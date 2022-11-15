All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence1310111224029
Hershey128220183426
Bridgeport127230174436
Charlotte126411143540
Springfield136502143835
WB/Scranton116410132723
Lehigh Valley115510112733
Hartford114412113038

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto129210194635
Rochester137411164443
Cleveland127500144446
Belleville125610113647
Syracuse134612114748
Laval14383094254
Utica10351182633

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee128400164738
Manitoba117310153929
Texas146521154340
Iowa115312133736
Grand Rapids136610134353
Rockford115501114142
Chicago11461093441

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Bakersfield117310153529
Ontario127401153832
Colorado137510153935
Coachella Valley107300144133
Tucson116410133336
Calgary126510134339
San Jose126501132836
Abbotsford105401113235
San Diego135800103841
Henderson144100083646

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Henderson 7, Tucson 1

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse at Springfield, 10:35 a.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

