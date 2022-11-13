All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence129111203526
Bridgeport127230174436
Hershey117220163025
Charlotte116311143235
Springfield136502143835
WB/Scranton116410132723
Lehigh Valley115510112733
Hartford114412113038

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto129210194635
Rochester137411164443
Cleveland127500144446
Belleville125610113647
Syracuse134612114748
Laval13373094150
Utica10351182633

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Manitoba117310153929
Texas136421153935
Milwaukee117400144135
Iowa115312133736
Grand Rapids136610134353
Rockford10450193638
Chicago10451093135

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Ontario117301153728
Bakersfield117310153529
Coachella Valley107300144133
Tucson106310133229
San Jose116401132733
Calgary126510134339
Colorado126510133634
Abbotsford105401113235
San Diego12480083440
Henderson133100062945

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Springfield 3, WB/Scranton 2

Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1

Syracuse 8, Utica 3

Toronto 3, Grand Rapids 2

Belleville 3, Rochester 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Laval 2

Charlotte 6, Hartford 5

Iowa 5, Chicago 2

Texas 3, Rockford 2

San Jose 2, Colorado 1

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 1

Coachella Valley 4, Tucson 3

Henderson 3, Abbotsford 2

Sunday's Games

Manitoba 4, Calgary 3

Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 10:35 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

