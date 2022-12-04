All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence2214332336857
Bridgeport2113440307964
Hershey2114520305849
Charlotte2112621276665
WB/Scranton2011612255950
Lehigh Valley199811205459
Springfield2281004206266
Hartford195914154464

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto2113710277065
Rochester2011711246768
Cleveland1910612237574
Syracuse208822207777
Belleville2191110197585
Utica187731185155
Laval2371330177594

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee2014600287858
Texas2211722267765
Manitoba1810521235953
Rockford1911701237665
Iowa209722226262
Grand Rapids2081110175983
Chicago1861020144871

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Colorado2114610296451
Calgary2013610278356
Ontario1912601256047
San Jose2212901256264
Coachella Valley1711420245949
Abbotsford2011711247071
Tucson1910720225961
Bakersfield2081110175767
Henderson2261501135470
San Diego2261600125779

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2

Syracuse 3, Toronto 1

Charlotte 6, Lehigh Valley 4

Bridgeport 5, WB/Scranton 1

Chicago 4, Iowa 0

Cleveland 4, Rochester 3

Rockford 3, Hartford 2

Texas 6, Grand Rapids 3

Providence 2, Springfield 1

Utica 7, Belleville 3

San Jose 4, Tucson 2

Abbotsford 7, Laval 5

Calgary 6, San Diego 0

Coachella Valley 3, Henderson 2

Colorado 5, Bakersfield 4

Sunday's Games

Springfield 3, Bridgeport 1

WB/Scranton 7, Hershey 3

Providence 3, Hartford 1

Iowa 7, Chicago 0

Toronto 3, Belleville 1

San Jose 4, Tucson 3

Abbotsford 6, Laval 3

Ontario 5, Bakersfield 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

