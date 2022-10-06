BALTIMORE RAVENS

WON 2, LOST 2

Sep11W24-9atN.Y. Jets78,827
Sep18L38-42Miami70,582
Sep25W37-26atNew England65,878
Oct02L20-23Buffalo70,494
Oct09Cincinnati
Oct16atN.Y. Giants
Oct23Cleveland
Oct27atTampa Bay
Nov07atNew Orleans
Nov20Carolina
Nov27atJacksonville
Dec04Denver
Dec11atPittsburgh
Dec18atCleveland
Dec24Atlanta
Jan01Pittsburgh
Jan08atCincinnati

BUFFALO BILLS

WON 3, LOST 1

Sep08W31-10atL.A. Rams73,846
Sep19W41-7Tennessee70,683
Sep25L19-21atMiami66,206
Oct02W23-20atBaltimore70,494
Oct09Pittsburgh
Oct16atKansas City
Oct30Green Bay
Nov06atN.Y. Jets
Nov13Minnesota
Nov20Cleveland
Nov24atDetroit
Dec01atNew England
Dec11N.Y. Jets
Dec18Miami
Dec24atChicago
Jan02atCincinnati
Jan08New England

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WON 2, LOST 2

Sep11L20-23Pittsburgh65,841-x
Sep18L17-20atDallas92,944
Sep25W27-12atN.Y. Jets73,708
Sep29W27-15Miami67,260
Oct09atBaltimore
Oct16atNew Orleans
Oct23Atlanta
Oct31atCleveland
Nov06Carolina
Nov20atPittsburgh
Nov27atTennessee
Dec04Kansas City
Dec11Cleveland
Dec18atTampa Bay
Dec24atNew England
Jan02Buffalo
Jan08Baltimore

CLEVELAND BROWNS

WON 2, LOST 2

Sep11W26-24atCarolina72,205
Sep18L30-31N.Y. Jets67,431
Sep22W29-17Pittsburgh67,431
Oct02L20-23atAtlanta69,435
Oct09L.A. Chargers
Oct16New England
Oct23atBaltimore
Oct31Cincinnati
Nov13atMiami
Nov20atBuffalo
Nov27Tampa Bay
Dec04atHouston
Dec11atCincinnati
Dec18Baltimore
Dec24New Orleans
Jan01atWashington
Jan08atPittsburgh

DENVER BRONCOS

WON 2, LOST 2

Sep12L16-17atSeattle68,965
Sep18W16-9Houston76,191
Sep25W11-10San Francisco77,021
Oct02L23-32atLas Vegas62,332
Oct06Indianapolis
Oct17atL.A. Chargers
Oct23N.Y. Jets
Oct30atJacksonville
Nov13atTennessee
Nov20Las Vegas
Nov27atCarolina
Dec04atBaltimore
Dec11Kansas City
Dec18Arizona
Dec25atL.A. Rams
Jan01atKansas City
Jan08L.A. Chargers

HOUSTON TEXANS

WON 0, LOST 3, TIES 1

Sep11T20-20Indianapolis69,415-x
Sep18L9-16atDenver76,191
Sep25L20-23atChicago60,592
Oct02L24-34L.A. Chargers69,071
Oct09atJacksonville
Oct23atLas Vegas
Oct30Tennessee
Nov03Philadelphia
Nov13atN.Y. Giants
Nov20Washington
Nov27atMiami
Dec04Cleveland
Dec11atDallas
Dec18Kansas City
Dec24atTennessee
Jan01Jacksonville
Jan08atIndianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WON 1, LOST 2, TIES 1

Sep11T20-20atHouston69,415-x
Sep18L0-24atJacksonville58,360
Sep25W20-17Kansas City65,975
Oct02L17-24Tennessee65,781
Oct06atDenver
Oct16Jacksonville
Oct23atTennessee
Oct30Washington
Nov06atNew England
Nov13atLas Vegas
Nov20Philadelphia
Nov28Pittsburgh
Dec04atDallas
Dec18atMinnesota
Dec26L.A. Chargers
Jan01atN.Y. Giants
Jan08Houston

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WON 2, LOST 2

Sep11L22-28atWashington58,192
Sep18W24-0Indianapolis58,360
Sep25W38-10atL.A. Chargers67,964
Oct02L21-29atPhiladelphia69,879
Oct09Houston
Oct16atIndianapolis
Oct23N.Y. Giants
Oct30Denver
Nov06Las Vegas
Nov13atKansas City
Nov27Baltimore
Dec04atDetroit
Dec11atTennessee
Dec18Dallas
Dec22atN.Y. Jets
Jan01atHouston
Jan08Tennessee

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WON 3, LOST 1

Sep11W44-21atArizona63,697
Sep15W27-24L.A. Chargers73,461
Sep25L17-20atIndianapolis65,975
Oct02W41-31atTampa Bay68,348
Oct10Las Vegas
Oct16Buffalo
Oct23atSan Francisco
Nov06Tennessee
Nov13Jacksonville
Nov20atL.A. Chargers
Nov27L.A. Rams
Dec04atCincinnati
Dec11atDenver
Dec18atHouston
Dec24Seattle
Jan01Denver
Jan08atLas Vegas

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

WON 1, LOST 3

Sep11L19-24atL.A. Chargers70,240
Sep18L23-29Arizona61,707-x
Sep25L22-24atTennessee68,649
Oct02W32-23Denver62,332
Oct10atKansas City
Oct23Houston
Oct30atNew Orleans
Nov06atJacksonville
Nov13Indianapolis
Nov20atDenver
Nov27atSeattle
Dec04L.A. Chargers
Dec08atL.A. Rams
Dec18New England
Dec24atPittsburgh
Jan01San Francisco
Jan08Kansas City

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WON 2, LOST 2

Sep11W24-19Las Vegas70,240
Sep15L24-27atKansas City73,461
Sep25L10-38Jacksonville67,964
Oct02W34-24atHouston69,071
Oct09atCleveland
Oct17Denver
Oct23Seattle
Nov06atAtlanta
Nov13atSan Francisco
Nov20Kansas City
Nov27atArizona
Dec04atLas Vegas
Dec11Miami
Dec18Tennessee
Dec26atIndianapolis
Jan01L.A. Rams
Jan08atDenver

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WON 3, LOST 1

Sep11W20-7New England65,786
Sep18W42-38atBaltimore70,582
Sep25W21-19Buffalo66,206
Sep29L15-27atCincinnati67,260
Oct09atN.Y. Jets
Oct16Minnesota
Oct23Pittsburgh
Oct30atDetroit
Nov06atChicago
Nov13Cleveland
Nov27Houston
Dec04atSan Francisco
Dec11atL.A. Chargers
Dec18atBuffalo
Dec25Green Bay
Jan01atNew England
Jan08N.Y. Jets

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WON 1, LOST 3

Sep11L7-20atMiami65,786
Sep18W17-14atPittsburgh67,307
Sep25L26-37Baltimore65,878
Oct02L24-27atGreen Bay78,317-x
Oct09Detroit
Oct16atCleveland
Oct24Chicago
Oct30atN.Y. Jets
Nov06Indianapolis
Nov20N.Y. Jets
Nov24atMinnesota
Dec01Buffalo
Dec12atArizona
Dec18atLas Vegas
Dec24Cincinnati
Jan01Miami
Jan08atBuffalo

NEW YORK JETS

WON 2, LOST 2

Sep11L9-24Baltimore78,827
Sep18W31-30atCleveland67,431
Sep25L12-27Cincinnati73,708
Oct02W24-20atPittsburgh66,578
Oct09Miami
Oct16atGreen Bay
Oct23atDenver
Oct30New England
Nov06Buffalo
Nov20atNew England
Nov27Chicago
Dec04atMinnesota
Dec11atBuffalo
Dec18Detroit
Dec22Jacksonville
Jan01atSeattle
Jan08atMiami

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WON 1, LOST 3

Sep11W23-20atCincinnati65,841-x
Sep18L14-17New England67,307
Sep22L17-29atCleveland67,431
Oct02L20-24N.Y. Jets66,578
Oct09atBuffalo
Oct16Tampa Bay
Oct23atMiami
Oct30atPhiladelphia
Nov13New Orleans
Nov20Cincinnati
Nov28atIndianapolis
Dec04atAtlanta
Dec11Baltimore
Dec18atCarolina
Dec24Las Vegas
Jan01atBaltimore
Jan08Cleveland

TENNESSEE TITANS

WON 2, LOST 2

Sep11L20-21N.Y. Giants67,805
Sep19L7-41atBuffalo70,683
Sep25W24-22Las Vegas68,649
Oct02W24-17atIndianapolis65,781
Oct09atWashington
Oct23Indianapolis
Oct30atHouston
Nov06atKansas City
Nov13Denver
Nov17atGreen Bay
Nov27Cincinnati
Dec04atPhiladelphia
Dec11Jacksonville
Dec18atL.A. Chargers
Dec24Houston
Dec29Dallas
Jan08atJacksonville

