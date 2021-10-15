BALTIMORE RAVENS
WON 4, LOST 1
|Sep
|13
|L
|27-33
|at
|Las Vegas
|61,756-x
|Sep
|19
|W
|36-35
|Kansas City
|70,417
|Sep
|26
|W
|19-17
|at
|Detroit
|50,788
|Oct
|03
|W
|23-7
|at
|Denver
|76,490
|Oct
|11
|W
|31-25
|Indianapolis
|70,510-x
|Oct
|17
|L.A. Chargers
|Oct
|24
|Cincinnati
|Nov
|07
|Minnesota
|Nov
|11
|at
|Miami
|Nov
|21
|at
|Chicago
|Nov
|28
|Cleveland
|Dec
|05
|at
|Pittsburgh
|Dec
|12
|at
|Cleveland
|Dec
|19
|Green Bay
|Dec
|26
|at
|Cincinnati
|Jan
|02
|L.A. Rams
|Jan
|09
|Pittsburgh
BUFFALO BILLS
WON 4, LOST 1
|Sep
|12
|L
|16-23
|Pittsburgh
|69,787
|Sep
|19
|W
|35-0
|at
|Miami
|65,040
|Sep
|26
|W
|43-21
|Washington
|68,434
|Oct
|03
|W
|40-0
|Houston
|68,087
|Oct
|10
|W
|38-20
|at
|Kansas City
|73,389
|Oct
|18
|at
|Tennessee
|Oct
|31
|Miami
|Nov
|07
|at
|Jacksonville
|Nov
|14
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|Nov
|21
|Indianapolis
|Nov
|25
|at
|New Orleans
|Dec
|06
|New England
|Dec
|12
|at
|Tampa Bay
|Dec
|19
|Carolina
|Dec
|26
|at
|New England
|Jan
|02
|Atlanta
|Jan
|09
|N.Y. Jets
CINCINNATI BENGALS
WON 3, LOST 2
|Sep
|12
|W
|27-24
|Minnesota
|56,525-x
|Sep
|19
|L
|17-20
|at
|Chicago
|60,840
|Sep
|26
|W
|24-10
|at
|Pittsburgh
|58,076
|Sep
|30
|W
|24-21
|Jacksonville
|63,198
|Oct
|10
|L
|22-25
|Green Bay
|64,195-x
|Oct
|17
|at
|Detroit
|Oct
|24
|at
|Baltimore
|Oct
|31
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|Nov
|07
|Cleveland
|Nov
|21
|at
|Las Vegas
|Nov
|28
|Pittsburgh
|Dec
|05
|L.A. Chargers
|Dec
|12
|San Francisco
|Dec
|19
|at
|Denver
|Dec
|26
|Baltimore
|Jan
|02
|Kansas City
|Jan
|09
|at
|Cleveland
CLEVELAND BROWNS
WON 3, LOST 2
|Sep
|12
|L
|29-33
|at
|Kansas City
|72,973
|Sep
|19
|W
|31-21
|Houston
|67,431
|Sep
|26
|W
|26-6
|Chicago
|67,431
|Oct
|03
|W
|14-7
|at
|Minnesota
|66,703
|Oct
|10
|L
|42-47
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|70,240
|Oct
|17
|Arizona
|Oct
|21
|Denver
|Oct
|31
|Pittsburgh
|Nov
|07
|at
|Cincinnati
|Nov
|14
|at
|New England
|Nov
|21
|Detroit
|Nov
|28
|at
|Baltimore
|Dec
|12
|Baltimore
|Dec
|19
|Las Vegas
|Dec
|25
|at
|Green Bay
|Jan
|03
|at
|Pittsburgh
|Jan
|09
|Cincinnati
DENVER BRONCOS
WON 3, LOST 2
|Sep
|12
|W
|27-13
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|74,119
|Sep
|19
|W
|23-13
|at
|Jacksonville
|58,461
|Sep
|26
|W
|26-0
|N.Y. Jets
|75,882
|Oct
|03
|L
|7-23
|Baltimore
|76,490
|Oct
|10
|L
|19-27
|at
|Pittsburgh
|59,841
|Oct
|17
|Las Vegas
|Oct
|21
|at
|Cleveland
|Oct
|31
|Washington
|Nov
|07
|at
|Dallas
|Nov
|14
|Philadelphia
|Nov
|28
|L.A. Chargers
|Dec
|05
|at
|Kansas City
|Dec
|12
|Detroit
|Dec
|19
|Cincinnati
|Dec
|26
|at
|Las Vegas
|Jan
|02
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|Jan
|09
|Kansas City
HOUSTON TEXANS
WON 1, LOST 4
|Sep
|12
|W
|37-21
|Jacksonville
|68,105
|Sep
|19
|L
|21-31
|at
|Cleveland
|67,431
|Sep
|23
|L
|9-24
|Carolina
|68,320
|Oct
|03
|L
|0-40
|at
|Buffalo
|68,087
|Oct
|10
|L
|22-25
|New England
|68,450
|Oct
|17
|at
|Indianapolis
|Oct
|24
|at
|Arizona
|Oct
|31
|L.A. Rams
|Nov
|07
|at
|Miami
|Nov
|21
|at
|Tennessee
|Nov
|28
|N.Y. Jets
|Dec
|05
|Indianapolis
|Dec
|12
|Seattle
|Dec
|19
|at
|Jacksonville
|Dec
|26
|L.A. Chargers
|Jan
|02
|at
|San Francisco
|Jan
|09
|Tennessee
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
WON 1, LOST 4
|Sep
|12
|L
|16-28
|Seattle
|63,347
|Sep
|19
|L
|24-27
|L.A. Rams
|63,076
|Sep
|26
|L
|16-25
|at
|Tennessee
|67,914
|Oct
|03
|W
|27-17
|at
|Miami
|64,571
|Oct
|11
|L
|25-31
|at
|Baltimore
|70,510-x
|Oct
|17
|Houston
|Oct
|24
|at
|San Francisco
|Oct
|31
|Tennessee
|Nov
|04
|N.Y. Jets
|Nov
|14
|Jacksonville
|Nov
|21
|at
|Buffalo
|Nov
|28
|Tampa Bay
|Dec
|05
|at
|Houston
|Dec
|19
|New England
|Dec
|25
|at
|Arizona
|Jan
|02
|Las Vegas
|Jan
|09
|at
|Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
WON 0, LOST 5
|Sep
|12
|L
|21-37
|at
|Houston
|68,105
|Sep
|19
|L
|13-23
|Denver
|58,461
|Sep
|26
|L
|19-31
|Arizona
|58,012
|Sep
|30
|L
|21-24
|at
|Cincinnati
|63,198
|Oct
|10
|L
|19-37
|Tennessee
|58,282
|Oct
|17
|Miami
|Oct
|31
|at
|Seattle
|Nov
|07
|Buffalo
|Nov
|14
|at
|Indianapolis
|Nov
|21
|San Francisco
|Nov
|28
|Atlanta
|Dec
|05
|at
|L.A. Rams
|Dec
|12
|at
|Tennessee
|Dec
|19
|Houston
|Dec
|26
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|Jan
|02
|at
|New England
|Jan
|09
|Indianapolis
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
WON 2, LOST 3
|Sep
|12
|W
|33-29
|Cleveland
|72,973
|Sep
|19
|L
|35-36
|at
|Baltimore
|70,417
|Sep
|26
|L
|24-30
|L.A. Chargers
|72,980
|Oct
|03
|W
|42-30
|at
|Philadelphia
|69,796
|Oct
|10
|L
|20-38
|Buffalo
|73,389
|Oct
|17
|at
|Washington
|Oct
|24
|at
|Tennessee
|Nov
|01
|N.Y. Giants
|Nov
|07
|Green Bay
|Nov
|14
|at
|Las Vegas
|Nov
|21
|Dallas
|Dec
|05
|Denver
|Dec
|12
|Las Vegas
|Dec
|16
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|Dec
|26
|Pittsburgh
|Jan
|02
|at
|Cincinnati
|Jan
|09
|at
|Denver
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
WON 3, LOST 2
|Sep
|13
|W
|33-27
|Baltimore
|61,756-x
|Sep
|19
|W
|26-17
|at
|Pittsburgh
|63,707
|Sep
|26
|W
|31-28
|Miami
|59,311-x
|Oct
|04
|L
|14-28
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|70,240
|Oct
|10
|L
|9-20
|Chicago
|59,122
|Oct
|17
|at
|Denver
|Oct
|24
|Philadelphia
|Nov
|07
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|Nov
|14
|Kansas City
|Nov
|21
|Cincinnati
|Nov
|25
|at
|Dallas
|Dec
|05
|Washington
|Dec
|12
|at
|Kansas City
|Dec
|19
|at
|Cleveland
|Dec
|26
|Denver
|Jan
|02
|at
|Indianapolis
|Jan
|09
|L.A. Chargers
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
WON 4, LOST 1
|Sep
|12
|W
|20-16
|at
|Washington
|52,753
|Sep
|19
|L
|17-20
|Dallas
|70,240
|Sep
|26
|W
|30-24
|at
|Kansas City
|72,980
|Oct
|04
|W
|28-14
|Las Vegas
|70,240
|Oct
|10
|W
|47-42
|Cleveland
|70,240
|Oct
|17
|at
|Baltimore
|Oct
|31
|New England
|Nov
|07
|at
|Philadelphia
|Nov
|14
|Minnesota
|Nov
|21
|Pittsburgh
|Nov
|28
|at
|Denver
|Dec
|05
|at
|Cincinnati
|Dec
|12
|N.Y. Giants
|Dec
|16
|Kansas City
|Dec
|26
|at
|Houston
|Jan
|02
|Denver
|Jan
|09
|at
|Las Vegas
MIAMI DOLPHINS
WON 1, LOST 4
|Sep
|12
|W
|17-16
|at
|New England
|65,878
|Sep
|19
|L
|0-35
|Buffalo
|65,040
|Sep
|26
|L
|28-31
|at
|Las Vegas
|59,311-x
|Oct
|03
|L
|17-27
|Indianapolis
|64,571
|Oct
|10
|L
|17-45
|at
|Tampa Bay
|65,570
|Oct
|17
|at
|Jacksonville
|Oct
|24
|Atlanta
|Oct
|31
|at
|Buffalo
|Nov
|07
|Houston
|Nov
|11
|Baltimore
|Nov
|21
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|Nov
|28
|Carolina
|Dec
|05
|N.Y. Giants
|Dec
|19
|N.Y. Jets
|Dec
|27
|at
|New Orleans
|Jan
|02
|at
|Tennessee
|Jan
|09
|New England
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
WON 2, LOST 3
|Sep
|12
|L
|16-17
|Miami
|65,878
|Sep
|19
|W
|25-6
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|75,626
|Sep
|26
|L
|13-28
|New Orleans
|65,878
|Oct
|03
|L
|17-19
|Tampa Bay
|65,878
|Oct
|10
|W
|25-22
|at
|Houston
|68,450
|Oct
|17
|Dallas
|Oct
|24
|N.Y. Jets
|Oct
|31
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|Nov
|07
|at
|Carolina
|Nov
|14
|Cleveland
|Nov
|18
|at
|Atlanta
|Nov
|28
|Tennessee
|Dec
|06
|at
|Buffalo
|Dec
|19
|at
|Indianapolis
|Dec
|26
|Buffalo
|Jan
|02
|Jacksonville
|Jan
|09
|at
|Miami
NEW YORK JETS
WON 1, LOST 4
|Sep
|12
|L
|14-19
|at
|Carolina
|70,211
|Sep
|19
|L
|6-25
|New England
|75,626
|Sep
|26
|L
|0-26
|at
|Denver
|75,882
|Oct
|03
|W
|27-24
|Tennessee
|70,232-x
|Oct
|10
|L
|20-27
|at
|Atlanta
|60,589
|Oct
|24
|at
|New England
|Oct
|31
|Cincinnati
|Nov
|04
|at
|Indianapolis
|Nov
|14
|Buffalo
|Nov
|21
|Miami
|Nov
|28
|at
|Houston
|Dec
|05
|Philadelphia
|Dec
|12
|New Orleans
|Dec
|19
|at
|Miami
|Dec
|26
|Jacksonville
|Jan
|02
|Tampa Bay
|Jan
|09
|at
|Buffalo
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
WON 2, LOST 3
|Sep
|12
|W
|23-16
|at
|Buffalo
|69,787
|Sep
|19
|L
|17-26
|Las Vegas
|63,707
|Sep
|26
|L
|10-24
|Cincinnati
|58,076
|Oct
|03
|L
|17-27
|at
|Green Bay
|78,281
|Oct
|10
|W
|27-19
|Denver
|59,841
|Oct
|17
|Seattle
|Oct
|31
|at
|Cleveland
|Nov
|08
|Chicago
|Nov
|14
|Detroit
|Nov
|21
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|Nov
|28
|at
|Cincinnati
|Dec
|05
|Baltimore
|Dec
|09
|at
|Minnesota
|Dec
|19
|Tennessee
|Dec
|26
|at
|Kansas City
|Jan
|03
|Cleveland
|Jan
|09
|at
|Baltimore
TENNESSEE TITANS
WON 3, LOST 2
|Sep
|12
|L
|13-38
|Arizona
|67,216
|Sep
|19
|W
|33-30
|at
|Seattle
|68,585-x
|Sep
|26
|W
|25-16
|Indianapolis
|67,914
|Oct
|03
|L
|24-27
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|70,232-x
|Oct
|10
|W
|37-19
|at
|Jacksonville
|58,282
|Oct
|18
|Buffalo
|Oct
|24
|Kansas City
|Oct
|31
|at
|Indianapolis
|Nov
|07
|at
|L.A. Rams
|Nov
|14
|New Orleans
|Nov
|21
|Houston
|Nov
|28
|at
|New England
|Dec
|12
|Jacksonville
|Dec
|19
|at
|Pittsburgh
|Dec
|23
|San Francisco
|Jan
|02
|Miami
|Jan
|09
|at
|Houston