All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield86020142719
Hartford96210132819
Hershey84121112120
WB/Scranton95301111925
Providence8331182126
Bridgeport9340282430
Charlotte7331072122
Lehigh Valley8152041421

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Cleveland94212112628
Utica5500010219
Rochester85300103234
Toronto85300102525
Laval8431093024
Syracuse8431092628
Belleville9360062833

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago65100102513
Iowa7421092620
Manitoba8431092121
Grand Rapids8340172427
Texas8350061820
Milwaukee6240041521
Rockford6240041627

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Ontario87001153217
Stockton76010132613
Bakersfield8430192223
Henderson8431092423
Abbotsford8332082124
Colorado9350173136
Tucson7340061621
San Jose5221051316
San Diego6240041725

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville 6, Cleveland 2

Grand Rapids 6, Iowa 5

Hartford 7, Bridgeport 4

Utica 6, Syracuse 3

Providence 6, WB/Scranton 2

Springfield 3, Hershey 2

Toronto 4, Rochester 1

Milwaukee 2, Manitoba 1

Henderson 3, Tucson 0

San Diego 3, Bakersfield 2

Stockton 3, Abbotsford 2

Saturday's Games

Texas at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you