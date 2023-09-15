BALTIMORE RAVENS
WON 1, LOST 0
|Sep
|10
|W
|25-9
|Houston
|70,136
|Sep
|17
|at
|Cincinnati
|Sep
|24
|Indianapolis
|Oct
|01
|at
|Cleveland
|Oct
|08
|at
|Pittsburgh
|Oct
|15
|at
|Tennessee
|Oct
|22
|Detroit
|Oct
|29
|at
|Arizona
|Nov
|05
|Seattle
|Nov
|12
|Cleveland
|Nov
|16
|Cincinnati
|Nov
|26
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|Dec
|10
|L.A. Rams
|Dec
|17
|at
|Jacksonville
|Dec
|25
|at
|San Francisco
|Dec
|31
|Miami
|Jan
|07
|Pittsburgh
BUFFALO BILLS
WON 0, LOST 1
|Sep
|11
|L
|16-22
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|83,345-x
|Sep
|17
|Las Vegas
|Sep
|24
|at
|Washington
|Oct
|01
|Miami
|Oct
|08
|Jacksonville
|Oct
|15
|N.Y. Giants
|Oct
|22
|at
|New England
|Oct
|26
|Tampa Bay
|Nov
|05
|at
|Cincinnati
|Nov
|13
|Denver
|Nov
|19
|N.Y. Jets
|Nov
|26
|at
|Philadelphia
|Dec
|10
|at
|Kansas City
|Dec
|17
|Dallas
|Dec
|23
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|Dec
|31
|New England
|Jan
|07
|at
|Miami
CINCINNATI BENGALS
WON 0, LOST 1
|Sep
|10
|L
|3-24
|at
|Cleveland
|67,919
|Sep
|17
|Baltimore
|Sep
|25
|L.A. Rams
|Oct
|01
|at
|Tennessee
|Oct
|08
|at
|Arizona
|Oct
|15
|Seattle
|Oct
|29
|at
|San Francisco
|Nov
|05
|Buffalo
|Nov
|12
|Houston
|Nov
|16
|at
|Baltimore
|Nov
|26
|Pittsburgh
|Dec
|04
|at
|Jacksonville
|Dec
|10
|Indianapolis
|Dec
|17
|Minnesota
|Dec
|23
|at
|Pittsburgh
|Dec
|31
|at
|Kansas City
|Jan
|07
|Cleveland
CLEVELAND BROWNS
WON 1, LOST 0
|Sep
|10
|W
|24-3
|Cincinnati
|67,919
|Sep
|18
|at
|Pittsburgh
|Sep
|24
|Tennessee
|Oct
|01
|Baltimore
|Oct
|15
|San Francisco
|Oct
|22
|at
|Indianapolis
|Oct
|29
|at
|Seattle
|Nov
|05
|Arizona
|Nov
|12
|at
|Baltimore
|Nov
|19
|Pittsburgh
|Nov
|26
|at
|Denver
|Dec
|03
|at
|L.A. Rams
|Dec
|10
|Jacksonville
|Dec
|17
|Chicago
|Dec
|24
|at
|Houston
|Dec
|28
|N.Y. Jets
|Jan
|07
|at
|Cincinnati
DENVER BRONCOS
WON 0, LOST 1
|Sep
|10
|L
|16-17
|Las Vegas
|76,299
|Sep
|17
|Washington
|Sep
|24
|at
|Miami
|Oct
|01
|at
|Chicago
|Oct
|08
|N.Y. Jets
|Oct
|12
|at
|Kansas City
|Oct
|22
|Green Bay
|Oct
|29
|Kansas City
|Nov
|13
|at
|Buffalo
|Nov
|19
|Minnesota
|Nov
|26
|Cleveland
|Dec
|03
|at
|Houston
|Dec
|10
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|Dec
|17
|at
|Detroit
|Dec
|24
|New England
|Dec
|31
|L.A. Chargers
|Jan
|07
|at
|Las Vegas
HOUSTON TEXANS
WON 0, LOST 1
|Sep
|10
|L
|9-25
|at
|Baltimore
|70,136
|Sep
|17
|Indianapolis
|Sep
|24
|at
|Jacksonville
|Oct
|01
|Pittsburgh
|Oct
|08
|at
|Atlanta
|Oct
|15
|New Orleans
|Oct
|29
|at
|Carolina
|Nov
|05
|Tampa Bay
|Nov
|12
|at
|Cincinnati
|Nov
|19
|Arizona
|Nov
|26
|Jacksonville
|Dec
|03
|Denver
|Dec
|10
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|Dec
|17
|at
|Tennessee
|Dec
|24
|Cleveland
|Dec
|31
|Tennessee
|Jan
|07
|at
|Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
WON 0, LOST 1
|Sep
|10
|L
|21-31
|Jacksonville
|65,749
|Sep
|17
|at
|Houston
|Sep
|24
|at
|Baltimore
|Oct
|01
|L.A. Rams
|Oct
|08
|Tennessee
|Oct
|15
|at
|Jacksonville
|Oct
|22
|Cleveland
|Oct
|29
|New Orleans
|Nov
|05
|at
|Carolina
|Nov
|12
|at
|New England
|Nov
|26
|Tampa Bay
|Dec
|03
|at
|Tennessee
|Dec
|10
|at
|Cincinnati
|Dec
|17
|Pittsburgh
|Dec
|24
|at
|Atlanta
|Dec
|31
|Las Vegas
|Jan
|07
|Houston
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
WON 1, LOST 0
|Sep
|10
|W
|31-21
|at
|Indianapolis
|65,749
|Sep
|17
|Kansas City
|Sep
|24
|Houston
|Oct
|01
|Atlanta
|Oct
|08
|at
|Buffalo
|Oct
|15
|Indianapolis
|Oct
|19
|at
|New Orleans
|Oct
|29
|at
|Pittsburgh
|Nov
|12
|San Francisco
|Nov
|19
|Tennessee
|Nov
|26
|at
|Houston
|Dec
|04
|Cincinnati
|Dec
|10
|at
|Cleveland
|Dec
|17
|Baltimore
|Dec
|24
|at
|Tampa Bay
|Dec
|31
|Carolina
|Jan
|07
|at
|Tennessee
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
WON 0, LOST 1
|Sep
|07
|L
|20-21
|Detroit
|73,522
|Sep
|17
|at
|Jacksonville
|Sep
|24
|Chicago
|Oct
|01
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|Oct
|08
|at
|Minnesota
|Oct
|12
|Denver
|Oct
|22
|L.A. Chargers
|Oct
|29
|at
|Denver
|Nov
|05
|Miami
|Nov
|20
|Philadelphia
|Nov
|26
|at
|Las Vegas
|Dec
|03
|at
|Green Bay
|Dec
|10
|Buffalo
|Dec
|18
|at
|New England
|Dec
|25
|Las Vegas
|Dec
|31
|Cincinnati
|Jan
|07
|at
|L.A. Chargers
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
WON 1, LOST 0
|Sep
|10
|W
|17-16
|at
|Denver
|76,299
|Sep
|17
|at
|Buffalo
|Sep
|24
|Pittsburgh
|Oct
|01
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|Oct
|09
|Green Bay
|Oct
|15
|New England
|Oct
|22
|at
|Chicago
|Oct
|30
|at
|Detroit
|Nov
|05
|N.Y. Giants
|Nov
|12
|N.Y. Jets
|Nov
|19
|at
|Miami
|Nov
|26
|Kansas City
|Dec
|10
|Minnesota
|Dec
|14
|L.A. Chargers
|Dec
|25
|at
|Kansas City
|Dec
|31
|at
|Indianapolis
|Jan
|07
|Denver
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
WON 0, LOST 1
|Sep
|10
|L
|34-36
|Miami
|70,240
|Sep
|17
|at
|Tennessee
|Sep
|24
|at
|Minnesota
|Oct
|01
|Las Vegas
|Oct
|16
|Dallas
|Oct
|22
|at
|Kansas City
|Oct
|29
|Chicago
|Nov
|06
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|Nov
|12
|Detroit
|Nov
|19
|at
|Green Bay
|Nov
|26
|Baltimore
|Dec
|03
|at
|New England
|Dec
|10
|Denver
|Dec
|14
|at
|Las Vegas
|Dec
|23
|Buffalo
|Dec
|31
|at
|Denver
|Jan
|07
|Kansas City
MIAMI DOLPHINS
WON 1, LOST 0
|Sep
|10
|W
|36-34
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|70,240
|Sep
|17
|at
|New England
|Sep
|24
|Denver
|Oct
|01
|at
|Buffalo
|Oct
|08
|N.Y. Giants
|Oct
|15
|Carolina
|Oct
|22
|at
|Philadelphia
|Oct
|29
|New England
|Nov
|05
|at
|Kansas City
|Nov
|19
|Las Vegas
|Nov
|24
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|Dec
|03
|at
|Washington
|Dec
|11
|Tennessee
|Dec
|17
|N.Y. Jets
|Dec
|24
|Dallas
|Dec
|31
|at
|Baltimore
|Jan
|07
|Buffalo
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
WON 0, LOST 1
|Sep
|10
|L
|20-25
|Philadelphia
|64,628
|Sep
|17
|Miami
|Sep
|24
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|Oct
|01
|at
|Dallas
|Oct
|08
|New Orleans
|Oct
|15
|at
|Las Vegas
|Oct
|22
|Buffalo
|Oct
|29
|at
|Miami
|Nov
|05
|Washington
|Nov
|12
|Indianapolis
|Nov
|26
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|Dec
|03
|L.A. Chargers
|Dec
|07
|at
|Pittsburgh
|Dec
|18
|Kansas City
|Dec
|24
|at
|Denver
|Dec
|31
|at
|Buffalo
|Jan
|07
|N.Y. Jets
NEW YORK JETS
WON 1, LOST 0
|Sep
|11
|W
|22-16
|Buffalo
|83,345-x
|Sep
|17
|at
|Dallas
|Sep
|24
|New England
|Oct
|01
|Kansas City
|Oct
|08
|at
|Denver
|Oct
|15
|Philadelphia
|Oct
|29
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|Nov
|06
|L.A. Chargers
|Nov
|12
|at
|Las Vegas
|Nov
|19
|at
|Buffalo
|Nov
|24
|Miami
|Dec
|03
|Atlanta
|Dec
|10
|Houston
|Dec
|17
|at
|Miami
|Dec
|24
|Washington
|Dec
|28
|at
|Cleveland
|Jan
|07
|at
|New England
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
WON 0, LOST 1
|Sep
|10
|L
|7-30
|San Francisco
|67,679
|Sep
|18
|Cleveland
|Sep
|24
|at
|Las Vegas
|Oct
|01
|at
|Houston
|Oct
|08
|Baltimore
|Oct
|22
|at
|L.A. Rams
|Oct
|29
|Jacksonville
|Nov
|02
|Tennessee
|Nov
|12
|Green Bay
|Nov
|19
|at
|Cleveland
|Nov
|26
|at
|Cincinnati
|Dec
|03
|Arizona
|Dec
|07
|New England
|Dec
|17
|at
|Indianapolis
|Dec
|23
|Cincinnati
|Dec
|31
|at
|Seattle
|Jan
|07
|at
|Baltimore
TENNESSEE TITANS
WON 0, LOST 1
|Sep
|10
|L
|15-16
|at
|New Orleans
|70,024
|Sep
|17
|L.A. Chargers
|Sep
|24
|at
|Cleveland
|Oct
|01
|Cincinnati
|Oct
|08
|at
|Indianapolis
|Oct
|15
|Baltimore
|Oct
|29
|Atlanta
|Nov
|02
|at
|Pittsburgh
|Nov
|12
|at
|Tampa Bay
|Nov
|19
|at
|Jacksonville
|Nov
|26
|Carolina
|Dec
|03
|Indianapolis
|Dec
|11
|at
|Miami
|Dec
|17
|Houston
|Dec
|24
|Seattle
|Dec
|31
|at
|Houston
|Jan
|07
|Jacksonville
