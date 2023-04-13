All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey7043185495210175
Providence6942178294207188
Charlotte7037255382225214
Springfield6936253580219202
Lehigh Valley7037273380215215
Hartford7034254779223214
Bridgeport7033297174230242
WB/Scranton7026317665187215

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto7041234288220216
Syracuse7035256480245230
Rochester6935256379225221
Utica7033276476208217
Laval7132297374254244
Cleveland6932305271214245
Belleville6929306468217245

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas7039199390261204
Milwaukee7041234288233202
Manitoba7036255481220219
Iowa7033275576205207
Rockford6933275475206227
Chicago6932295372213236
Grand Rapids7028344464192249

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary70501631104252168
Coachella Valley70481552103255187
Colorado7038227386203185
Abbotsford7039243485223199
Ontario7034305174203202
Bakersfield7035312274205210
Tucson7030318169214237
San Jose7029342565197244
Henderson7027380559192218
San Diego7020472143178274

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 4, Hershey 3

Manitoba 7, Texas 5

Rockford 6, Chicago 3

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport 6, Lehigh Valley 4

Laval 6, Toronto 3

Syracuse 6, Utica 4

Milwaukee 3, Iowa 1

Texas 3, Manitoba 2

Bakersfield 4, Henderson 2

Abbotsford 2, Calgary 0

Coachella Valley 3, Ontario 2

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

