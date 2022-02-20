All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield4625145257148144
Hartford4323144252128125
Providence4021133348120107
Hershey4725163356145132
Charlotte4626182054157133
WB/Scranton4620212345117141
Lehigh Valley4417186343121140
Bridgeport4717215443125144

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica443095065160116
Toronto3922133148133130
Laval3720143043121124
Rochester4624173253159164
Belleville4021190042126122
Syracuse4219184143119134
Cleveland4314215336117149

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago4528104363147118
Manitoba4225142153125110
Rockford4221173146118125
Milwaukee4824202252141144
Iowa4420184246127124
Grand Rapids4519195245123139
Texas4114185437122144

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton402883160139102
Ontario412693358166129
Bakersfield3920114448128116
Henderson4022152147126117
Colorado4523163352146132
Abbotsford4021153146136118
San Diego3916212034109130
Tucson4116222135112159
San Jose4215261031127176

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Belleville 4, Toronto 3

Syracuse 5, Laval 2

Utica 4, Rochester 2

Providence 5, Hershey 0

Saturday's Games

Belleville 5, Toronto 4

Charlotte 4, Cleveland 2

WB/Scranton 3, Springfield 2

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 2

Providence 3, Hartford 1

Syracuse 6, Rochester 3

Utica 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Chicago 5, Iowa 3

San Jose 7, Texas 6

Tucson 4, Henderson 3

Abbotsford 2, Colorado 1

Ontario 4, San Diego 3

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 3

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Laval at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

