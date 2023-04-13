All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|70
|43
|18
|5
|4
|95
|210
|175
|Providence
|69
|42
|17
|8
|2
|94
|207
|188
|Charlotte
|70
|37
|25
|5
|3
|82
|225
|214
|Springfield
|69
|36
|25
|3
|5
|80
|219
|202
|Lehigh Valley
|70
|37
|27
|3
|3
|80
|215
|215
|Hartford
|70
|34
|25
|4
|7
|79
|223
|214
|Bridgeport
|70
|33
|29
|7
|1
|74
|230
|242
|WB/Scranton
|70
|26
|31
|7
|6
|65
|187
|215
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|70
|41
|23
|4
|2
|88
|220
|216
|Syracuse
|70
|35
|25
|6
|4
|80
|245
|230
|Rochester
|69
|35
|25
|6
|3
|79
|225
|221
|Utica
|70
|33
|27
|6
|4
|76
|208
|217
|Laval
|71
|32
|29
|7
|3
|74
|254
|244
|Cleveland
|69
|32
|30
|5
|2
|71
|214
|245
|Belleville
|69
|29
|30
|6
|4
|68
|217
|245
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|70
|39
|19
|9
|3
|90
|261
|204
|Milwaukee
|70
|41
|23
|4
|2
|88
|233
|202
|Manitoba
|70
|36
|25
|5
|4
|81
|220
|219
|Iowa
|70
|33
|27
|5
|5
|76
|205
|207
|Rockford
|69
|33
|27
|5
|4
|75
|206
|227
|Chicago
|69
|32
|29
|5
|3
|72
|213
|236
|Grand Rapids
|70
|28
|34
|4
|4
|64
|192
|249
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|70
|50
|16
|3
|1
|104
|252
|168
|Coachella Valley
|70
|48
|15
|5
|2
|103
|255
|187
|Colorado
|70
|38
|22
|7
|3
|86
|203
|185
|Abbotsford
|70
|39
|24
|3
|4
|85
|223
|199
|Ontario
|70
|34
|30
|5
|1
|74
|203
|202
|Bakersfield
|70
|35
|31
|2
|2
|74
|205
|210
|Tucson
|70
|30
|31
|8
|1
|69
|214
|237
|San Jose
|70
|29
|34
|2
|5
|65
|197
|244
|Henderson
|70
|27
|38
|0
|5
|59
|192
|218
|San Diego
|70
|20
|47
|2
|1
|43
|178
|274
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Charlotte 4, Hershey 3
Manitoba 7, Texas 5
Rockford 6, Chicago 3
Wednesday's Games
Bridgeport 6, Lehigh Valley 4
Laval 6, Toronto 3
Syracuse 6, Utica 4
Milwaukee 3, Iowa 1
Texas 3, Manitoba 2
Bakersfield 4, Henderson 2
Abbotsford 2, Calgary 0
Coachella Valley 3, Ontario 2
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
