All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey2819621418268
Providence2616442387970
Bridgeport2714850339484
WB/Scranton2413722307359
Lehigh Valley25121021277375
Charlotte26121121277285
Springfield27101214257280
Hartford2591114236378

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto2717811369585
Rochester2514911308283
Syracuse2512922289789
Cleveland251210122795102
Utica2411931267575
Belleville261113202489104
Laval281014312496110

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas28177223810775
Milwaukee2615902329277
Manitoba2414721317669
Rockford2614912319688
Iowa26111122267786
Grand Rapids251014102172101
Chicago2381320186492

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Colorado2717820368065
Calgary2517710359965
Coachella Valley2315530338971
Ontario2415801317159
Abbotsford2514911308682
Tucson2512940288682
San Jose27131301277387
Henderson28111601237378
Bakersfield25101410216679
San Diego27621001268109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 5, WB/Scranton 2

Utica 4, Cleveland 3

Texas 6, Rockford 1

Calgary 4, Ontario 1

Bakersfield 2, Colorado 1

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m.

