All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|71
|43
|19
|5
|4
|95
|211
|180
|Providence
|70
|42
|18
|8
|2
|94
|209
|195
|Charlotte
|71
|38
|25
|5
|3
|84
|230
|216
|Springfield
|70
|37
|25
|3
|5
|82
|226
|204
|Hartford
|71
|35
|25
|4
|7
|81
|227
|214
|Lehigh Valley
|71
|37
|28
|3
|3
|80
|217
|220
|Bridgeport
|71
|34
|29
|7
|1
|76
|235
|243
|WB/Scranton
|71
|26
|32
|7
|6
|65
|187
|219
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|70
|41
|23
|4
|2
|88
|220
|216
|Syracuse
|71
|35
|26
|6
|4
|80
|248
|234
|Rochester
|70
|35
|26
|6
|3
|79
|229
|228
|Utica
|71
|34
|27
|6
|4
|78
|210
|218
|Laval
|72
|33
|29
|7
|3
|76
|258
|247
|Cleveland
|70
|32
|31
|5
|2
|71
|215
|247
|Belleville
|70
|30
|30
|6
|4
|70
|224
|249
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|70
|39
|19
|9
|3
|90
|261
|204
|Milwaukee
|71
|41
|23
|5
|2
|89
|237
|207
|Manitoba
|70
|36
|25
|5
|4
|81
|220
|219
|Rockford
|70
|34
|27
|5
|4
|77
|208
|228
|Iowa
|70
|33
|27
|5
|5
|76
|205
|207
|Chicago
|70
|33
|29
|5
|3
|74
|218
|240
|Grand Rapids
|71
|28
|35
|4
|4
|64
|193
|251
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|70
|50
|16
|3
|1
|104
|252
|168
|Coachella Valley
|70
|48
|15
|5
|2
|103
|255
|187
|Colorado
|71
|39
|22
|7
|3
|88
|207
|186
|Abbotsford
|70
|39
|24
|3
|4
|85
|223
|199
|Ontario
|70
|34
|30
|5
|1
|74
|203
|202
|Bakersfield
|70
|35
|31
|2
|2
|74
|205
|210
|Tucson
|70
|30
|31
|8
|1
|69
|214
|237
|San Jose
|70
|29
|34
|2
|5
|65
|197
|244
|Henderson
|70
|27
|38
|0
|5
|59
|192
|218
|San Diego
|71
|20
|48
|2
|1
|43
|179
|278
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Bridgeport 5, Hershey 1
Hartford 4, WB/Scranton 0
Laval 4, Syracuse 3
Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1
Utica 2, Cleveland 1
Belleville 7, Rochester 4
Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Springfield 7, Providence 2
Chicago 5, Milwaukee 4
Colorado 4, San Diego 1
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
