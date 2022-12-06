Week 13

Quarterbacks

AttComYdsTDInt
Mahomes, KC4693083808308
Burrow, Cin4403043446258
Allen, Buf44328434062511
Herbert, LAC5103403339207
Carr, Las4142582980208
Ryan, Ind42829028751313
Tagovailoa, Mia3172162859215
Lawrence, Jac4162732834176
Brissett, Cle3682362608126
Wilson, Den358215255885

Rushers

AttYdsAvgLGTD
Jacobs, Las24213035.486t10
Chubb, Cle21711195.241t12
Henry, Ten25810784.25610
Pierce, Hou1988614.375t3
Taylor, Ind1928614.566t4
Etienne, Jac1467825.4494
L.Jackson, Bal1127646.879t3
Stevenson, NE1617344.6494
J.Wilson, Mia1326805.2414
Harris, Pit1756713.8364

Receivers

NoYdsAvgLGTD
Hill, Mia96137914.4645
Diggs, Buf91120213.253t10
Adams, Las79117614.958t12
Waddle, Mia5797217.1596
Kelce, KC7796812.64612
Higgins, Cin6086114.459t5
Cooper, Cle6183213.6557
Kirk, Jac6282913.4497
G.Wilson, NYJ5779013.9604
Pittman, Ind767559.9282

Punters

NoYdsLgAvg
Stonehouse, Ten6635337453.5
Cooke, Jac4120847050.8
Townsend, KC3115757450.8
A.Cole, Las4020016750.0
Johnston, Hou6431336749.0
Bojorquez, Cle4119907648.5
Mann, NYJ5727067247.5
Stout, Bal4320226947.0
Morstead, Mia4119186646.8
Waitman, Den7233185846.1

Punt Returners

NoYdsAvgLongTD
Mar.Jones, NE2029414.784t1
Carter, LAC1517511.7230
Taylor, Cin2527911.2270
Hines, Buf1919510.3280
King, Hou211848.8310
Washington, Den272278.4300
Rodgers, Hou201397.0200

Kickoff Returners

NoYdsAvgLGTD
Ford, Cle1640425.3480
Rodgers, Ind1845225.1450
Mar.Jones, NE1845125.1460
Haskins, Ten1941421.8370
Abdullah, Las1634221.4330
Pacheco, KC2553121.2480
Carter, LAC2548019.2330

Scoring

Touchdowns

TDRushRecRetPts
Adams, Las12012072
Chubb, Cle12120072
Ekeler, LAC1275072
Kelce, KC12012072
Diggs, Buf10010060
Henry, Ten10100060
Jacobs, Las10100060

Kicking

PATFGLGPts
Bass, Buf35/3624/2756107
Tucker, Bal28/2925/2858103
Carlson, Las25/2625/2857100
Folk, NE24/2425/305299
Zuerlein, NYJ25/2623/276094
McPherson, Cin32/3418/225986
York, Cle27/2919/255884
J.Sanders, Mia32/3517/214983
McManus, Den11/1323/305580
McLaughlin, Ind13/1322/275279

