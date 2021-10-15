BALTIMORE RAVENS

WON 4, LOST 1

Sep13L27-33atLas Vegas61,756-x
Sep19W36-35Kansas City70,417
Sep26W19-17atDetroit50,788
Oct03W23-7atDenver76,490
Oct11W31-25Indianapolis70,510-x
Oct17L.A. Chargers
Oct24Cincinnati
Nov07Minnesota
Nov11atMiami
Nov21atChicago
Nov28Cleveland
Dec05atPittsburgh
Dec12atCleveland
Dec19Green Bay
Dec26atCincinnati
Jan02L.A. Rams
Jan09Pittsburgh

BUFFALO BILLS

WON 4, LOST 1

Sep12L16-23Pittsburgh69,787
Sep19W35-0atMiami65,040
Sep26W43-21Washington68,434
Oct03W40-0Houston68,087
Oct10W38-20atKansas City73,389
Oct18atTennessee
Oct31Miami
Nov07atJacksonville
Nov14atN.Y. Jets
Nov21Indianapolis
Nov25atNew Orleans
Dec06New England
Dec12atTampa Bay
Dec19Carolina
Dec26atNew England
Jan02Atlanta
Jan09N.Y. Jets

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WON 3, LOST 2

Sep12W27-24Minnesota56,525-x
Sep19L17-20atChicago60,840
Sep26W24-10atPittsburgh58,076
Sep30W24-21Jacksonville63,198
Oct10L22-25Green Bay64,195-x
Oct17atDetroit
Oct24atBaltimore
Oct31atN.Y. Jets
Nov07Cleveland
Nov21atLas Vegas
Nov28Pittsburgh
Dec05L.A. Chargers
Dec12San Francisco
Dec19atDenver
Dec26Baltimore
Jan02Kansas City
Jan09atCleveland

CLEVELAND BROWNS

WON 3, LOST 2

Sep12L29-33atKansas City72,973
Sep19W31-21Houston67,431
Sep26W26-6Chicago67,431
Oct03W14-7atMinnesota66,703
Oct10L42-47atL.A. Chargers70,240
Oct17Arizona
Oct21Denver
Oct31Pittsburgh
Nov07atCincinnati
Nov14atNew England
Nov21Detroit
Nov28atBaltimore
Dec12Baltimore
Dec19Las Vegas
Dec25atGreen Bay
Jan03atPittsburgh
Jan09Cincinnati

DENVER BRONCOS

WON 3, LOST 2

Sep12W27-13atN.Y. Giants74,119
Sep19W23-13atJacksonville58,461
Sep26W26-0N.Y. Jets75,882
Oct03L7-23Baltimore76,490
Oct10L19-27atPittsburgh59,841
Oct17Las Vegas
Oct21atCleveland
Oct31Washington
Nov07atDallas
Nov14Philadelphia
Nov28L.A. Chargers
Dec05atKansas City
Dec12Detroit
Dec19Cincinnati
Dec26atLas Vegas
Jan02atL.A. Chargers
Jan09Kansas City

HOUSTON TEXANS

WON 1, LOST 4

Sep12W37-21Jacksonville68,105
Sep19L21-31atCleveland67,431
Sep23L9-24Carolina68,320
Oct03L0-40atBuffalo68,087
Oct10L22-25New England68,450
Oct17atIndianapolis
Oct24atArizona
Oct31L.A. Rams
Nov07atMiami
Nov21atTennessee
Nov28N.Y. Jets
Dec05Indianapolis
Dec12Seattle
Dec19atJacksonville
Dec26L.A. Chargers
Jan02atSan Francisco
Jan09Tennessee

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WON 1, LOST 4

Sep12L16-28Seattle63,347
Sep19L24-27L.A. Rams63,076
Sep26L16-25atTennessee67,914
Oct03W27-17atMiami64,571
Oct11L25-31atBaltimore70,510-x
Oct17Houston
Oct24atSan Francisco
Oct31Tennessee
Nov04N.Y. Jets
Nov14Jacksonville
Nov21atBuffalo
Nov28Tampa Bay
Dec05atHouston
Dec19New England
Dec25atArizona
Jan02Las Vegas
Jan09atJacksonville

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WON 0, LOST 5

Sep12L21-37atHouston68,105
Sep19L13-23Denver58,461
Sep26L19-31Arizona58,012
Sep30L21-24atCincinnati63,198
Oct10L19-37Tennessee58,282
Oct17Miami
Oct31atSeattle
Nov07Buffalo
Nov14atIndianapolis
Nov21San Francisco
Nov28Atlanta
Dec05atL.A. Rams
Dec12atTennessee
Dec19Houston
Dec26atN.Y. Jets
Jan02atNew England
Jan09Indianapolis

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WON 2, LOST 3

Sep12W33-29Cleveland72,973
Sep19L35-36atBaltimore70,417
Sep26L24-30L.A. Chargers72,980
Oct03W42-30atPhiladelphia69,796
Oct10L20-38Buffalo73,389
Oct17atWashington
Oct24atTennessee
Nov01N.Y. Giants
Nov07Green Bay
Nov14atLas Vegas
Nov21Dallas
Dec05Denver
Dec12Las Vegas
Dec16atL.A. Chargers
Dec26Pittsburgh
Jan02atCincinnati
Jan09atDenver

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

WON 3, LOST 2

Sep13W33-27Baltimore61,756-x
Sep19W26-17atPittsburgh63,707
Sep26W31-28Miami59,311-x
Oct04L14-28atL.A. Chargers70,240
Oct10L9-20Chicago59,122
Oct17atDenver
Oct24Philadelphia
Nov07atN.Y. Giants
Nov14Kansas City
Nov21Cincinnati
Nov25atDallas
Dec05Washington
Dec12atKansas City
Dec19atCleveland
Dec26Denver
Jan02atIndianapolis
Jan09L.A. Chargers

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WON 4, LOST 1

Sep12W20-16atWashington52,753
Sep19L17-20Dallas70,240
Sep26W30-24atKansas City72,980
Oct04W28-14Las Vegas70,240
Oct10W47-42Cleveland70,240
Oct17atBaltimore
Oct31New England
Nov07atPhiladelphia
Nov14Minnesota
Nov21Pittsburgh
Nov28atDenver
Dec05atCincinnati
Dec12N.Y. Giants
Dec16Kansas City
Dec26atHouston
Jan02Denver
Jan09atLas Vegas

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WON 1, LOST 4

Sep12W17-16atNew England65,878
Sep19L0-35Buffalo65,040
Sep26L28-31atLas Vegas59,311-x
Oct03L17-27Indianapolis64,571
Oct10L17-45atTampa Bay65,570
Oct17atJacksonville
Oct24Atlanta
Oct31atBuffalo
Nov07Houston
Nov11Baltimore
Nov21atN.Y. Jets
Nov28Carolina
Dec05N.Y. Giants
Dec19N.Y. Jets
Dec27atNew Orleans
Jan02atTennessee
Jan09New England

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WON 2, LOST 3

Sep12L16-17Miami65,878
Sep19W25-6atN.Y. Jets75,626
Sep26L13-28New Orleans65,878
Oct03L17-19Tampa Bay65,878
Oct10W25-22atHouston68,450
Oct17Dallas
Oct24N.Y. Jets
Oct31atL.A. Chargers
Nov07atCarolina
Nov14Cleveland
Nov18atAtlanta
Nov28Tennessee
Dec06atBuffalo
Dec19atIndianapolis
Dec26Buffalo
Jan02Jacksonville
Jan09atMiami

NEW YORK JETS

WON 1, LOST 4

Sep12L14-19atCarolina70,211
Sep19L6-25New England75,626
Sep26L0-26atDenver75,882
Oct03W27-24Tennessee70,232-x
Oct10L20-27atAtlanta60,589
Oct24atNew England
Oct31Cincinnati
Nov04atIndianapolis
Nov14Buffalo
Nov21Miami
Nov28atHouston
Dec05Philadelphia
Dec12New Orleans
Dec19atMiami
Dec26Jacksonville
Jan02Tampa Bay
Jan09atBuffalo

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WON 2, LOST 3

Sep12W23-16atBuffalo69,787
Sep19L17-26Las Vegas63,707
Sep26L10-24Cincinnati58,076
Oct03L17-27atGreen Bay78,281
Oct10W27-19Denver59,841
Oct17Seattle
Oct31atCleveland
Nov08Chicago
Nov14Detroit
Nov21atL.A. Chargers
Nov28atCincinnati
Dec05Baltimore
Dec09atMinnesota
Dec19Tennessee
Dec26atKansas City
Jan03Cleveland
Jan09atBaltimore

TENNESSEE TITANS

WON 3, LOST 2

Sep12L13-38Arizona67,216
Sep19W33-30atSeattle68,585-x
Sep26W25-16Indianapolis67,914
Oct03L24-27atN.Y. Jets70,232-x
Oct10W37-19atJacksonville58,282
Oct18Buffalo
Oct24Kansas City
Oct31atIndianapolis
Nov07atL.A. Rams
Nov14New Orleans
Nov21Houston
Nov28atNew England
Dec12Jacksonville
Dec19atPittsburgh
Dec23San Francisco
Jan02Miami
Jan09atHouston

