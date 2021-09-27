Week 3
Quarterbacks
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Carr, Las
|136
|88
|1203
|6
|2
|Herbert, LAC
|126
|88
|956
|6
|3
|Mahomes, KC
|111
|78
|940
|9
|3
|Bridgewater, Den
|95
|73
|827
|4
|0
|Allen, Buf
|127
|79
|807
|7
|1
|Roethlisberger, Pit
|130
|83
|801
|3
|3
|Mayfield, Cle
|80
|59
|780
|2
|2
|Jackson, Bal
|87
|53
|761
|3
|3
|Tannehill, Ten
|102
|66
|756
|4
|3
|M.Jones, NE
|120
|81
|737
|2
|3
Rushers
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Henry, Ten
|80
|353
|4.4
|60t
|3
|Mixon, Cin
|67
|286
|4.3
|27
|1
|Chubb, Cle
|48
|262
|5.5
|26t
|3
|Jackson, Bal
|35
|251
|7.2
|31
|2
|Gordon, Den
|42
|193
|4.6
|70t
|2
|Edwards-Helaire, KC
|44
|189
|4.3
|14
|0
|Singletary, Buf
|35
|180
|5.1
|46t
|1
|Harris, NE
|45
|176
|3.9
|35
|1
|Taylor, Ind
|42
|171
|4.1
|23
|0
|Ekeler, LAC
|35
|166
|4.7
|20
|1
Receivers
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Cooks, Hou
|23
|322
|14.0
|52
|1
|Williams, LAC
|22
|295
|13.4
|43
|4
|Kelce, KC
|20
|289
|14.5
|46t
|3
|Hill, KC
|19
|267
|14.1
|75t
|1
|Allen, LAC
|21
|258
|12.3
|42
|1
|Ruggs, Las
|11
|237
|21.5
|61t
|1
|Brown, Bal
|15
|235
|15.7
|42t
|2
|Waller, Las
|20
|224
|11.2
|25
|1
|Chase, Cin
|11
|220
|20.0
|50t
|4
|Pittman, Ind
|17
|220
|12.9
|42
|0
Punters
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|Cole, Las
|14
|722
|67
|51.6
|Cooke, Jac
|16
|813
|64
|50.8
|Bailey, NE
|12
|601
|68
|50.1
|Sanchez, Ind
|10
|469
|56
|46.9
|Haack, Buf
|9
|418
|60
|46.4
|Johnston, Hou
|16
|742
|56
|46.4
|Huber, Cin
|14
|648
|61
|46.3
|Koch, Bal
|9
|411
|54
|45.7
|Harvin, Pit
|13
|566
|59
|43.5
|Palardy, Mia
|13
|557
|61
|42.8
Punt Returners
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Duvernay, Bal
|7
|125
|17.9
|30
|0
|Rogers, Ten
|6
|76
|12.7
|18
|0
|Felton, Cle
|11
|129
|11.7
|24
|0
|Spencer, Den
|6
|69
|11.5
|25
|0
|McCloud, Pit
|4
|40
|10.0
|15
|0
|McKenzie, Buf
|6
|60
|10.0
|20
|0
|Phillips, Cin
|8
|77
|9.6
|16
|0
|Grant, Mia
|5
|46
|9.2
|18
|0
|Olszewski, NE
|6
|50
|8.3
|18
|0
|Renfrow, Las
|6
|45
|7.5
|16
|0
Kickoff Returners
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|McKenzie, Buf
|4
|143
|35.8
|75
|0
|Rodgers, Ind
|4
|98
|24.5
|41
|0
|Berrios, NYJ
|5
|116
|23.2
|38
|0
|McCloud, Pit
|5
|114
|22.8
|28
|0
|Roberts, Hou
|7
|158
|22.6
|38
|0
|Pringle, KC
|6
|120
|20.0
|33
|0
|B.Wilson, Cin
|6
|118
|19.7
|30
|0
Scoring
Touchdowns
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Chase, Cin
|4
|0
|4
|0
|24
|Williams, LAC
|4
|0
|4
|0
|24
|Chubb, Cle
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Henry, Ten
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Kelce, KC
|3
|0
|3
|0
|18
|Moss, Buf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|18
|Pascal, Ind
|3
|0
|3
|0
|18
Kicking
|PAT
|FG
|LG
|Pts
|Carlson, Las
|7/8
|9/9
|55
|34
|McManus, Den
|7/7
|9/9
|47
|34
|Folk, NE
|3/4
|9/9
|49
|30
|Bass, Buf
|10/10
|6/7
|48
|28
|Tucker, Bal
|7/7
|7/8
|66
|28
|Blankenship, Ind
|3/3
|7/8
|48
|24
|McLaughlin, Cle
|9/9
|5/5
|57
|24
|Vizcaino, LAC
|3/5
|6/7
|46
|21
|Boswell, Pit
|5/5
|5/6
|56
|20
|Bullock, Ten
|5/5
|5/6
|36
|20
|Butker, KC
|11/11
|3/3
|43
|20
|McPherson, Cin
|8/8
|4/4
|53
|20