All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|66
|40
|16
|8
|2
|90
|198
|181
|Hershey
|65
|40
|16
|5
|4
|89
|195
|164
|Springfield
|66
|36
|23
|2
|5
|79
|211
|191
|Charlotte
|66
|35
|23
|5
|3
|78
|212
|201
|Lehigh Valley
|66
|34
|26
|3
|3
|74
|199
|202
|Hartford
|67
|31
|25
|4
|7
|73
|210
|208
|Bridgeport
|65
|31
|26
|7
|1
|70
|214
|218
|WB/Scranton
|66
|25
|28
|7
|6
|63
|178
|201
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|66
|40
|21
|3
|2
|85
|210
|201
|Syracuse
|65
|33
|24
|5
|3
|74
|227
|211
|Rochester
|66
|33
|25
|5
|3
|74
|215
|215
|Utica
|66
|31
|25
|6
|4
|72
|193
|202
|Laval
|67
|29
|28
|7
|3
|68
|235
|233
|Cleveland
|64
|29
|28
|5
|2
|65
|205
|234
|Belleville
|66
|28
|29
|6
|3
|65
|212
|237
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|65
|39
|21
|3
|2
|83
|216
|186
|Texas
|65
|35
|18
|9
|3
|82
|234
|186
|Manitoba
|66
|34
|23
|5
|4
|77
|206
|205
|Iowa
|66
|32
|24
|5
|5
|74
|198
|194
|Rockford
|64
|30
|25
|5
|4
|69
|191
|213
|Chicago
|63
|28
|28
|4
|3
|63
|190
|219
|Grand Rapids
|66
|27
|31
|4
|4
|62
|184
|237
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|66
|47
|15
|3
|1
|98
|242
|161
|Coachella Valley
|64
|44
|14
|4
|2
|94
|240
|173
|Abbotsford
|67
|37
|23
|3
|4
|81
|216
|194
|Colorado
|65
|35
|21
|6
|3
|79
|191
|175
|Ontario
|66
|33
|28
|4
|1
|71
|195
|192
|Bakersfield
|65
|32
|29
|2
|2
|68
|192
|201
|Tucson
|66
|30
|29
|7
|0
|67
|202
|218
|San Jose
|65
|28
|32
|1
|4
|61
|183
|222
|Henderson
|66
|24
|37
|0
|5
|53
|178
|205
|San Diego
|66
|19
|44
|2
|1
|41
|167
|259
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Calgary 5, Henderson 1
Hartford 5, Providence 0
Milwaukee 6, Grand Rapids 3
Rochester 4, Utica 3
Springfield 3, Charlotte 2
Syracuse 6, Belleville 5
Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2
Laval 3, Rockford 0
San Jose 2, Texas 1
Bakersfield 3, Tucson 2
Coachella Valley 4, Ontario 0
Saturday's Games
Abbotsford 2, Manitoba 1
Rochester 4, Utica 2
Hershey 4, Cleveland 1
Springfield 6, Charlotte 5
Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3
Iowa 5, San Diego 1
Laval 6, Milwaukee 4
Belleville 4, Toronto 0
Bridgeport 5, Providence 2
Hartford 5, Lehigh Valley 1
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Hershey at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Springfield at Bridgeport, 11:30 p.m.
