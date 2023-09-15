BALTIMORE RAVENS

WON 1, LOST 0

Sep10W25-9Houston70,136
Sep17atCincinnati
Sep24Indianapolis
Oct01atCleveland
Oct08atPittsburgh
Oct15atTennessee
Oct22Detroit
Oct29atArizona
Nov05Seattle
Nov12Cleveland
Nov16Cincinnati
Nov26atL.A. Chargers
Dec10L.A. Rams
Dec17atJacksonville
Dec25atSan Francisco
Dec31Miami
Jan07Pittsburgh

BUFFALO BILLS

WON 0, LOST 1

Sep11L16-22atN.Y. Jets83,345-x
Sep17Las Vegas
Sep24atWashington
Oct01Miami
Oct08Jacksonville
Oct15N.Y. Giants
Oct22atNew England
Oct26Tampa Bay
Nov05atCincinnati
Nov13Denver
Nov19N.Y. Jets
Nov26atPhiladelphia
Dec10atKansas City
Dec17Dallas
Dec23atL.A. Chargers
Dec31New England
Jan07atMiami

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WON 0, LOST 1

Sep10L3-24atCleveland67,919
Sep17Baltimore
Sep25L.A. Rams
Oct01atTennessee
Oct08atArizona
Oct15Seattle
Oct29atSan Francisco
Nov05Buffalo
Nov12Houston
Nov16atBaltimore
Nov26Pittsburgh
Dec04atJacksonville
Dec10Indianapolis
Dec17Minnesota
Dec23atPittsburgh
Dec31atKansas City
Jan07Cleveland

CLEVELAND BROWNS

WON 1, LOST 0

Sep10W24-3Cincinnati67,919
Sep18atPittsburgh
Sep24Tennessee
Oct01Baltimore
Oct15San Francisco
Oct22atIndianapolis
Oct29atSeattle
Nov05Arizona
Nov12atBaltimore
Nov19Pittsburgh
Nov26atDenver
Dec03atL.A. Rams
Dec10Jacksonville
Dec17Chicago
Dec24atHouston
Dec28N.Y. Jets
Jan07atCincinnati

DENVER BRONCOS

WON 0, LOST 1

Sep10L16-17Las Vegas76,299
Sep17Washington
Sep24atMiami
Oct01atChicago
Oct08N.Y. Jets
Oct12atKansas City
Oct22Green Bay
Oct29Kansas City
Nov13atBuffalo
Nov19Minnesota
Nov26Cleveland
Dec03atHouston
Dec10atL.A. Chargers
Dec17atDetroit
Dec24New England
Dec31L.A. Chargers
Jan07atLas Vegas

HOUSTON TEXANS

WON 0, LOST 1

Sep10L9-25atBaltimore70,136
Sep17Indianapolis
Sep24atJacksonville
Oct01Pittsburgh
Oct08atAtlanta
Oct15New Orleans
Oct29atCarolina
Nov05Tampa Bay
Nov12atCincinnati
Nov19Arizona
Nov26Jacksonville
Dec03Denver
Dec10atN.Y. Jets
Dec17atTennessee
Dec24Cleveland
Dec31Tennessee
Jan07atIndianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WON 0, LOST 1

Sep10L21-31Jacksonville65,749
Sep17atHouston
Sep24atBaltimore
Oct01L.A. Rams
Oct08Tennessee
Oct15atJacksonville
Oct22Cleveland
Oct29New Orleans
Nov05atCarolina
Nov12atNew England
Nov26Tampa Bay
Dec03atTennessee
Dec10atCincinnati
Dec17Pittsburgh
Dec24atAtlanta
Dec31Las Vegas
Jan07Houston

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WON 1, LOST 0

Sep10W31-21atIndianapolis65,749
Sep17Kansas City
Sep24Houston
Oct01Atlanta
Oct08atBuffalo
Oct15Indianapolis
Oct19atNew Orleans
Oct29atPittsburgh
Nov12San Francisco
Nov19Tennessee
Nov26atHouston
Dec04Cincinnati
Dec10atCleveland
Dec17Baltimore
Dec24atTampa Bay
Dec31Carolina
Jan07atTennessee

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WON 0, LOST 1

Sep07L20-21Detroit73,522
Sep17atJacksonville
Sep24Chicago
Oct01atN.Y. Jets
Oct08atMinnesota
Oct12Denver
Oct22L.A. Chargers
Oct29atDenver
Nov05Miami
Nov20Philadelphia
Nov26atLas Vegas
Dec03atGreen Bay
Dec10Buffalo
Dec18atNew England
Dec25Las Vegas
Dec31Cincinnati
Jan07atL.A. Chargers

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

WON 1, LOST 0

Sep10W17-16atDenver76,299
Sep17atBuffalo
Sep24Pittsburgh
Oct01atL.A. Chargers
Oct09Green Bay
Oct15New England
Oct22atChicago
Oct30atDetroit
Nov05N.Y. Giants
Nov12N.Y. Jets
Nov19atMiami
Nov26Kansas City
Dec10Minnesota
Dec14L.A. Chargers
Dec25atKansas City
Dec31atIndianapolis
Jan07Denver

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WON 0, LOST 1

Sep10L34-36Miami70,240
Sep17atTennessee
Sep24atMinnesota
Oct01Las Vegas
Oct16Dallas
Oct22atKansas City
Oct29Chicago
Nov06atN.Y. Jets
Nov12Detroit
Nov19atGreen Bay
Nov26Baltimore
Dec03atNew England
Dec10Denver
Dec14atLas Vegas
Dec23Buffalo
Dec31atDenver
Jan07Kansas City

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WON 1, LOST 0

Sep10W36-34atL.A. Chargers70,240
Sep17atNew England
Sep24Denver
Oct01atBuffalo
Oct08N.Y. Giants
Oct15Carolina
Oct22atPhiladelphia
Oct29New England
Nov05atKansas City
Nov19Las Vegas
Nov24atN.Y. Jets
Dec03atWashington
Dec11Tennessee
Dec17N.Y. Jets
Dec24Dallas
Dec31atBaltimore
Jan07Buffalo

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WON 0, LOST 1

Sep10L20-25Philadelphia64,628
Sep17Miami
Sep24atN.Y. Jets
Oct01atDallas
Oct08New Orleans
Oct15atLas Vegas
Oct22Buffalo
Oct29atMiami
Nov05Washington
Nov12Indianapolis
Nov26atN.Y. Giants
Dec03L.A. Chargers
Dec07atPittsburgh
Dec18Kansas City
Dec24atDenver
Dec31atBuffalo
Jan07N.Y. Jets

NEW YORK JETS

WON 1, LOST 0

Sep11W22-16Buffalo83,345-x
Sep17atDallas
Sep24New England
Oct01Kansas City
Oct08atDenver
Oct15Philadelphia
Oct29atN.Y. Giants
Nov06L.A. Chargers
Nov12atLas Vegas
Nov19atBuffalo
Nov24Miami
Dec03Atlanta
Dec10Houston
Dec17atMiami
Dec24Washington
Dec28atCleveland
Jan07atNew England

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WON 0, LOST 1

Sep10L7-30San Francisco67,679
Sep18Cleveland
Sep24atLas Vegas
Oct01atHouston
Oct08Baltimore
Oct22atL.A. Rams
Oct29Jacksonville
Nov02Tennessee
Nov12Green Bay
Nov19atCleveland
Nov26atCincinnati
Dec03Arizona
Dec07New England
Dec17atIndianapolis
Dec23Cincinnati
Dec31atSeattle
Jan07atBaltimore

TENNESSEE TITANS

WON 0, LOST 1

Sep10L15-16atNew Orleans70,024
Sep17L.A. Chargers
Sep24atCleveland
Oct01Cincinnati
Oct08atIndianapolis
Oct15Baltimore
Oct29Atlanta
Nov02atPittsburgh
Nov12atTampa Bay
Nov19atJacksonville
Nov26Carolina
Dec03Indianapolis
Dec11atMiami
Dec17Houston
Dec24Seattle
Dec31atHouston
Jan07Jacksonville

