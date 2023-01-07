All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey3322821479378
Providence33206524710189
Charlotte331812213995100
WB/Scranton31161023379379
Springfield33151314359695
Bridgeport3414136135116122
Lehigh Valley32151322349299
Hartford321113263086104

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto322191144114100
Utica30159513610096
Rochester301711113698100
Syracuse2913112331105104
Laval3313154131118124
Belleville3314163031110124
Cleveland3013141229110120

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas33198424412590
Rockford3219101241119102
Milwaukee321911024011291
Manitoba30171021379794
Iowa311314223092104
Grand Rapids311317102790122
Chicago311116312692127

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Coachella Valley30216304511485
Calgary31228104512376
Abbotsford322010114211699
Colorado32191120409280
Tucson3114134032102105
Ontario29151301318481
San Jose341518013188117
Henderson35122003278999
Bakersfield30121710258097
San Diego341024002091130

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Belleville 3, Syracuse 2

Grand Rapids 4, Texas 2

Manitoba 5, Laval 4

Utica 3, Hartford 2

Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Rochester 2

Springfield 4, Bridgeport 3

Cleveland 5, Chicago 2

San Diego 5, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 2, Tucson 1

Abbotsford 4, Henderson 3

San Jose 4, Ontario 2

Saturday's Games

Toronto 5, Lehigh Valley 4

WB/Scranton 4, Hartford 3

Charlotte 3, Hershey 1

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

Providence 6, Bridgeport 3

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bakersfield at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

