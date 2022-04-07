All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield6437205281200194
Charlotte6437234078214182
Providence6031194672175161
Hershey6631265471183182
WB/Scranton6631274470187196
Hartford6329266266186201
Bridgeport6527277465191204
Lehigh Valley6425287461170206

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica6339167186221173
Laval6032233269202194
Toronto6233253170206206
Syracuse6532247273203207
Belleville6132254068187188
Rochester6632265372223246
Cleveland6524288561179224

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago6542135594219165
Manitoba6337204280197176
Milwaukee6834264476203206
Rockford6131254167182189
Texas6327256565195207
Iowa6227275362176183
Grand Rapids6628306264175202

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton5841124187215152
Ontario5936155380228190
Colorado6135194377212181
Bakersfield5931185572193170
Abbotsford5932215170197168
San Diego5727263158175177
Henderson5927283158167182
Tucson5920335146156235
San Jose6120363245183253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2

Chicago 4, Texas 2

Bakersfield 3, San Jose 2

Belleville 4, Utica 3

Grand Rapids 2, Cleveland 1

Toronto 4, Syracuse 3

WB/Scranton 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Laval 6, Rochester 2

Iowa 5, Tucson 1

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you