All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey7143195495211180
Providence7042188294209195
Charlotte7138255384230216
Springfield7037253582226204
Hartford7135254781227214
Lehigh Valley7137283380217220
Bridgeport7134297176235243
WB/Scranton7126327665187219

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto7041234288220216
Syracuse7135266480248234
Rochester7035266379229228
Utica7134276478210218
Laval7233297376258247
Cleveland7032315271215247
Belleville7030306470224249

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas7039199390261204
Milwaukee7141235289237207
Manitoba7036255481220219
Rockford7034275477208228
Iowa7033275576205207
Chicago7033295374218240
Grand Rapids7128354464193251

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary70501631104252168
Coachella Valley70481552103255187
Colorado7139227388207186
Abbotsford7039243485223199
Ontario7034305174203202
Bakersfield7035312274205210
Tucson7030318169214237
San Jose7029342565197244
Henderson7027380559192218
San Diego7120482143179278

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Bridgeport 5, Hershey 1

Hartford 4, WB/Scranton 0

Laval 4, Syracuse 3

Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1

Utica 2, Cleveland 1

Belleville 7, Rochester 4

Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Springfield 7, Providence 2

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 4

Colorado 4, San Diego 1

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you