All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence1310111224029
Hershey128220183426
Bridgeport127230174436
Charlotte137411163842
Springfield146503154240
WB/Scranton116410132723
Hartford124413123241
Lehigh Valley115510112733

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto129210194635
Rochester137411164443
Cleveland137501155154
Belleville136610134454
Syracuse145612135252
Laval154830114656
Utica10351182633

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee128400164738
Manitoba117310153929
Texas146521154340
Iowa115312133736
Rockford126501134643
Grand Rapids146710134458
Chicago11461093441

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Colorado148510174338
Ontario127401153832
Bakersfield127410153833
Tucson127410153938
Coachella Valley107300144133
Calgary126510134339
San Jose126501132836
Abbotsford115501113439
San Diego135800103841
Henderson154110083852

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Henderson 7, Tucson 1

Colorado 4, Bakersfield 3

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse 5, Springfield 4

Rockford 5, Grand Rapids 1

Charlotte 3, Hartford 2

Laval 4, Abbotsford 2

Belleville 8, Cleveland 7

Tucson 6, Henderson 2

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you