Week 2
Quarterbacks
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Tagovailoa, Mia
|45
|28
|466
|3
|1
|Mac.Jones, NE
|54
|35
|316
|3
|1
|Stroud, Hou
|44
|28
|242
|0
|0
|Lawrence, Jac
|32
|24
|241
|2
|1
|Allen, Buf
|41
|29
|236
|1
|3
|Pickett, Pit
|46
|31
|232
|1
|2
|Herbert, LAC
|33
|23
|229
|1
|0
|Mahomes, KC
|39
|21
|226
|2
|1
|Richardson, Ind
|37
|24
|223
|1
|1
|Garoppolo, Las
|26
|20
|200
|2
|1
Rushers
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Bre.Hall, NYJ
|10
|127
|12.7
|83
|0
|Ekeler, LAC
|16
|117
|7.3
|55
|1
|Chubb, Cle
|18
|106
|5.9
|17
|0
|Kelley, LAC
|16
|91
|5.7
|14
|1
|Etienne, Jac
|18
|77
|4.3
|26t
|1
|Henry, Ten
|15
|63
|4.2
|18
|0
|Mixon, Cin
|13
|56
|4.3
|22
|0
|Williams, Den
|13
|52
|4.0
|11
|0
|Jacobs, Las
|19
|48
|2.5
|7
|0
|Cook, Buf
|12
|46
|3.8
|13
|0
Receivers
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Hill, Mia
|11
|215
|19.5
|47
|2
|Diggs, Buf
|10
|102
|10.2
|18
|1
|Ridley, Jac
|8
|101
|12.6
|29
|1
|Pittman, Ind
|8
|97
|12.1
|39t
|1
|Meyers, Las
|9
|81
|9.0
|21
|2
|N.Collins, Hou
|6
|80
|13.3
|26
|0
|Flowers, Bal
|9
|78
|8.7
|21
|0
|Waddle, Mia
|4
|78
|19.5
|35
|0
|K.Allen, LAC
|6
|76
|12.7
|36
|0
|Adams, Las
|6
|66
|11.0
|18
|0
Punters
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|Stout, Bal
|5
|249
|67
|49.8
|Townsend, KC
|5
|247
|58
|49.4
|Scott, LAC
|3
|145
|62
|48.3
|Bojorquez, Cle
|7
|331
|66
|47.3
|Martin, Buf
|3
|141
|53
|47.0
|Baringer, NE
|5
|226
|65
|45.2
|Cooke, Jac
|5
|223
|52
|44.6
|Zentner, Hou
|4
|176
|48
|44.0
|Morstead, NYJ
|4
|174
|54
|43.5
|Harvin, Pit
|6
|254
|57
|42.3
Punt Returners
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Gipson, NYJ
|2
|66
|33.0
|65t
|1
|Agnew, Jac
|2
|58
|29.0
|48
|0
|McKenzie, Ind
|2
|20
|10.0
|16
|0
|K.Jackson, Ten
|4
|37
|9.3
|14
|0
|Jones, Cin
|3
|24
|8.0
|15
|0
|Mar.Jones, NE
|3
|21
|7.0
|21
|0
|James, KC
|3
|16
|5.3
|9
|0
|Peoples-Jones, Cle
|3
|15
|5.0
|6
|0
Kickoff Returners
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Montgomery, NE
|2
|62
|31.0
|43
|0
|McFarland, Pit
|3
|91
|30.3
|34
|0
|Mims, Den
|2
|55
|27.5
|30
|0
|Gipson, NYJ
|2
|46
|23.0
|28
|0
|Evans, Cin
|2
|45
|22.5
|27
|0
Scoring
Touchdowns
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Bourne, NE
|2
|0
|2
|0
|12
|Hill, Bal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Hill, Mia
|2
|0
|2
|0
|12
|Meyers, Las
|2
|0
|2
|0
|12
|24 tied
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
Kicking
|PAT
|FG
|LG
|Pts
|Folk, Ten
|0/0
|5/5
|50
|15
|Sanders, Mia
|3/4
|3/3
|45
|12
|Bass, Buf
|1/1
|3/3
|50
|10
|Dicker, LAC
|4/4
|2/2
|50
|10
|Hopkins, Cle
|1/1
|3/3
|43
|10
|Zuerlein, NYJ
|1/1
|3/3
|43
|10
|Fairbairn, Hou
|0/0
|3/3
|38
|9
|Butker, KC
|2/2
|2/2
|39
|8
|McManus, Jac
|4/4
|1/1
|45
|7
|Carlson, Las
|2/2
|1/1
|24
|5
|Tucker, Bal
|2/2
|1/1
|39
|5
