EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte7242245190234197
Springfield7542246393230221
Providence7036235683197185
WB/Scranton7435314478208218
Hershey7634326478202209
Bridgeport7231307473213226
Hartford7232326272205225
Lehigh Valley75283210571192239

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica7042198193241196
Syracuse7440257289237223
Laval7037265281236226
Belleville7139284082214216
Toronto7037293178237234
Rochester7536297382246269
Cleveland7528348569205257

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago74481655106252189
Manitoba7039245285215203
Milwaukee7538285485226226
Rockford7037284179219215
Texas7232286676219230
Iowa7232315473202209
Grand Rapids7432346272201232

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton6745155297241182
Ontario6741175491259215
Abbotsford6639215184229187
Colorado6839224385244207
Bakersfield6736215582222191
Henderson6734284173205203
San Diego6628324262193214
Tucson6621395148173264
San Jose6820424246202291

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Rockford 6, Iowa 1

Syracuse 2, Providence 1

Toronto 5, Laval 4

Cleveland 6, Lehigh Valley 1

Thursday's Games

Laval 5, Toronto 4

Chicago 6, Grand Rapids 3

Manitoba 7, Abbotsford 1

Tucson 6, San Diego 2

Friday's Games

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 11 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

