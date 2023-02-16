All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence472997267142121
Hershey4830125166140120
Charlotte4828162260150139
Springfield4624171453143129
Lehigh Valley4824193253142143
WB/Scranton4721202448129134
Hartford4719193647134149
Bridgeport4619197146145155

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto4833122169169148
Utica4823185253138143
Syracuse4621184349161151
Laval4720196248168167
Rochester4422192147134148
Cleveland4520203245146168
Belleville4718244141150176

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas4626116361172134
Milwaukee4729151261165135
Manitoba4625163255143141
Rockford4823174454154160
Iowa4822175453144150
Grand Rapids4620222244129167
Chicago4518223241132162

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary4834122070179121
Coachella Valley433174167157113
Abbotsford4929162262170143
Colorado4828163160142127
Ontario4626172155147128
Tucson5021254046156176
Bakersfield4720232244139149
San Jose4819250442125163
Henderson4816270537122140
San Diego4914350028122189

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Cleveland 2, Rochester 1

Calgary 4, Abbotsford 1

Bakersfield 4, Colorado 1

San Diego 5, Tucson 1

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 2, Utica 1

Milwaukee 2, Chicago 1

Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 4

Belleville 4, Syracuse 2

WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 2

Abbotsford 4, Calgary 2

Manitoba 4, Iowa 2

Colorado 5, Bakersfield 1

Coachella Valley 3, Tucson 1

San Jose 4, Ontario 3

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hershey at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

