39
|29
|281
|1
|0
|Allen, Buf
|51
|30
|270
|1
|0
|Bridgewater, Den
|36
|28
|264
|2
|0
|Burrow, Cin
|27
|20
|261
|2
|0
Rushers
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Mixon, Cin
|29
|127
|4.4
|19
|1
|Gordon, Den
|11
|101
|9.2
|70t
|1
|Harris, NE
|23
|100
|4.3
|35
|0
|Jackson, Bal
|12
|86
|7.2
|28
|0
|Ingram, Hou
|26
|85
|3.3
|11
|1
|Chubb, Cle
|15
|83
|5.5
|18t
|2
|Singletary, Buf
|11
|72
|6.5
|25
|0
|T.Williams, Bal
|9
|65
|7.2
|35t
|1
|Henry, Ten
|17
|58
|3.4
|19
|0
|Ekeler, LAC
|15
|57
|3.8
|14
|1
Receivers
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Hill, KC
|11
|197
|17.9
|75t
|1
|Cooks, Hou
|5
|132
|26.4
|52
|0
|Waller, Las
|10
|105
|10.5
|24
|1
|Chase, Cin
|5
|101
|20.2
|50t
|1
|Allen, LAC
|9
|100
|11.1
|17
|0
|Davis, NYJ
|5
|97
|19.4
|35
|2
|Watkins, Bal
|4
|96
|24.0
|49
|0
|Chark, Jac
|3
|86
|28.7
|41t
|1
|Williams, LAC
|8
|82
|10.3
|20
|1
|Edwards, Las
|4
|81
|20.3
|32
|0
|Parker, Mia
|4
|81
|20.3
|30
|0
Punters
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|Cole, Las
|6
|316
|67
|52.7
|Kern, Ten
|3
|151
|59
|50.3
|Cooke, Jac
|6
|297
|58
|49.5
|Ammendola, NYJ
|6
|291
|65
|48.5
|Huber, Cin
|7
|332
|61
|47.4
|Sanchez, Ind
|4
|187
|52
|46.8
|Haack, Buf
|3
|137
|55
|45.7
|Palardy, Mia
|4
|180
|52
|45.0
|Koch, Bal
|4
|179
|49
|44.8
|Johnston, Hou
|6
|266
|52
|44.3
Punt Returners
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Duvernay, Bal
|4
|67
|16.8
|30
|0
|Spencer, Den
|2
|24
|12.0
|13
|0
|Phillips, Cin
|5
|53
|10.6
|15
|0
|Olszewski, NE
|3
|20
|6.7
|14
|0
|Roberts, Hou
|3
|17
|5.7
|9
|0
|Renfrow, Las
|2
|10
|5.0
|7
|0
|Agnew, Jac
|2
|1
|0.5
|1
|0
Kickoff Returners
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|McKenzie, Buf
|4
|143
|35.8
|75
|0
|Roberts, Hou
|2
|47
|23.5
|24
|0
|Pringle, KC
|2
|44
|22.0
|24
|0
|Rodgers, Ind
|2
|41
|20.5
|22
|0
|Adderley, LAC
|2
|35
|17.5
|19
|0
|Ruggs, Las
|2
|33
|16.5
|20
|0
Scoring
Touchdowns
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Chubb, Cle
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Davis, NYJ
|2
|0
|2
|0
|12
|Jacobs, Las
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Kelce, KC
|2
|0
|2
|0
|12
|Pascal, Ind
|2
|0
|2
|0
|12
|31 tied
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
Kicking
|PAT
|FG
|LG
|Pts
|Slye, Hou
|4/4
|3/3
|40
|13
|Boswell, Pit
|2/2
|3/3
|45
|11
|Bass, Buf
|1/1
|3/3
|42
|10
|Folk, NE
|1/1
|3/3
|42
|10
|Butker, KC
|3/3
|2/2
|43
|9
|Carlson, Las
|3/3
|2/2
|55
|9
|McManus, Den
|3/3
|2/2
|36
|9
|McPherson, Cin
|3/3
|2/2
|53
|9
|Tucker, Bal
|3/3
|2/2
|47
|9
|Vizcaino, LAC
|2/2
|2/2
|33
|8