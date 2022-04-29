All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|72
|42
|24
|5
|1
|90
|234
|197
|Springfield
|75
|42
|24
|6
|3
|93
|230
|221
|Providence
|70
|36
|23
|5
|6
|83
|197
|185
|WB/Scranton
|74
|35
|31
|4
|4
|78
|208
|218
|Hershey
|76
|34
|32
|6
|4
|78
|202
|209
|Bridgeport
|72
|31
|30
|7
|4
|73
|213
|226
|Hartford
|72
|32
|32
|6
|2
|72
|205
|225
|Lehigh Valley
|75
|28
|32
|10
|5
|71
|192
|239
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|70
|42
|19
|8
|1
|93
|241
|196
|Syracuse
|74
|40
|25
|7
|2
|89
|237
|223
|Laval
|70
|37
|26
|5
|2
|81
|236
|226
|Belleville
|71
|39
|28
|4
|0
|82
|214
|216
|Toronto
|70
|37
|29
|3
|1
|78
|237
|234
|Rochester
|75
|36
|29
|7
|3
|82
|246
|269
|Cleveland
|75
|28
|34
|8
|5
|69
|205
|257
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|74
|48
|16
|5
|5
|106
|252
|189
|Manitoba
|70
|39
|24
|5
|2
|85
|215
|203
|Milwaukee
|75
|38
|28
|5
|4
|85
|226
|226
|Rockford
|70
|37
|28
|4
|1
|79
|219
|215
|Texas
|72
|32
|28
|6
|6
|76
|219
|230
|Iowa
|72
|32
|31
|5
|4
|73
|202
|209
|Grand Rapids
|74
|32
|34
|6
|2
|72
|201
|232
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|67
|45
|15
|5
|2
|97
|241
|182
|Ontario
|67
|41
|17
|5
|4
|91
|259
|215
|Abbotsford
|66
|39
|21
|5
|1
|84
|229
|187
|Colorado
|68
|39
|22
|4
|3
|85
|244
|207
|Bakersfield
|67
|36
|21
|5
|5
|82
|222
|191
|Henderson
|67
|34
|28
|4
|1
|73
|205
|203
|San Diego
|66
|28
|32
|4
|2
|62
|193
|214
|Tucson
|66
|21
|39
|5
|1
|48
|173
|264
|San Jose
|68
|20
|42
|4
|2
|46
|202
|291
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Rockford 6, Iowa 1
Syracuse 2, Providence 1
Toronto 5, Laval 4
Cleveland 6, Lehigh Valley 1
Thursday's Games
Laval 5, Toronto 4
Chicago 6, Grand Rapids 3
Manitoba 7, Abbotsford 1
Tucson 6, San Diego 2
Friday's Games
WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 11 p.m.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
