Week 13
Quarterbacks
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Mahomes, KC
|469
|308
|3808
|30
|8
|Burrow, Cin
|440
|304
|3446
|25
|8
|Allen, Buf
|443
|284
|3406
|25
|11
|Herbert, LAC
|510
|340
|3339
|20
|7
|Carr, Las
|414
|258
|2980
|20
|8
|Ryan, Ind
|428
|290
|2875
|13
|13
|Tagovailoa, Mia
|317
|216
|2859
|21
|5
|Lawrence, Jac
|416
|273
|2834
|17
|6
|Brissett, Cle
|368
|236
|2608
|12
|6
|Wilson, Den
|358
|215
|2558
|8
|5
Rushers
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Jacobs, Las
|242
|1303
|5.4
|86t
|10
|Chubb, Cle
|217
|1119
|5.2
|41t
|12
|Henry, Ten
|258
|1078
|4.2
|56
|10
|Pierce, Hou
|198
|861
|4.3
|75t
|3
|Taylor, Ind
|192
|861
|4.5
|66t
|4
|Etienne, Jac
|146
|782
|5.4
|49
|4
|L.Jackson, Bal
|112
|764
|6.8
|79t
|3
|Stevenson, NE
|161
|734
|4.6
|49
|4
|J.Wilson, Mia
|132
|680
|5.2
|41
|4
|Harris, Pit
|175
|671
|3.8
|36
|4
Receivers
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Hill, Mia
|96
|1379
|14.4
|64
|5
|Diggs, Buf
|91
|1202
|13.2
|53t
|10
|Adams, Las
|79
|1176
|14.9
|58t
|12
|Waddle, Mia
|57
|972
|17.1
|59
|6
|Kelce, KC
|77
|968
|12.6
|46
|12
|Higgins, Cin
|60
|861
|14.4
|59t
|5
|Cooper, Cle
|61
|832
|13.6
|55
|7
|Kirk, Jac
|62
|829
|13.4
|49
|7
|G.Wilson, NYJ
|57
|790
|13.9
|60
|4
|Pittman, Ind
|76
|755
|9.9
|28
|2
Punters
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|Stonehouse, Ten
|66
|3533
|74
|53.5
|Cooke, Jac
|41
|2084
|70
|50.8
|Townsend, KC
|31
|1575
|74
|50.8
|A.Cole, Las
|40
|2001
|67
|50.0
|Johnston, Hou
|64
|3133
|67
|49.0
|Bojorquez, Cle
|41
|1990
|76
|48.5
|Mann, NYJ
|57
|2706
|72
|47.5
|Stout, Bal
|43
|2022
|69
|47.0
|Morstead, Mia
|41
|1918
|66
|46.8
|Waitman, Den
|72
|3318
|58
|46.1
Punt Returners
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Mar.Jones, NE
|20
|294
|14.7
|84t
|1
|Carter, LAC
|15
|175
|11.7
|23
|0
|Taylor, Cin
|25
|279
|11.2
|27
|0
|Hines, Buf
|19
|195
|10.3
|28
|0
|King, Hou
|21
|184
|8.8
|31
|0
|Washington, Den
|27
|227
|8.4
|30
|0
|Rodgers, Hou
|20
|139
|7.0
|20
|0
Kickoff Returners
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Ford, Cle
|16
|404
|25.3
|48
|0
|Rodgers, Ind
|18
|452
|25.1
|45
|0
|Mar.Jones, NE
|18
|451
|25.1
|46
|0
|Haskins, Ten
|19
|414
|21.8
|37
|0
|Abdullah, Las
|16
|342
|21.4
|33
|0
|Pacheco, KC
|25
|531
|21.2
|48
|0
|Carter, LAC
|25
|480
|19.2
|33
|0
Scoring
Touchdowns
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Adams, Las
|12
|0
|12
|0
|72
|Chubb, Cle
|12
|12
|0
|0
|72
|Ekeler, LAC
|12
|7
|5
|0
|72
|Kelce, KC
|12
|0
|12
|0
|72
|Diggs, Buf
|10
|0
|10
|0
|60
|Henry, Ten
|10
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Jacobs, Las
|10
|10
|0
|0
|60
Kicking
|PAT
|FG
|LG
|Pts
|Bass, Buf
|35/36
|24/27
|56
|107
|Tucker, Bal
|28/29
|25/28
|58
|103
|Carlson, Las
|25/26
|25/28
|57
|100
|Folk, NE
|24/24
|25/30
|52
|99
|Zuerlein, NYJ
|25/26
|23/27
|60
|94
|McPherson, Cin
|32/34
|18/22
|59
|86
|York, Cle
|27/29
|19/25
|58
|84
|J.Sanders, Mia
|32/35
|17/21
|49
|83
|McManus, Den
|11/13
|23/30
|55
|80
|McLaughlin, Ind
|13/13
|22/27
|52
|79
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.