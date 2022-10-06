BALTIMORE RAVENS
WON 2, LOST 2
|Sep
|11
|W
|24-9
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|78,827
|Sep
|18
|L
|38-42
|Miami
|70,582
|Sep
|25
|W
|37-26
|at
|New England
|65,878
|Oct
|02
|L
|20-23
|Buffalo
|70,494
|Oct
|09
|Cincinnati
|Oct
|16
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|Oct
|23
|Cleveland
|Oct
|27
|at
|Tampa Bay
|Nov
|07
|at
|New Orleans
|Nov
|20
|Carolina
|Nov
|27
|at
|Jacksonville
|Dec
|04
|Denver
|Dec
|11
|at
|Pittsburgh
|Dec
|18
|at
|Cleveland
|Dec
|24
|Atlanta
|Jan
|01
|Pittsburgh
|Jan
|08
|at
|Cincinnati
BUFFALO BILLS
WON 3, LOST 1
|Sep
|08
|W
|31-10
|at
|L.A. Rams
|73,846
|Sep
|19
|W
|41-7
|Tennessee
|70,683
|Sep
|25
|L
|19-21
|at
|Miami
|66,206
|Oct
|02
|W
|23-20
|at
|Baltimore
|70,494
|Oct
|09
|Pittsburgh
|Oct
|16
|at
|Kansas City
|Oct
|30
|Green Bay
|Nov
|06
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|Nov
|13
|Minnesota
|Nov
|20
|Cleveland
|Nov
|24
|at
|Detroit
|Dec
|01
|at
|New England
|Dec
|11
|N.Y. Jets
|Dec
|18
|Miami
|Dec
|24
|at
|Chicago
|Jan
|02
|at
|Cincinnati
|Jan
|08
|New England
CINCINNATI BENGALS
WON 2, LOST 2
|Sep
|11
|L
|20-23
|Pittsburgh
|65,841-x
|Sep
|18
|L
|17-20
|at
|Dallas
|92,944
|Sep
|25
|W
|27-12
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|73,708
|Sep
|29
|W
|27-15
|Miami
|67,260
|Oct
|09
|at
|Baltimore
|Oct
|16
|at
|New Orleans
|Oct
|23
|Atlanta
|Oct
|31
|at
|Cleveland
|Nov
|06
|Carolina
|Nov
|20
|at
|Pittsburgh
|Nov
|27
|at
|Tennessee
|Dec
|04
|Kansas City
|Dec
|11
|Cleveland
|Dec
|18
|at
|Tampa Bay
|Dec
|24
|at
|New England
|Jan
|02
|Buffalo
|Jan
|08
|Baltimore
CLEVELAND BROWNS
WON 2, LOST 2
|Sep
|11
|W
|26-24
|at
|Carolina
|72,205
|Sep
|18
|L
|30-31
|N.Y. Jets
|67,431
|Sep
|22
|W
|29-17
|Pittsburgh
|67,431
|Oct
|02
|L
|20-23
|at
|Atlanta
|69,435
|Oct
|09
|L.A. Chargers
|Oct
|16
|New England
|Oct
|23
|at
|Baltimore
|Oct
|31
|Cincinnati
|Nov
|13
|at
|Miami
|Nov
|20
|at
|Buffalo
|Nov
|27
|Tampa Bay
|Dec
|04
|at
|Houston
|Dec
|11
|at
|Cincinnati
|Dec
|18
|Baltimore
|Dec
|24
|New Orleans
|Jan
|01
|at
|Washington
|Jan
|08
|at
|Pittsburgh
DENVER BRONCOS
WON 2, LOST 2
|Sep
|12
|L
|16-17
|at
|Seattle
|68,965
|Sep
|18
|W
|16-9
|Houston
|76,191
|Sep
|25
|W
|11-10
|San Francisco
|77,021
|Oct
|02
|L
|23-32
|at
|Las Vegas
|62,332
|Oct
|06
|Indianapolis
|Oct
|17
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|Oct
|23
|N.Y. Jets
|Oct
|30
|at
|Jacksonville
|Nov
|13
|at
|Tennessee
|Nov
|20
|Las Vegas
|Nov
|27
|at
|Carolina
|Dec
|04
|at
|Baltimore
|Dec
|11
|Kansas City
|Dec
|18
|Arizona
|Dec
|25
|at
|L.A. Rams
|Jan
|01
|at
|Kansas City
|Jan
|08
|L.A. Chargers
HOUSTON TEXANS
WON 0, LOST 3, TIES 1
|Sep
|11
|T
|20-20
|Indianapolis
|69,415-x
|Sep
|18
|L
|9-16
|at
|Denver
|76,191
|Sep
|25
|L
|20-23
|at
|Chicago
|60,592
|Oct
|02
|L
|24-34
|L.A. Chargers
|69,071
|Oct
|09
|at
|Jacksonville
|Oct
|23
|at
|Las Vegas
|Oct
|30
|Tennessee
|Nov
|03
|Philadelphia
|Nov
|13
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|Nov
|20
|Washington
|Nov
|27
|at
|Miami
|Dec
|04
|Cleveland
|Dec
|11
|at
|Dallas
|Dec
|18
|Kansas City
|Dec
|24
|at
|Tennessee
|Jan
|01
|Jacksonville
|Jan
|08
|at
|Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
WON 1, LOST 2, TIES 1
|Sep
|11
|T
|20-20
|at
|Houston
|69,415-x
|Sep
|18
|L
|0-24
|at
|Jacksonville
|58,360
|Sep
|25
|W
|20-17
|Kansas City
|65,975
|Oct
|02
|L
|17-24
|Tennessee
|65,781
|Oct
|06
|at
|Denver
|Oct
|16
|Jacksonville
|Oct
|23
|at
|Tennessee
|Oct
|30
|Washington
|Nov
|06
|at
|New England
|Nov
|13
|at
|Las Vegas
|Nov
|20
|Philadelphia
|Nov
|28
|Pittsburgh
|Dec
|04
|at
|Dallas
|Dec
|18
|at
|Minnesota
|Dec
|26
|L.A. Chargers
|Jan
|01
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|Jan
|08
|Houston
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
WON 2, LOST 2
|Sep
|11
|L
|22-28
|at
|Washington
|58,192
|Sep
|18
|W
|24-0
|Indianapolis
|58,360
|Sep
|25
|W
|38-10
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|67,964
|Oct
|02
|L
|21-29
|at
|Philadelphia
|69,879
|Oct
|09
|Houston
|Oct
|16
|at
|Indianapolis
|Oct
|23
|N.Y. Giants
|Oct
|30
|Denver
|Nov
|06
|Las Vegas
|Nov
|13
|at
|Kansas City
|Nov
|27
|Baltimore
|Dec
|04
|at
|Detroit
|Dec
|11
|at
|Tennessee
|Dec
|18
|Dallas
|Dec
|22
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|Jan
|01
|at
|Houston
|Jan
|08
|Tennessee
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
WON 3, LOST 1
|Sep
|11
|W
|44-21
|at
|Arizona
|63,697
|Sep
|15
|W
|27-24
|L.A. Chargers
|73,461
|Sep
|25
|L
|17-20
|at
|Indianapolis
|65,975
|Oct
|02
|W
|41-31
|at
|Tampa Bay
|68,348
|Oct
|10
|Las Vegas
|Oct
|16
|Buffalo
|Oct
|23
|at
|San Francisco
|Nov
|06
|Tennessee
|Nov
|13
|Jacksonville
|Nov
|20
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|Nov
|27
|L.A. Rams
|Dec
|04
|at
|Cincinnati
|Dec
|11
|at
|Denver
|Dec
|18
|at
|Houston
|Dec
|24
|Seattle
|Jan
|01
|Denver
|Jan
|08
|at
|Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
WON 1, LOST 3
|Sep
|11
|L
|19-24
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|70,240
|Sep
|18
|L
|23-29
|Arizona
|61,707-x
|Sep
|25
|L
|22-24
|at
|Tennessee
|68,649
|Oct
|02
|W
|32-23
|Denver
|62,332
|Oct
|10
|at
|Kansas City
|Oct
|23
|Houston
|Oct
|30
|at
|New Orleans
|Nov
|06
|at
|Jacksonville
|Nov
|13
|Indianapolis
|Nov
|20
|at
|Denver
|Nov
|27
|at
|Seattle
|Dec
|04
|L.A. Chargers
|Dec
|08
|at
|L.A. Rams
|Dec
|18
|New England
|Dec
|24
|at
|Pittsburgh
|Jan
|01
|San Francisco
|Jan
|08
|Kansas City
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
WON 2, LOST 2
|Sep
|11
|W
|24-19
|Las Vegas
|70,240
|Sep
|15
|L
|24-27
|at
|Kansas City
|73,461
|Sep
|25
|L
|10-38
|Jacksonville
|67,964
|Oct
|02
|W
|34-24
|at
|Houston
|69,071
|Oct
|09
|at
|Cleveland
|Oct
|17
|Denver
|Oct
|23
|Seattle
|Nov
|06
|at
|Atlanta
|Nov
|13
|at
|San Francisco
|Nov
|20
|Kansas City
|Nov
|27
|at
|Arizona
|Dec
|04
|at
|Las Vegas
|Dec
|11
|Miami
|Dec
|18
|Tennessee
|Dec
|26
|at
|Indianapolis
|Jan
|01
|L.A. Rams
|Jan
|08
|at
|Denver
MIAMI DOLPHINS
WON 3, LOST 1
|Sep
|11
|W
|20-7
|New England
|65,786
|Sep
|18
|W
|42-38
|at
|Baltimore
|70,582
|Sep
|25
|W
|21-19
|Buffalo
|66,206
|Sep
|29
|L
|15-27
|at
|Cincinnati
|67,260
|Oct
|09
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|Oct
|16
|Minnesota
|Oct
|23
|Pittsburgh
|Oct
|30
|at
|Detroit
|Nov
|06
|at
|Chicago
|Nov
|13
|Cleveland
|Nov
|27
|Houston
|Dec
|04
|at
|San Francisco
|Dec
|11
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|Dec
|18
|at
|Buffalo
|Dec
|25
|Green Bay
|Jan
|01
|at
|New England
|Jan
|08
|N.Y. Jets
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
WON 1, LOST 3
|Sep
|11
|L
|7-20
|at
|Miami
|65,786
|Sep
|18
|W
|17-14
|at
|Pittsburgh
|67,307
|Sep
|25
|L
|26-37
|Baltimore
|65,878
|Oct
|02
|L
|24-27
|at
|Green Bay
|78,317-x
|Oct
|09
|Detroit
|Oct
|16
|at
|Cleveland
|Oct
|24
|Chicago
|Oct
|30
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|Nov
|06
|Indianapolis
|Nov
|20
|N.Y. Jets
|Nov
|24
|at
|Minnesota
|Dec
|01
|Buffalo
|Dec
|12
|at
|Arizona
|Dec
|18
|at
|Las Vegas
|Dec
|24
|Cincinnati
|Jan
|01
|Miami
|Jan
|08
|at
|Buffalo
NEW YORK JETS
WON 2, LOST 2
|Sep
|11
|L
|9-24
|Baltimore
|78,827
|Sep
|18
|W
|31-30
|at
|Cleveland
|67,431
|Sep
|25
|L
|12-27
|Cincinnati
|73,708
|Oct
|02
|W
|24-20
|at
|Pittsburgh
|66,578
|Oct
|09
|Miami
|Oct
|16
|at
|Green Bay
|Oct
|23
|at
|Denver
|Oct
|30
|New England
|Nov
|06
|Buffalo
|Nov
|20
|at
|New England
|Nov
|27
|Chicago
|Dec
|04
|at
|Minnesota
|Dec
|11
|at
|Buffalo
|Dec
|18
|Detroit
|Dec
|22
|Jacksonville
|Jan
|01
|at
|Seattle
|Jan
|08
|at
|Miami
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
WON 1, LOST 3
|Sep
|11
|W
|23-20
|at
|Cincinnati
|65,841-x
|Sep
|18
|L
|14-17
|New England
|67,307
|Sep
|22
|L
|17-29
|at
|Cleveland
|67,431
|Oct
|02
|L
|20-24
|N.Y. Jets
|66,578
|Oct
|09
|at
|Buffalo
|Oct
|16
|Tampa Bay
|Oct
|23
|at
|Miami
|Oct
|30
|at
|Philadelphia
|Nov
|13
|New Orleans
|Nov
|20
|Cincinnati
|Nov
|28
|at
|Indianapolis
|Dec
|04
|at
|Atlanta
|Dec
|11
|Baltimore
|Dec
|18
|at
|Carolina
|Dec
|24
|Las Vegas
|Jan
|01
|at
|Baltimore
|Jan
|08
|Cleveland
TENNESSEE TITANS
WON 2, LOST 2
|Sep
|11
|L
|20-21
|N.Y. Giants
|67,805
|Sep
|19
|L
|7-41
|at
|Buffalo
|70,683
|Sep
|25
|W
|24-22
|Las Vegas
|68,649
|Oct
|02
|W
|24-17
|at
|Indianapolis
|65,781
|Oct
|09
|at
|Washington
|Oct
|23
|Indianapolis
|Oct
|30
|at
|Houston
|Nov
|06
|at
|Kansas City
|Nov
|13
|Denver
|Nov
|17
|at
|Green Bay
|Nov
|27
|Cincinnati
|Dec
|04
|at
|Philadelphia
|Dec
|11
|Jacksonville
|Dec
|18
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|Dec
|24
|Houston
|Dec
|29
|Dallas
|Jan
|08
|at
|Jacksonville
