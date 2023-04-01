All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence6640168290198181
Hershey6540165489195164
Springfield6636232579211191
Charlotte6635235378212201
Lehigh Valley6634263374199202
Hartford6731254773210208
Bridgeport6531267170214218
WB/Scranton6625287663178201

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto6640213285210201
Syracuse6533245374227211
Rochester6633255374215215
Utica6631256472193202
Laval6729287368235233
Cleveland6429285265205234
Belleville6628296365212237

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee6539213283216186
Texas6535189382234186
Manitoba6634235477206205
Iowa6632245574198194
Rockford6430255469191213
Chicago6328284363190219
Grand Rapids6627314462184237

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary6647153198242161
Coachella Valley6444144294240173
Abbotsford6737233481216194
Colorado6535216379191175
Ontario6633284171195192
Bakersfield6532292268192201
Tucson6630297067202218
San Jose6528321461183222
Henderson6624370553178205
San Diego6619442141167259

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Calgary 5, Henderson 1

Hartford 5, Providence 0

Milwaukee 6, Grand Rapids 3

Rochester 4, Utica 3

Springfield 3, Charlotte 2

Syracuse 6, Belleville 5

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2

Laval 3, Rockford 0

San Jose 2, Texas 1

Bakersfield 3, Tucson 2

Coachella Valley 4, Ontario 0

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford 2, Manitoba 1

Rochester 4, Utica 2

Hershey 4, Cleveland 1

Springfield 6, Charlotte 5

Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3

Iowa 5, San Diego 1

Laval 6, Milwaukee 4

Belleville 4, Toronto 0

Bridgeport 5, Providence 2

Hartford 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hershey at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Springfield at Bridgeport, 11:30 p.m.

