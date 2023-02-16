All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|47
|29
|9
|7
|2
|67
|142
|121
|Hershey
|48
|30
|12
|5
|1
|66
|140
|120
|Charlotte
|48
|28
|16
|2
|2
|60
|150
|139
|Springfield
|46
|24
|17
|1
|4
|53
|143
|129
|Lehigh Valley
|48
|24
|19
|3
|2
|53
|142
|143
|WB/Scranton
|47
|21
|20
|2
|4
|48
|129
|134
|Hartford
|47
|19
|19
|3
|6
|47
|134
|149
|Bridgeport
|46
|19
|19
|7
|1
|46
|145
|155
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|48
|33
|12
|2
|1
|69
|169
|148
|Utica
|48
|23
|18
|5
|2
|53
|138
|143
|Syracuse
|46
|21
|18
|4
|3
|49
|161
|151
|Laval
|47
|20
|19
|6
|2
|48
|168
|167
|Rochester
|44
|22
|19
|2
|1
|47
|134
|148
|Cleveland
|45
|20
|20
|3
|2
|45
|146
|168
|Belleville
|47
|18
|24
|4
|1
|41
|150
|176
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|46
|26
|11
|6
|3
|61
|172
|134
|Milwaukee
|47
|29
|15
|1
|2
|61
|165
|135
|Manitoba
|46
|25
|16
|3
|2
|55
|143
|141
|Rockford
|48
|23
|17
|4
|4
|54
|154
|160
|Iowa
|48
|22
|17
|5
|4
|53
|144
|150
|Grand Rapids
|46
|20
|22
|2
|2
|44
|129
|167
|Chicago
|45
|18
|22
|3
|2
|41
|132
|162
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|48
|34
|12
|2
|0
|70
|179
|121
|Coachella Valley
|43
|31
|7
|4
|1
|67
|157
|113
|Abbotsford
|49
|29
|16
|2
|2
|62
|170
|143
|Colorado
|48
|28
|16
|3
|1
|60
|142
|127
|Ontario
|46
|26
|17
|2
|1
|55
|147
|128
|Tucson
|50
|21
|25
|4
|0
|46
|156
|176
|Bakersfield
|47
|20
|23
|2
|2
|44
|139
|149
|San Jose
|48
|19
|25
|0
|4
|42
|125
|163
|Henderson
|48
|16
|27
|0
|5
|37
|122
|140
|San Diego
|49
|14
|35
|0
|0
|28
|122
|189
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Charlotte 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Cleveland 2, Rochester 1
Calgary 4, Abbotsford 1
Bakersfield 4, Colorado 1
San Diego 5, Tucson 1
Wednesday's Games
Toronto 2, Utica 1
Milwaukee 2, Chicago 1
Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 1
Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 4
Belleville 4, Syracuse 2
WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 2
Abbotsford 4, Calgary 2
Manitoba 4, Iowa 2
Colorado 5, Bakersfield 1
Coachella Valley 3, Tucson 1
San Jose 4, Ontario 3
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Hershey at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.