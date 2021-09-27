Week 3

Quarterbacks

AttComYdsTDInt
Carr, Las13688120362
Herbert, LAC1268895663
Mahomes, KC1117894093
Bridgewater, Den957382740
Allen, Buf1277980771
Roethlisberger, Pit1308380133
Mayfield, Cle805978022
Jackson, Bal875376133
Tannehill, Ten1026675643
M.Jones, NE1208173723

Rushers

AttYdsAvgLGTD
Henry, Ten803534.460t3
Mixon, Cin672864.3271
Chubb, Cle482625.526t3
Jackson, Bal352517.2312
Gordon, Den421934.670t2
Edwards-Helaire, KC441894.3140
Singletary, Buf351805.146t1
Harris, NE451763.9351
Taylor, Ind421714.1230
Ekeler, LAC351664.7201

Receivers

NoYdsAvgLGTD
Cooks, Hou2332214.0521
Williams, LAC2229513.4434
Kelce, KC2028914.546t3
Hill, KC1926714.175t1
Allen, LAC2125812.3421
Ruggs, Las1123721.561t1
Brown, Bal1523515.742t2
Waller, Las2022411.2251
Chase, Cin1122020.050t4
Pittman, Ind1722012.9420

Punters

NoYdsLgAvg
Cole, Las147226751.6
Cooke, Jac168136450.8
Bailey, NE126016850.1
Sanchez, Ind104695646.9
Haack, Buf94186046.4
Johnston, Hou167425646.4
Huber, Cin146486146.3
Koch, Bal94115445.7
Harvin, Pit135665943.5
Palardy, Mia135576142.8

Punt Returners

NoYdsAvgLongTD
Duvernay, Bal712517.9300
Rogers, Ten67612.7180
Felton, Cle1112911.7240
Spencer, Den66911.5250
McCloud, Pit44010.0150
McKenzie, Buf66010.0200
Phillips, Cin8779.6160
Grant, Mia5469.2180
Olszewski, NE6508.3180
Renfrow, Las6457.5160

Kickoff Returners

NoYdsAvgLGTD
McKenzie, Buf414335.8750
Rodgers, Ind49824.5410
Berrios, NYJ511623.2380
McCloud, Pit511422.8280
Roberts, Hou715822.6380
Pringle, KC612020.0330
B.Wilson, Cin611819.7300

Scoring

Touchdowns

TDRushRecRetPts
Chase, Cin404024
Williams, LAC404024
Chubb, Cle330018
Henry, Ten330018
Kelce, KC303018
Moss, Buf321018
Pascal, Ind303018

Kicking

PATFGLGPts
Carlson, Las7/89/95534
McManus, Den7/79/94734
Folk, NE3/49/94930
Bass, Buf10/106/74828
Tucker, Bal7/77/86628
Blankenship, Ind3/37/84824
McLaughlin, Cle9/95/55724
Vizcaino, LAC3/56/74621
Boswell, Pit5/55/65620
Bullock, Ten5/55/63620
Butker, KC11/113/34320
McPherson, Cin8/84/45320

